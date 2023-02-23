latest insights on Neoantigen Market size, share and growth opportunities with our comprehensive research report

Neoantigen Market size, share, demand

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neoantigen is a protein that forms on the cancerous cells as a result on mutations in the tumorous DNA. They are thus used in development on vaccines and immunotherapies against cancer cells. Neoantigens are recognized in the body by neoantigen-specific T cell receptors (TCRs). Neoantigen-based vaccines and target therapies have shown promising results in various clinical trials, owing to the fact that they can be recognized as non-self/foreign and germline by the host’s immune system. Neoantigens find huge significance in cancer immunoediting. It is a technique used to establish dual roles of immune system with respect to tumor growth.

In the context of cancer immunotherapy, neoantigens are of particular interest because they may be unique to each patient's cancer, making them ideal targets for personalized cancer treatment. Neoantigens are being studied for their potential use in cancer vaccines, adoptive cell therapies, and other immunotherapies that harness the power of the immune system to target cancer cells. By identifying and targeting neoantigens, it may be possible to develop more effective and personalized cancer treatments with fewer side effects.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

1. Achilles Therapeutics

2. Advaxis

3. Frame Cancer Therapeutics

4. Genocea

5. Gradalis

6. Gritstone Oncology

7. Immunicum AB

8. Medigene AG

9. Ziopharm Oncology

10. Moderna

11. Merck & Co.

𝑪𝑶𝑽𝑰𝑫-19 𝑰𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒄𝒕 𝑨𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒚𝒔𝒊𝒔

The neoantigen market has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, like many other industries. The pandemic has caused delays in clinical trials and disrupted supply chains, leading to a slowdown in the development and commercialization of neoantigen-based therapies. However, the pandemic has also increased the demand for innovative cancer treatments, which has led to renewed interest in neoantigen-based therapies.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of digital technologies and remote work, which has made it easier for researchers and clinicians to collaborate and share data. This has helped to advance research into neoantigens and to speed up the development of new therapies.

𝐍𝐞𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬

The neoantigen market can be segmented in several ways, including by type, therapeutic specialty, product, cell, treatment, technology, route of administration, and delivery mechanism. Here's a more detailed breakdown of each segment:

1. By Type:

• Nucleic Acid: These are neoantigens that are derived from genetic material, such as DNA or RNA.

• Dendritic Acid: These are neoantigens that are derived from dendritic cells, which are a type of immune cell that plays a key role in initiating and regulating immune responses.

• Tumor Cell: These are neoantigens that are derived from cancer cells themselves.

• Synthetic Long Peptide: These are artificially created peptides that mimic the structure of neoantigens.

2. By Therapeutic Specialty:

• Gastrointestinal Cancer

• Lung Cancer

• Solid Tumor

• Urinary Systems Cancers

• Melanoma

• Head and Neck Cancer

• Others

3. By Product:

• Personalized Neo-Antigen Vaccine: These are vaccines that are designed to target the specific neoantigens present in an individual patient's cancer cells.

• Off-The Shell Neo-Antigen Vaccine: These are vaccines that are designed to target neoantigens that are common across multiple patients.

4. By Cell:

• Autologous: These are neoantigen therapies that use a patient's own immune cells, which are harvested, modified, and then reinfused into the patient to target their cancer cells.

• Allogeneic: These are neoantigen therapies that use immune cells from a donor, which are modified to target the patient's cancer cells.

5. By Treatment:

• Combination Therapy: These are neoantigen therapies that are used in combination with other cancer treatments, such as chemotherapy or radiation therapy.

• Mono Therapy: These are neoantigen therapies that are used on their own to target cancer cells.

6. By Technology:

• Whole Genome Sequencing: This is a method of sequencing an individual's entire genome to identify mutations that could be targeted with neoantigen therapies.

• RNA Sequencing: This is a method of sequencing an individual's RNA to identify gene expression patterns that could be targeted with neoantigen therapies.

• HLA Typing: This is a method of identifying an individual's HLA type, which is important for designing neoantigen therapies that can effectively target their cancer cells.

7. By Route of Administration:

• Intravenous: These are neoantigen therapies that are administered via injection into a vein.

• Intramuscular: These are neoantigen therapies that are administered via injection into a muscle.

• Transdermal: These are neoantigen therapies that are administered via a patch placed on the skin.

• Others

8. By Delivery Mechanism:

• Gene Gun: This is a method of delivering neoantigen therapies via a high-pressure gun that fires tiny gold particles coated with the therapy into the skin.

• Electroporation: This is a method of delivering neoantigen therapies via a brief electrical pulse that creates tiny pores in the cell membrane, allowing the therapy to enter the cell.

• Liposomes: This is a method of delivering neoantigen therapies via tiny lipid-based particles that can penetrate cell membranes and deliver the therapy directly to the cancer cells.

• Virosomes: This is a method of delivering neoantigen therapies via virus-like particles that can bind to and enter cancer cells, delivering the therapy directly to the tumor site.

• Others

𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐋𝐘 𝐀𝐒𝐊𝐄𝐃 𝐐𝐔𝐄𝐒𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍𝐒?

Which are the leading players active in the neoantigens market?

How is each segment of the market expected to grow during the forecast period?

What are the adoption trends for the neoantigens market in emerging economies and established economies across the world?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What future projections would help in taking further strategic steps?

What are the impacts of COVID-19 in the industry?

