Aurora Acquisition Corp. Announces Postponement of Extraordinary General Meeting on February 24, 2023 and Extension of Redemption Deadline

Aurora Acquisition Corp. AURC ("Aurora" or the "Company"), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company ("SPAC"), today announced that its previously announced extraordinary general meeting (the "Extraordinary General Meeting") for the purpose of considering and voting on a proposal to amend the Company's amended and restated memorandum and articles of association to extend the date by which Aurora must consummate an initial business combination (the "Extension Proposal") has been postponed from February 24, 2023 commencing at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, to February 24, 2023, commencing at 5:30 p.m., Eastern Time (the "Postponement") (or at such other time, on such other date and at such other place at which the meeting may be adjourned or postponed).

The record date for determining the Company's shareholders entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting remains the close of business on January 10, 2023 (the "Record Date"). Shareholders as of the Record Date can vote even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Shareholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Shareholders who have not yet done so are encouraged to vote as soon as possible.

As a result of the Postponement, the previously disclosed deadline of 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 22, 2023 for the Company's shareholders to deliver redemption requests to the Company's transfer agent, or to withdraw any previously delivered demand for redemption, has been extended to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 24, 2023.

If any such shareholders have questions or need assistance in connection with the Extraordinary General Meeting, please contact the Company's proxy solicitation agent at the following address and telephone number:

Okapi Partners LLC

1212 Avenue of the Americas, 17th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Telephone: (877) 259-6290

(banks and brokers can call (212) 297-0720)

Email: info@okapipartners.com

About Aurora Acquisition Corp.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses (the "Business Combination"). The Company is led by Thor Björgólfsson as its Chairman, Arnaud Massenet as its Chief Executive Officer, and Prabhu Narasimhan as its Chief Investment Officer.

Through its philosophy of "founders investing in Founders", Aurora looks to empower strong management teams and make long term investments in companies poised for sustained success. Aurora is sponsored by Novator Capital. Additional information regarding Aurora Capital may be found at: https://aurora-acquisition.com/.

