AgriFORCE Granted Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office Related to its FORCEGH+ Facility

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an intellectual property (IP)-focused agtech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation practices and food and plant products, today announced it was granted a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Officer (USPTO) titled “Structures for Growing Plants,” relating to its FORCEGH+ facilities.

This granted patent is among a group of applications the Company has submitted related to its FORCEGH+ facilities for controlled environment agriculture. Specifically, this granted patent has 19 claims relating to the unique features and design of its structures for growing plants including transmissive panels that maximize the full light spectrum, enhanced insulation for maximizing energy efficiency, and innovative formation of structure support materials.

“This granted patent marks another milestone for AgriFORCE and further strengthens our patent portfolio in key markets,” commented Ingo Mueller, Chief Executive Officer of AgriFORCE. “We believe our unique designs and technologies, deployable in virtually any climate or geography, have the potential to set a new industry standard for higher quality and higher yield crops and anticipate additional patents to be granted related to our FORCEGH+ facilities.”

About FORCEGH+ (previously, the AgriFORCE GrowHouse)

FORCEGH+, the Company’s proprietary grow facility design, is a sustainable methodology and environment, including in extreme macro climates, for growing optimized crops through Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) equivalent pharma-grade standards. FORCEGH+ facilities are designed as advanced AgTech, high efficiency building envelopes developed through proprietary engineering and materials. FORCEGH+ advantages include revolutionary facility designs that harness the power of the sun; advanced hydroponics providing precise and consistent high yield crop growth cycles; and the ability to be deployed virtually anywhere. The Company has developed FORCEGH+ to optimize crop yields to as near their full genetic potential as possible, while eliminating the need for pesticides, fungicides, and herbicides, thereby providing customers with the next-generation of controlled-environment agriculture.

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW) is an agtech company focused on building an integrated agtech platform that combines the best technology, intellectual property, and knowledge to solve an urgent problem – providing the best solutions to help drive sustainable crops and nutritious food for people around the world. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a global leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through an advanced and sustainable agtech platform that makes positive change in the world—from seed to table. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. This announcement is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer. Any offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy securities of the issuer may only be made pursuant to a valid prospectus pursuant to an effective registration statement or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and the rules and regulations promulgated thereunder.

