Nutraceuticals Market Huge Demand, Regional Outlook, Trends, Key Companies Profile, CAGR and Forecast to 2030

Nutraceuticals Market 2030

Nutraceuticals made of organic material, especially herbal, medicinal materials going to gain high traction amongst health conscious consumers developed regions

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Surge in consumption of sports and energy drinks and increase in demand for nutraceuticals to support regular diet have boosted the growth of the global nutraceuticals market.

Nutraceuticals Market by Type, Form, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Nutraceuticals market size was valued at $413.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $650.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Nutraceuticals are becoming an integral part of many consumers’ daily routines all across the world. These supplements, foods, and beverages are becoming increasingly popular as consumers are focusing more on natural remedies and nutrition as compared to synthetic materials. Due to the nutraceuticals being made form food and plant material, they are non-toxic and are completely safe for consumption. Nutraceuticals products are classified as food supplements and additives and are not heavily regulated like pharmaceuticals. Nutraceuticals are available in pharmacies however, as they are considered to be health products. There has been a greater demand for newer forms of nutraceuticals that are made into gummies and jellies as they taste better and are also attractive to children, which makes it easier to feed them the nutraceuticals.

Covid-19 scenario:

The rise in demand for healthy nutritional products and supplements boosted the demand for nutraceuticals during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The preventive measures taken against the pandemic in the form of intake of Vitamin D and C, zinc, sodium, and mineral led to rapid increase in sales of nutraceuticals products.

The Covid-19 outbreak increased the demand for natural, herbal, and organic products.

Surge in consumption of sports and energy drinks, rise in demand for functional food in developing nations, and increase in demand for nutraceuticals to support regular diet have boosted the growth of the global nutraceuticals market. In addition, surge in purchasing power and changes in lifestyle and food habits supplemented the market growth. However, counterfeit and low-quality products and challenges regarding manufacturing technology and processing hinder the market growth. On the contrary, new format of intakes of nutraceuticals and high demand for herbal nutraceutical products would open new opportunities for the market players in the future.

The global report is studied on the basis of type, form, and sales channel. By type, the market is divided into functional beverage, functional food, and dietary supplements. By form, the market is studied across capsules and tablets, liquid, powder, others. By sales channel, the market is studied hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, pharmacies, and online channels.

Some of the major players profiled for in the Nutraceuticals market analysis include Archer Daniels Midland Company, BASF SE, Cargill, Inc., Danone, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., General Mills Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nestle S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Key Findings Of The Study

By type, functional foods captured the largest market share in the year 2020 and the functional beverages segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Capsules and tablets are the most commonly consumed form of nutraceuticals supplements, however, the others nutraceuticals segment will gain market share in the near future.

The most common method of purchase of nutraceuticals is via pharmacies while online channels are gaining more popularity for Nutraceuticals purchase.

Consumers in the Asia-Pacific region are the largest consumers of Nutraceuticals products and will continue to dominate the global market towards the end of the forecast period.

