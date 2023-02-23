Kimberly Finnegan joins Unissant as SVP Growth, Federal Health

/EIN News/ -- HERNDON, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --







Kimberly Finnegan joins Unissant, Inc. as SVP Growth, Federal Health, after 20+ years of success at other organizations. Her leadership and IT experience have helped increase profitable revenue across both private and public sectors. Over the years, she has earned respect from customers by ensuring they have success with the mission at hand. She has first-hand knowledge across a wide swath of the federal government healthcare landscape, both from technology and process perspectives.



“With Kimberly's extensive Federal health experience, Unissant is thrilled to welcome her onboard!” said Unissant CEO, Manish Malhotra. “She’s a perfect fit for our company, our culture and will help drive future program success.”

Kimberly specializes in data science, data analytics, ML/AI, and systems security. She provides vision and strategy for data management programs including internal and external partnerships, identifying relevant supporting tools and technologies, and implementing data governance. She successfully led underlying technology platform development needed to enable data innovation across large organizations. At the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) as a federal employee prior to joining Leidos, she led many successful large, complex, and high-profile programs. At companies such as Leidos, she led teams targeting federal healthcare agencies with sales, sales engineering, and consulting services.

Kimberly received her MBA with honors from Loyola College with a focus in International Business and Social Responsibility. While serving in the US Navy, Kimberly was awarded High Desert Civilian/ Military Affairs Council (C/MAC) Military Person of the Year among other awards. In addition, she is a certified Grief Educator.

About Unissant Inc.

Unissant, Inc. (Unissant) is an award-winning Small Business Administration (SBA) certified Small Disadvantaged Business (SDB) with experience as a prime managing large, enterprise-wide, Information Technology (IT) solutions for customers across the Health, Federal Civilian, National Security and Financial Services markets. Unissant empowers its customers and partners to implement scalable and sustainable solutions that uncover data-driven insights to improve outcomes, strengthen business systems, and achieve results. Unissant is a CMMI Maturity Level 3 company for Development & Services, ISO 9001:2015 and a, ISO 27001:2013 company. Unissant is also the recipient of various industry awards such as the FedHealthIT Innovation Award, FedHealthIT Change Agent Award, Government Project of the Year Award and most recently the ACT-IAC Innovation Award. Unissant’s headquarters are in Herndon, VA with a branch office in San Antonio, TX.

