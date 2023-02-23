Biomethane Market to Discover Lucrative Growth Prospects as Green Energy Demand Ascends

London, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sustainable nature of biomethane, and the growing concern about the ill-effects of fossil fuel resources on the environment, the need for improved sustainable energy sources such as biomethane is at an all-time high. Fairfield Market Research in a new study intends to examine the global biomethane market closely and uncover how the market growth will unfold over the next few years. "The excessive costs associated with the setting-up of production facilities continues to be an area of concern. Market players and respective governments are now more focused on expanding production capabilities by eliminating workflow obstacles," marks the analyst.

Additionally, higher investments are being funnelled toward bettering production and distribution solutions globally. This is another key element that is slated to play a crucial role in creating greater growth opportunities in the coming years for both new entrants as well as existing players in the global biomethane market. In recent years, there has been a steady increase in the demand for energy resources. The Russia-Ukraine unrest has further increased the need for reliable resources to be made available, particularly across Europe. With the continual increase in the demand for these energy resources from prominent end-user sectors such as transportation and power, biomethane has immense potential in fulfilling or even catering to this demand.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

The biomethane market has been segmented accordingly – By Type, Application, Production Method, and Region. Based on the ‘Type' market segmentation, the ‘Organic Household Waste' sub-segment is expected to account for the majority share of this market as this type is widely accessible and available around the world. With respect to the ‘Application' market segmentation, the ‘Power Generation' sub-segment is expected to reserve the majority market share due to the greater need for electric grids to fuel residential and commercial areas of application. Concerning the ‘Production Method' segmentation of this market, the ‘Anaerobic digestion or Fermentation' sub-segment is slated to account for the majority market share over the forecast period due to the easy-to-apply and cost-effective nature of this method, as well as the extensive presence of these plants around the world.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Post-extensive regional analysis, Europe is expected to remain the frontrunner in the biomethane market owing to various technological advancements, higher environmental concerns, as well as a greater demand from nations such as Germany, the UK, Sweden, and Finland. Moreover, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has highlighted the importance of cost-effective and reliable energy sources for many countries in this region. Additionally, North America is also slated to index considerable revenue growth in the coming years due to the emerging potential of energy production from wastewater treatment plants. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key Players in the Biomethane Market

Apart from CNG Services Ltd., Planet Biogas Global GmbH, VERBIO, and Future Biogas Ltd., this report will also cover other prominent players in the biomethane market, particularly detailing their respective key strategic developments that lend a competitive edge. Some of these other major profiled companies include Magne Gas, Gasrec, Gazasia Ltd., Biogas Products Ltd., SGN, Schmack Carbotech GmbH, EnviTec Biogas AG, SoCalGas, ETW Enerietechnik GmbH, ORBITAL, and JV Energen.

Global Biomethane Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type

Organic Household Waste

Animal Manure

Energy Crops

Agricultural Waste

Sewage Sludge

Industrial Food Processing Waste

Others

By Application

Automotive

Power Generation

Others

By Production Method

Fermentation

Gasification

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

