Signet FCU and OMNICOMMANDER® Renew Their Partnership to Launch a State-Of-The-Art Digital Branch

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OMNICOMMANDER INC. and Signet FCU have renewed their partnership to launch a modern, world-class Digital Branch™ with a custom online form feature.

OMNICOMMANDER provides award-winning Digital Branch designs tailored for financial institutions seeking to enhance their visitors' experience, as well as full-service access to marketing solutions and customizable products and services. OMNICOMMANDER's goal is to provide fully functional Digital Branches that drive increased product adoption and results across the industry.

Signet FCU wanted to undergo a digital transformation that would make their online visitor experience both frictionless and convenient. OMNICOMMANDER integrated a secure, custom online form feature into their design, making forms like loan and membership applications readily available for their members. Another goal for Signet FCU was to create a modern and clean feel, as they wanted to elevate their online presence. The development team at OMNICOMMANDER was able to design a state-of-the-art Digital Branch that is not only fully functional but sleek and uniquely branded.

"Our new website design is a testament to our commitment to providing the best user experience for our members," said Signet's Marketing and Communications Director, Katelynn Rowe. "The design team at OMNICOMMANDER was amazing to work with. They understood our needs and vision and delivered an exceptional product that exceeded our expectations."

OMNICOMMANDER's redesign also made it easier for Signet FCU to access the backend of the Digital Branch so they can update content as needed. All of the products and services that OMNICOMMANDER offers are built in the best interest of both the financial institution and its visitors. Not only is the staff at Signet FCU able to access their content easier, but they can also process applications faster and more securely thanks to the form feature allowing them to "Control Everything."

"I'm incredibly excited about the launch of Signet FCU's new Digital Branch," said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO at OMNICOMMANDER. "The user interface is intuitive and straightforward. You are only two clicks away from anything you are searching for, which is exactly the type of experience members demand today. Having been born and raised in Kentucky, I have a special place for all of our clients in the Bluegrass State, and I am very proud of this partnership."

For questions about Digital Branch transformation, please contact OMNICOMMANDER.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a veteran-owned and operated financial technology, digital marketing, and cybersecurity company that provides a comprehensive suite of digital solutions for financial institutions. For the first time in history, FIs can partner with a single company to create, host, and manage their Digital Branch and integrated service offerings within one complete ecosystem. OMNICOMMANDER solutions are powered by a world-class team of financial institution experts. In addition to unmatched service, OMNICOMMANDER products and services are always mobile-responsive and built with the highest level of attention to accessibility and ADA compliance to garner increased brand awareness and reach the widest audience possible. To learn more, please visit OMNICOMMANDER.com

About Signet FCU

Signet FCU is not a bank; it is a not-for-profit credit union. Over 75 years ago, Signet Federal Credit Union began as an outstretched hand to community members, helping IC Railroad employees from a single basement office. Today, Signet serves nearly 20,000 Western Kentucky residents and counting. With no stockholders or investors, Signet has the privilege and responsibility to leverage all profits to benefit members via higher savings rates, lower loan rotates, and lower fees for other services, as well as new branches. Learn more about Signet FCU here.

Contact: John Pennycuff

Phone: (800) 807-3109

Email: 354279@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/signet-fcu-and-omnicommander-renew-their-partnership-to-launch-a-state-of-the-art-digital-branch-301753378.html

SOURCE OMNICOMMANDER