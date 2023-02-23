A11yable Launches All-in-One A11y360™ Digital Accessibility Hub with End-to-End Resources for Enterprises and Compliance Professionals

a11yable introduces the a11y360™ Digital Accessibility Hub—an all-in-one SaaS platform that combines AI-based technology, development tools, compliance expertise, and more in a single, centralized interface.

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital accessibility company a11yable introduces the world's first comprehensive, one-stop shop for compliance resources—the a11y360™ AI-powered SaaS Digital Accessibility Hub.

a11y360 is a revolutionary solution that empowers any team member to become a digital accessibility expert by combining SaaS technology, compliance knowledge, development tools, managed services, and more under one virtual roof for enterprises and providers. Its centralized resource dashboard serves as a starting point for the digital accessibility journey of any corporation, organization, or small/medium business enterprise (SME)—from clarifying their vision to developing a strategy to reaching their goals.

Along with its game-changing technology platform, a11yable is introducing a new pricing model to replace the conventional enterprise subscription approach that has been the industry standard until now.

"When done right, digital accessibility is an essential and valuable investment that can boost online performance and visibility, enrich brand impact, and increase revenues in a highly competitive market," says David Adi, CEO of a11yable. "Yet, many organizations find the compliance process overly confusing, complex, and costly. We designed the a11y360 Hub™ to simplify digital accessibility from the ground up, providing customized guidance, streamlined operations, and cost-effective solutions for compliance, development, and technology teams, no matter what stage they are in on their journey."

The a11y360™ All-in-one Digital Accessibility Hub offers eight modules that address digital accessibility issues throughout the process. With a11yAudit™, existing properties can maintain compliance with 24/7 scanning. a11yDev™ allows developers to design with accessibility in mind from the start, while a11yFix™ assists with on-the-fly defect resolution. The a11yAcademy™ module integrates the collective knowledge of industry experts into the compliance process. For multimedia compliance, a11yCaption™ enables automatic captioning and voiceovers, while a11yDoc™ provides document accessibility via an AI and machine learning algorithm. a11yToolbar™ is a customer-facing, end user-controlled accessibility menu.

a11yShield™ allows enterprises to plan their digital accessibility strategy with experts and partners and receive premium services, such as legal assistance, remediation training, accessibility declarations, and managed accessibility services. All modules interface with project management and ticketing systems while adhering to security and privacy standards, such as ISO 27001, GDPR, and CCPA.

David Adi emphasizes, "Accessibility of websites and other assets through compliance with international content standards is the newest digital frontier. I believe that all enterprises should share the same goal of making the Internet and other digital assets equally available to all—particularly the 1.2+ billion people around the world who live with disabilities or age-related infirmities."

Enterprises, organizations, and government agencies of all kinds may request a free, no-obligation demo of the innovative a11y360 Digital Accessibility Hub from a11yable.

ABOUT ALLYABLE

a11yable is a leading SaaS technology developer, driven by a passion to create a more connected world for all with a fast, simple, affordable solution to meet international accessibility compliance guidelines. The multinational company has developed a comprehensive, 360-degree suite of project management tools that streamline compliance, reducing costs and complexity, through advanced automation technology, machine learning, AI (artificial intelligence) crowdsourcing, and image processing. Its modular, comprehensive a11y360™ technology platform empowers enterprise web teams around the globe to make their internet content and digital assets equally accessible to people living with disabilities. a11yable is the only DOBE-certified digital accessibility supplier in the industry. Learn more: https://allyable.com.

Media Contact: David Adi, CEO 354266@email4pr.com 1-888-215-7005

