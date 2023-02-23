CrossFirst Bank Supports Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. Aviation Scholarship Program & Veterans Day Commemoration Event

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. (Tbird2) announces that CrossFirst Bank, a subsidiary of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB), is a sponsor of the Aviation Scholarship Program and Veterans Day Commemoration Event.







“Tbird2 is delighted that CrossFirst Bank has become a major supporter of our non-profit organization’s mission commitments throughout the state of Arizona,” commented Rudy R. Miller, Chairman, Advisory Board and Scholarship Committee for Tbird2. “Kevin Halloran is a highly respected executive leader in Arizona and very active in community involvement. I had the opportunity to work personally with him and his team members regarding this important new Tbird2 relationship.”

“CrossFirst Bank is proud to support this exceptional non-profit organization. Tbird2’s ability to educate Arizonans relating to the rich history of the Scottsdale Airport, coupled with the college aviation scholarships and support of Dog4Vets is phenomenal,” said Kevin Halloran, President of CrossFirst Bank’s Phoenix location. “One of the defining characteristics of CrossFirst is our dedication to community and this is a great opportunity to support a significant and valuable local program.”





During World War II, the Scottsdale airfield known as Thunderbird Field II was built to train U.S. Army Air Corps pilots. Since its inception on June 27, 1942, Thunderbird Field II graduated more than 5,500 men and women. Thunderbird Field II pilots flew nearly 26,500,000 miles, more than 3,000 times around the globe at the equator, and gained a widespread reputation for the thoroughness of instruction and high student graduates.

Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the rich military history of aviation in Scottsdale, honoring all veterans, providing scholarships to Arizona college students enrolled in an aviation curriculum, and supporting Dogs4Vets, a non-profit dedicated to enabling disabled veterans to live a more productive life with the use of service dogs. The Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, located at the entrance of the Scottsdale Airport, was designed to commemorate this rich history of the Scottsdale Airport and includes a hanging Boeing-Stearman PT-17, the same aircraft used for training during WWII, as its centerpiece.

Within the facility, visitors can learn more about the Stearman aircraft and Arizona’s contribution to WWII, as well as Thunderbird Field II. From pilots to airframe and power plant mechanics, avionics to air traffic controllers, the memorial provides an extraordinary history lesson for all ages.

To learn more about the Thunderbird Field II Veterans Memorial, Inc. click here.

Contacts:

Stephen P. Ziomek

Chairman & President

ziomek.steve@gmail.com

480.664.6604

Rudy R. Miller

Chairman, Advisory Board & Scholarship Committee

rrmiller@themillergroup.net

602.225.0505

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dc1dba2d-a6e8-4f80-8003-21907f205c6e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f68c8db-88c9-4691-9545-6202b8a1cd5f