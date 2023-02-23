Social Gaming Market to Reflect Robust Expansion at a CAGR of 16.1% During the Forecast Period | Zynga, Inc., Wooga GmbH

CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest research from Coherent Market Insights, titled "Global Social Gaming Market Size, Share, Pricing, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2030," offers a detailed analysis of the global Social Gaming market. This research comprehensively covers the Social Gaming market drivers, emerging trends, development opportunities, and market constraints that may impact Social Gaming's dynamics. The report estimates the global Social Gaming market size and examines the major international competitors' recent strategic actions. The study evaluates the market volume over the expected time period. Every piece of data, including percentage share splits and breakdowns, is derived from secondary sources that have been cross-checked with primary sources twice.

According to Coherent Market Insights, The global social gaming market was valued at US$ 17.40 Bn in 2019 and is estimated to reach US$ 57.44 Bn by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 16.1% between 2020 and 2027.

Global Social Gaming Market New Report 2023 is Spread Across [130 Pages] provides thorough data on the important variables driving the growth of the Social Gaming market at the national and local level forecast of the market size, in terms of value, market share by region and segment, regional market positions, segment and country growth opportunities, Key company profiles, SWOT, Porter's Five Forces models, product portfolio, and growth strategies.

Overview:

Social gaming has become a potent tool for fostering interpersonal interaction. Social gamers are more sociable and have a large social network than typical gamers. Social gamers are not concerned with winners or losers despite their low achievement levels. Even so, they might utilize a gamertag. A lot of reasons have contributed to the expansion of social gaming. Social networks are first and foremost useful for playing games and a fantastic method to draw in new users. Second, customers are increasingly eager to play social games since they are inexpensive. Most social games are no-cost and readily accessible on mobile platforms.

Players Included:

• Zynga Inc.

• Wooga GmbH

• Playtika Ltd.

• King

• Tencent Holdings Ltd.

• Electronic Arts Inc.

• Renren Inc.

• CrowdStar

• Booyah Inc.

• Social Point

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Social Gaming Market, By Segment:

‣ Virtual Goods

‣ Advertising

‣ Lead Generation/Offers

Global Social Gaming Market, By Gender:

‣ Male

‣ Female

Global Social Gaming Market, By Age Group:

‣ 13 – 18 years

‣ 19 – 25 years

‣ 26 – 35 years

‣ 36 – 45 years

‣ 46+ years

Regional Analysis:

◘ North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

◘ Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Rest of Europe)

◘ Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

◘ South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America)

◘ Middle East & Africa (GCC, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Market Dynamics:

During the course of the projected period, rising smartphone usage and demand globally are anticipated to fuel market expansion for social gaming. Smartphones are capable of running a variety of operating systems, including Android, Windows, iOS, and Blackberry OS, allowing users to multitask. For instance, Asus declared in February 2022 that their gaming smartphones, the ROG Phone 5s and the ROG Phone 5s Pro, will debut in India in that month.

Nevertheless, issues such as a lack of financing, outdated internet infrastructure, the rising need to combat piracy, and limitations on the use of social networking sites in some emerging nations are projected to restrain the expansion of the worldwide social gaming market throughout the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

The Covid-19 pandemic, which spread to more than 200 nations worldwide, had an impact on a number of sectors. To stop the spread of the virus, many nations announced nationwide lockdowns. People were required to adhere to the lockdown procedures and remain inside their houses while many companies and industries were shut down. Internet and smartphone adoption accelerated during this time. People all throughout the world have embraced online gaming in large numbers. As a result, the Covid-19 epidemic had a favorable effect on the social gaming sector.

Key Takeaways:

• Due to rising internet connection and the introduction of high bandwidth network connectivity, the worldwide social gaming market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period. For example, China Broadnet, formerly known as China Broadcast Network, began offering 4G and 5G internet services across the nation in June 2022.

• Throughout the projected period, the global market for social gaming is expected to have the substantial expansion, particularly in the Asia Pacific region. This expansion can be ascribed to the area's expanding internet connectivity, vast demographic pool, and rise in disposable income.

