BWT Alpine F1 Team Bolsters Additive Manufacturing Workflow with Four 3D Systems SLA 750 3D Printing Systems

BWT Alpine F1 Team realizing unparalleled productivity and part quality with SLA 750 Solution

Team producing models for wind tunnel testing with 3D Systems’ Accura ® Composite PIV material to reduce preparation time, improve performance

Composite PIV material to reduce preparation time, improve performance 3D Systems’ additive manufacturing solutions enabling BWT Alpine F1 Team to produce 25,000 parts annually



/EIN News/ -- ROCK HILL, S.C., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, 3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) announced BWT Alpine F1 Team has purchased four SLA 750 3D printing systems to accelerate innovation and speed to track. The Team made the decision to purchase the systems after it extensively tested the product in its beta phase. BWT Alpine F1 Team is currently using the SLA 750 systems and 3D Systems’ Accura® Composite PIV material to build models for wind tunnel testing, including complex aerodynamic parts with pressure tappings as well as small composite tools and high-temperature bonding jigs. The Team is seeing significant increases in productivity enabled by reduced build time and reduced time between builds. The resulting parts are delivering unmatched sidewall and surface quality, excellent feature detail, and high geometric accuracy, thus requiring less time to post-process and finish.

“We are very impressed with the depth of precision engineering that went into the development of 3D Systems’ SLA 750,” said Ben Mallock, deputy head of aerodynamics, BWT Alpine F1 Team. “BWT Alpine F1 Team has a long-standing technical partnership with 3D Systems, and we were pleased to have early access to this product when it was still in beta. We put the SLA 750 through its paces during testing and achieved the best part quality we have so far seen in the market with considerably improved productivity. As a result, we purchased additional SLA 750 systems to bring our total to four. We are enjoying the positive impact this is having on our wind tunnel testing, and getting our innovation to the track faster. With the support of 3D Systems’ SLA and SLS solutions, we’re able to produce 25,000 additively manufactured parts each year. This is a true testament to the productivity these technologies enable.”

3D Systems designed the SLA 750 to deliver the industry-leading combination of print size, speed, accuracy, and resolution for final parts that possess unmatched finish and mechanical performance. The printer includes 3D Sprint®, 3D Systems’ all-in-one software to prepare, optimize, and print 3D CAD data. 3D Sprint delivers all the tools needed to quickly and efficiently go from design to high quality, true-to-CAD printed parts without relying on multiple software packages.

3D Systems co-developed Accura Composite PIV in conjunction with BWT Alpine F1 Team. Parts produced using this material take significantly less time to prepare – from CAD to wind tunnel – and deliver more accurate, high-resolution data. When used as part of a complete 3D Systems additive manufacturing solution – comprising Accura Composite PIV, the SLA 750, 3D Sprint, and advanced application services – BWT Alpine F1 Team has been able to maximize its wind tunnel investment and improve its understanding of the airflow over the car.

“As a company, 3D Systems has long prided itself on building solutions centered on addressing our customers’ application challenges,” said John Murray, VP, global ISG segment & business development, 3D Systems. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how our latest innovation in SLA technology is combined with a material we co-developed with BWT Alpine F1 Team to accelerate design iteration and innovation for wind tunnel testing. This is a testament to how we’re advancing the science of additive manufacturing to help our customers defy limitations and maintain competitive advantage.”

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from historical results or from any future results or projections expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In many cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "may," "will," "estimates," "intends," "anticipates" or "plans" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are based upon management’s beliefs, assumptions, and current expectations and may include comments as to the company’s beliefs and expectations as to future events and trends affecting its business and are necessarily subject to uncertainties, many of which are outside the control of the company. The factors described under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as other factors, could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected or predicted in forward-looking statements. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not, and should not be relied upon as a guarantee of future performance or results, nor will they necessarily prove to be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results will be achieved. The forward-looking statements included are made only as of the date of the statement. 3D Systems undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements made by management or on its behalf, whether as a result of future developments, subsequent events or circumstances or otherwise, except as required by law.

About 3D Systems

More than 35 years ago, 3D Systems brought the innovation of 3D printing to the manufacturing industry. Today, as the leading additive manufacturing solutions partner, we bring innovation, performance, and reliability to every interaction - empowering our customers to create products and business models never before possible. Thanks to our unique offering of hardware, software, materials, and services, each application-specific solution is powered by the expertise of our application engineers who collaborate with customers to transform how they deliver their products and services. 3D Systems’ solutions address a variety of advanced applications in healthcare and industrial markets such as medical and dental, aerospace & defense, automotive, and durable goods. More information on the company is available at www.3dsystems.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6b09176-f629-4cf0-af5b-e5794363b556

Investor Contact: investor.relations@3dsystems.com Media Contact: press@3dsystems.com