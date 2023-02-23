New Research Report Reveals Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market to reach US$ 18.6 billion Worldwide - By PMI

Covina, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market is expected to reach US$ 18.6 billion by 2032; Rising Demand for CDMOs from Emerging Pharmaceutical Companies to Propel Industrial Progress

Cell and Gene Therapy plays an important role in today's healthcare, to treat, and potentially cures diseases. Cell and Gene therapy CDMO are used for development of new modalities such as gene therapies, cell therapies, and innovative vaccines necessitates a significant investment in new manufacturing facilities for cell manipulation, viral vectors, nucleic acid and lipid-based formulations.

As CDMOs are able to flexibly alter their production lines to meet the rising demand of smaller and diverse projects, foster the growth of target market. Further, New partnerships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies have enabled CDMO players to fuel the rapid growth of capabilities and capacities by helping industries succeed in drug and vaccine production. Integration of clinical trial services is expected to become a new trend for CDMOs as they enter high-value, low-volume segments such as personalized medicine. Technological advancement in Cell and Gene Therapy has also driven the market's growth.

The report "Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market, By Service Area (Cell Therapy, Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector, and Others), By Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Disease, Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders), By Phase (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Highlights:

In August 2022, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., announced that it had received regulatory approval in the form of GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) certification for the commercial production of allogeneic cell therapy drug products for distribution in Europe. The company has been awarded a commercial GMP license for a successful EMA inspection of its Memphis CDMO facility.

In May 2020, WuXi Advanced launched its world-class closed-process CAR-T cell therapy platform. A newly launched platform will enable researchers and biotech companies to accelerate the manufacturing, development, and release of cell and gene therapies for patients.

Analyst View:

Cell and gene therapy has become a complex field that requires a high level of expertise and robust manufacturing facilities. As Cell and Gene Therapy requires costly production and various manufacturing processes, outsourcing services to CDMOs is increasing. CDMOs aid in the formation of long-term partnerships that benefit the success of current products as well as the manufacturing of future products of key player's pipeline along with business expansion. However, rising demand for outsourcing cell and gene therapy development and production due to a lack of manufacturing facilities and high costs is expected to boost the target market. Further, emerging pharmaceutical companies, which are also involved in research and development of cell and gene therapy, and have low funding in turn will opt for CDMO. As a result, market competition is intensifying, and both big international corporations and start-ups are vying to establish positions in the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market, By Service Area (Cell Therapy, Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector, and Others), By Indication (Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Disease, Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders), By Phase (Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2032"

Key Market Insights from the report:

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market accounted for US$ 3.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to be US$ 18.6 billion by 2032 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 18.1%. The Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market is segmented based on Service Area, Indication, Phase and Region.

Based on Service Area, Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market is segmented into Cell Therapy, Plasmid DNA, Viral Vector, and others.

Based on Indication, Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market is segmented into Cancer, Cardiovascular Disease, Infectious Disease, Genetic Disorders, Neurological Disorders.

Based on Phase, Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market is segmented into Phase 1, Phase 2, Phase 3, Phase 4.

By Region, the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Competitive Landscape & their strategies of Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market:

The prominent players operating in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market includes, Catalent Inc., Lonza Group, Recipharm AB, Wuxi Advanced Therapies, Pfizer CentreOne, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Patheon Inc., Almac Group, FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, PCI Pharma Services, and others.

Scope of the Report:

Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restrains Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market, By Service Area Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Cell Therapy Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Plasmid DNA Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Viral Vector Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market, By Indication, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Cancer Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cardiovascular Disease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Infectious Disease Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Genetic Disorders Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Neurological Disorders Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market, By Phase, 2022 – 2032, (US$ Bn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Share Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2022 – 2032 Segment Trends

Phase 1 Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Phase 2 Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Phase 3 Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032

Phase 4 Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Bn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2022 – 2032



Key Questions Answered by Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Research Report:

What is the current market size of the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO industry, and what is the forecasted growth rate for the next few years? What are the key drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market, and how are they likely to impact the market? Who are the major players in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market, and what are their key strategies and competitive advantages? What are the different types of services offered by Cell and Gene Therapy CDMOs, and what is the market share of each type? What are the key applications of Cell and Gene Therapy CDMOs, and which applications are likely to experience the fastest growth in the coming years? What are the major technological advancements and innovations in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO industry, and how are they likely to shape the market in the future? What are the major challenges facing the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market, such as regulatory issues or supply chain constraints, and how can they be addressed? Which regions are likely to experience the fastest growth in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO market, and what are the key factors driving this growth?

