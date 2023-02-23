Submit Release
Z Natural Foods® Launches Instant Chicken Bone Broth Soup Base Powder

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Z Natural Foods® is proud to announce the launch of its new Instant Chicken Bone Broth Soup Base Powder. This natural product is a convenient way to enjoy the health benefits of bone broth with maximum convenience. 

This unique blend is made from many organic ingredients, including Chicken Bone Broth, Organic Carrot, Organic Tomato, Organic Shiitake Mushroom, Organic Onion, Himalayan Salt, MCT Oil, Organic Celery, Organic Garlic, and Organic Black Pepper. 

This combination of ingredients provides a nutritious and flavorful broth base that can be used to create delicious soups, stews, sauces, and more. The addition of MCT oil provides even more nutrition and additional flavor benefits. 

Additionally, the soup base is made with real chicken bones, herbs, and spices and is an excellent source of collagen, protein, and minerals.

"Our Chicken Bone Broth Soup Base is very versatile and provides the perfect balance of nutrition and taste," said Jonathan Parker, Director of Nutrition and Research for Z Natural Foods. "The broth contains collagen to support joint health and is a quality source of important minerals such as calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium."

Instant Chicken Bone Broth Soup Base is the newest addition to more than 300 high-quality natural foods carried by Z Natural Foods. 

"This delicious soup will remind you of the taste, flavor, and warmth of your favorite chicken broth, without any of the messy cleanups," Parker said.

Instant Chicken Bone Broth Soup Base Powder is available in a 1 lb. quantity for $24.99, a 5 lb. quantity for $84.99, and a 55 lb. size for $699.99. Instant Chicken Bone Broth Soup Base Powder is packaged in airtight, stand-up, resealable foil pouches for optimum freshness. 

For more information about Instant Chicken Bone Broth Soup Base Powder, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com

About Z Natural Foods

Z Natural Foods is a leading provider of high-quality, organic superfoods, and concentrated fruit powders. With over 400 specialty products, Z Natural Foods provides a wide range of natural foods to wholesalers and retailers in the industry. Offering services such as bulk purchasing, blending, and retail, Z Natural Foods provides a unique niche to the industry. For more information, visit www.ZNaturalFoods.com or call 888-963-6637. For members of the press and social media please visit the: Z Natural Foods Press Kit.

Media Contact:

Sam Hirschberg 
888-963-6637 
354316@email4pr.com 

SOURCE Z Natural Foods

