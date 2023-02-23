Mobile AI Market Projected to Hit USD 80.5 Billion at a 24.25% CAGR by 2030 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

New York, US, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Analysis

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), " Mobile AI Market , By Mobile Platform, By Application, By Vertical - Forecast 2030". Valuation is poised to reach USD 80.5 Billion by 2030, registering a 24.25% CAGR throughout the forecast period (2022–2030).

In contrast to artificial intelligence, which builds a system that can do jobs and functions similar to humans, mobile devices make it convenient to access information and services utilising email, the web, apps, and multimedia features. By boosting its computational capability, the combination of the two enables the mobile phone to enhance its capabilities beyond its fundamental features. Mobile phones are always getting quicker, better, more affordable, and more dependable. Incorporating AI capabilities into mobile phones, a commonly used consumer electronic product, improves the user experience.

Mobile phones now have the power to predict user behaviour and act on their behalf thanks to artificial intelligence (AI) models that are trained and learned using massive amounts of data from algorithms. Mobile devices may now execute AI-enabled applications by having more processing power thanks to AI chipsets.

Key Players

The prominent players in the mobile AI market

Apple Inc (US)

NVIDIA (US)

Huawei (China)

Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

Amazon Inc (US)

Qualcomm (US)

Intel Corporation (US)

IBM Corporation (US)

Microsoft Corporation (US)

MediaTek (Taiwan)

Google Inc (US)

Graphcore (UK)

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6779

Mobile AI Market Report Scope:

Report Metric Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 80.5 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 24.25% from 2022 to 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Historical Data 2020 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Key Market Drivers The increasing demand for on-device AI processing is driving the growth of mobile AI market

The market for mobile AI is expanding as a result of the rising demand for on-device AI processing. Mobile devices benefit from AI-enabled CPUs' improved performance and energy-saving capabilities, which enhance user experience. On-device AI processing is becoming more in demand as a result of this. For instance, Apple's A11 Bionic processor, a neural engine-equipped AI chip used in their newest iPhone X, adds the great accuracy.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (100 Pages) on Mobile AI market Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-ai-market-6779

On-device AI processor investments are growing, which is enabling cutting-edge algorithms for creating deep learning systems. The market for mobile AI is expanding due to the increasing number of AI applications. The development of mobile apps makes use of AI algorithms that are used in almost all user activities, including making purchases, communicating with virtual assistants on smartphones, viewing movies, and more. These programmes can anticipate what a user will do next and conduct the necessary activities on his behalf, helping to give users a distinctive experience. As a result, demand for mobile AI apps is rising. The market growth is hampered by the high cost of mobile AI processors, which can only be employed in high-end mobile devices.

Segmentation

Global mobile AI market study aims at different segments such as mobile platform, application, vertical, regions.

By application, the market is segmented into virtual assistant, navigation, camera, chatbots, drones, and others.

By vertical, the market is segmented into healthcare, finance, education, travel & tourism, media & entertainment, and others.

The projected period from 2018 to 2023 predicts a strong growth in the global market for mobile AI. North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the globe are all included in the geographic study of the market for mobile AI.

Ask To Expert:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/ask_for_schedule_call/6779

Due to the huge number of mobile manufacturers present in this region who provide on-device AI processors, Asia-Pacific is predicted to have the fastest expanding market for mobile AI. Also, the significant expenditures made in AI research and development assist the market expand, creating prospects for corporate growth.

Since firms are implementing a variety of technologies to incorporate artificial intelligence in smartphones, North America is anticipated to dominate the market for mobile AI over the forecast period. Also, this area is home to important key players like NVIDIA Corporation, IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, and others that are anticipated to fuel the expansion of the mobile AI market there.

Check for Discount:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/check-discount/6779

Related Reports:

Construction Software Market Research Report Global Forecast till 2030

5G Technology Market Research Report- Forecast till 2030

Big Data as a Service Market Research Report- Global Forecast 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com