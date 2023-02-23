ON Partners Acquires Olympus Search Partners and Appoints Its Managing Partner and Founder Ashley Estes as Partner

/EIN News/ -- -- Top-20 pure-play executive search firm builds out health and wellness growth market with established expert Ashley Estes --

CLEVELAND, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm has brought Ashley Estes on board as senior partner to further expand its market growth in both PE-backed health and wellness, and TMT.



“Ashley brings in over 14 years of executive search experience to our team in the areas of both PE-backed healthcare and software,” said Matt Mooney, ON co-president. “Over the last few years, ON Partners has expanded in the overall health & wellness market, specifically as it pertains to private equity-backed healthcare, IT healthcare systems, and overall healthtech. We see considerable demand and opportunity in this sector and Ashley is a wonderful addition to the team. Both her leadership and expertise will be extremely valuable.”

Before joining ON Partners and founding Olympus Search Partners, Estes served as a Principal at another global retained search firm. She’s conducted C-level searches for PE-backed portfolio companies across a variety of verticals for over a decade. Additionally, Estes also conducted board and operating partner searches for the funds directly.

In 2022, ON Partners made over 400 C-level and board appointments with a 115% three-year growth average. Currently, the company is a leading pure-play executive search firm with organizations focused on health including life sciences, biotech, wellness, healthcare IT, and more. Such companies like WellnessLiving, RxBenefits, Thermo Fisher, and Mindbody have worked with ON Partners to onboard executive leadership across each company respectively and Estes further expands that list of clients.

“Joining ON Partners is a perfect fit, as I’ll continue our expansion into new subsectors of the health & wellness market, such as telehealth,” said Estes. “Right now, I’ve seen 70% growth in the healthcare industry within my former practice and have been able to work with PE funds and portfolio companies such as Team Select, CareATC, and LLR Partners to solidify opportunities for top talent. Since the pandemic, people want the option to be able to attend medical appointments virtually versus having to attend in-person and companies like these offer several services.”

According to a recent Medical Group Management Association (MGMA) poll, when asked if patient demand for telehealth would shift in 2023, 27% of medical group leaders predicted that there will be an increase from last year. In a poll by SingleCare, 93% of patients reported that they would use telemedicine to manage prescriptions and this January, Research and Markets reported that the global telehealth market size is expected to reach USD 455.3 billion by 2030.

“There is an abundance of opportunity in this market across various executive leadership roles and the ON Partners’ culture perfectly aligns with my approach and style to executive search,” said Estes. “This is a team that is designed to be present with clients, crafts untraditional solutions, and creates an overall, easier experience. As a marathon runner & triathlete, I am passionate about this industry, and I’m thrilled to find a culture fit with ON Partners.”

Estes is a trilingual (English, French, and Spanish) partner and will split her time between San Diego and Madrid.

About ON Partners

Established in 2006, ON Partners is the only pure-play executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams. We rebuilt the institution of executive search in the way you work, with an approach that includes present partners who engage with clients from the first brief to the final decision, individually crafted solutions unique to each client, and an easier experience overall. Named by Forbes as one of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firms and to the Inc. 500/5000 List nine times, ON Partners is consistently ranked among the top 20 retained executive search firms in the U.S.

