Local Firm Introduces New Agent Options, Branding and Technology for the Changing Real Estate Industry and Market

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As a part of their ongoing commitment to improving the client and agent experience, David Hoffman Realty has launched a new website, implemented a new tech stack, including a powerful CRM as well as back office operating system, launched new branding, while also introducing new compensation options for real estate brokers.

"The new site elevates our corporate identity and supports our unique value proposition to the differing segments of the real estate industry we serve. This includes buyers, sellers, builders, developers, borrowers, agents, etc.," said David Hoffman. The firm's new branding was designed to modernize our visual identity to embody the firm's continued growth. The new icon/logo can be seen as an "H" for Hoffman, stairs which exemplify continued growth for our agents, a house for the buyers and sellers we strive to represent with excellence and/or a floorplan for the builders and developers we serve.

In addition, in response to agent requests, David Hoffman Realty introduced three new agent models at the beginning of the year. An accelerated option, which includes intensive accountability, coaching, more client opportunities, transaction coordination, and marketing support. A full-service model which includes transaction coordination and marketing support, and an independent option for those agents who desire more autonomy. By introducing more agent flexibility and options, David Hoffman Realty believes they will be an attractive home for agents at every level in their career.

Lastly, they also renamed the DHR New Homes Division to DH Builder and Development Services to better exemplify their renewed focus on providing builders and developers with administrative, sales and marketing support in order to stay ahead of a changing market and industry. Currently, David Hoffman Realty represents four builders/developers covering approximately eleven communities throughout the Charlotte region.

David Hoffman Realty is a concierge, independent brokerage with a boutique feel. They serve clients in all walks of life, and with all real estate needs. From tenants to multi-million dollar listings; from providing a mortgage to ensuring clear title, they have expertise across the board; leading with a heart with service to others. David's book, "Relationships Over Rules," will be available to the public on August 1, 2023.

