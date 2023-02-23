HALLS® Brand Works with Kinsa® to Better Forecast Illness

Kinsa's novel illness forecasts will inform financial planning, retailer engagement and other business decisions.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kinsa, an insights solutions business that accurately forecasts illness-driven demand for products and services, announced HALLS, a leading cough drop brand in the United States, as a new customer today. HALLS will leverage Kinsa's Forecast Advisor™ to inform financial planning and stakeholder & retail partner engagement.

Kinsa aggregates data from many sources and collects the "missing ingredient" data from a proprietary network of millions of households to accurately forecast spreading infectious illness and corresponding demand for products and services. Kinsa's geographic illness insights, which include prevalence of fever and symptoms such as cough, have been shown to accurately forecast the spread of existing diseases like influenza weeks to months in advance, and predict the emergence of novel illnesses like COVID-19 weeks before an outbreak occurs.

For symptom relief brands like HALLS – and other brands in highly volatile illness categories like cough, cold, flu, nasal, COVID, and disinfectants – Kinsa helps:

Reduce out-of-stocks

Assess risk and plan more effectively

Enhance marketing & media effectiveness to where and when people need their products

"The timing and intensity of illness is highly volatile. Symptom relieving brands have the challenge of preparing for illness season with little information on what to expect. Now, with Kinsa's illness forecasts, HALLS can make business decisions with more confidence," said Inder Singh, founder and CEO of Kinsa. "I'm glad to work with HALLS to help ensure consumers have access to their symptom relief products where and when they need them, advancing Kinsa's mission to curb the spread of illness."

Forecast Advisor combines Kinsa's real-time illness insights, available at the county-level, with Kinsa's proprietary national cough, cold and flu season forecast. With an accurate prediction of illness trends, HALLS can better support its retail partners & inform internal financial planning.

"I'm looking forward to working with Kinsa to gain a deeper understanding of the spread of illness so we can better help our consumers get back to the things that matter most in their life," said Chris Park, Directory of Marketing at HALLS.

Case studies with other brands using Kinsa's Forecast Advisor show:

Kinsa is an insights solutions business using data and advanced analytics to track and forecast the spread of illness and predict corresponding demand for healthcare products and services.

For hospitals, health systems and health insurers, Kinsa helps predict when & where to expect surges in hospitalizations or ED visits, and what to proactively message to keep high risk people healthy.

Kinsa aggregates data from more than 30 sources and, most importantly, collects the "missing ingredient" data from a proprietary network of millions of users to accurately detect and forecast spreading infectious illness. To capture hyperlocal illness data before someone ever visits the doctor or enters the healthcare system, Kinsa invented a new category of products — smart thermometers — that along with its medical guidance mobile apps and email / text alerts enables Kinsa to communicate with households at symptom onset. Industry's use of these forecasts helps Kinsa achieve its mission of helping families and communities predict, prepare for, and prevent the spread of illness.

