Telecom analytics Market

Growing adoption of the technologies in the telecom sector is expected to enhance the growth of the telecom analytics market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Global Telecom Analytics Market Expected to Reach USD 9.89 Billion by 2026|Top Players such as -Tibco, Adobe,Cisco & IBM." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global telecom analytics market size was valued at USD 3.52 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 9.89 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 13.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Increase in efforts for simplifying revenue management, surge in demand for fraud detection due to network infringement and rise in the need for churn reduction propel the growth of the global telecom analytics market. On the other hand, lack of awareness regarding telecom analytics among telecom operators restrains the growth to some extent. However, incorporation of new technologies such as machine learning and AI in telecom analytics is anticipated to usher in multiple opportunities in the industry.

The global telecom analytics market is segmented into component, deployment, application, and region. Depending on component, the market is bifurcated into software and service. As per the deployment, it is classified into cloud and on-premise. As per organization size, market is divided into large enterprises and small & medium sized enterprises (SMEs). On the basis of application, it is segregated into customer management, network management, sales & marketing management, risk & compliance management, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on deployment, the market study divides the report into on-premise and cloud segments. The on-premise segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2018, and is estimated to rule the roost till 2026. The cloud segment, on the other hand, is anticipated to portray the fastest CAGR of 15.50% throughout the study period.

Based on component, the report is bifurcated into two segments namely solution and service. The solution segment accounted for more than two-thirds of total market share in 2018, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2026. At the same time, the service segment is predicted to manifest the fastest CAGR of 15.40% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on geography, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America garnered the major share in 2018, holding nearly two-fifths of the global market. Simultaneously, the region across Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR of 16.0% by 2026.

The key market players analyzed in the global telecom analytics market report include, Tableau, Sisense, Oracle, Cisco, SAS Institute, Teradata, SAP SE, Tibco, Adobe, and IBM. These market players have incorporated several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to corroborate their stand in the industry.

Key Findings of the Study

• Depending on component, the solution segment led the telecom analytics market size in terms of revenue in 2018.

• By deployment, the cloud segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018.

• Based on organization size, large enterprises dominated the telecom analytics market share in year 2018.

• Region wise, North America generated the highest revenue in 2018; however, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the telecom analytics market forecast period.

• Depending on application, the network management segment is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

