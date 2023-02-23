Submit Release
First Advantage to Participate in Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum

ATLANTA, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage Corporation FA, a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions, today announced that Scott Staples, Chief Executive Officer, and David Gamsey, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting virtually at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI Payments & Fintech Innovators Forum on Friday, March 3, 2023 at approximately 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. Company management will also participate in investor meetings on Thursday, March 2, 2023.

A live audio webcast and subsequent replay will be available for a limited time on the Company's investor relations website or accessed directly here.

About First Advantage

First Advantage FA is a leading global provider of employment background screening and verification solutions. The Company delivers innovative services and insights that help customers manage risk and hire the best talent. Enabled by its proprietary technology, First Advantage's products help companies protect their brands and provide safer environments for their customers and their most important resources: employees, contractors, contingent workers, tenants, and drivers. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, First Advantage performs screens in over 200 countries and territories on behalf of its approximately 33,000 customers. For more information about First Advantage, visit the Company's website at https://fadv.com/.

Investor Contact

Stephanie Gorman
Vice President, Investor Relations
Investors@fadv.com
(888) 314-9761


