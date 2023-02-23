Esprit Digital's "LUMOS" technology illuminates PUMA Singapore's award-winning retail flagship
EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchard Road, Singapore has added another jewel to its crown in the form of the first and largest PUMA flagship store, not just in Singapore, in the whole of Southeast Asia. This unique retail environment, designed to mirror Puma’s brand essence of weaving sports into lifestyle, reflects Singapore’s vibrant heritage and Puma’s relentless energy.
PUMA chose the “LUMOS” LED display system, designed and developed by UK-based Esprit Digital. Who, together with Singaporean integration specialist PAVE, installed LUMOS throughout the flagship store. PUMA are the latest in a growing list of globally recognized retail brands to choose the LUMOS system, amongst them Adidas, Armani, Harvey Nichols, Virgin and Westfield for their stores and screen networks.
Colette Hilton, Head of Retail at PUMA UK/IE told us: “The Singapore Flagship project was a really important one for Puma, as it is our largest and highest profile location in SEA (Southeast Asia). As part of the overall project, we decided to make digital signage an integral part of our marketing strategy, not only to communicate with customers and enhance their in-store experience but also to attract passers-by into the store. LUMOS LEDs delivered on every level – they can be updated live, look stunning, and they create a real vibe.”
The judges of the INAVATION Awards, the awards programme of Integrated Systems Europe – the world’s largest gathering of AV and Pro AV industry professionals, clearly felt the same way. Esprit Digital, with PAVE System, walked away winners for the PUMA Singapore installations, beating off stiff competition from four other finalists.
James Wilder, Sales Director at Esprit Digital, added, “The whole PUMA experience starts before the consumer even enters the store, with a massive 19m x 2m 5,500nit ‘See-Thru’ LUMOS LED facing the street. This display blends seamlessly into the architecture of the building and grabs the customer’s attention from across the street, enticing them to cross over and explore the wonderful world of PUMA.
“The LUMOS ‘See-Thru’ LED is a unique product and the perfect solution for when a digital display is needed on a façade. As its name suggests, it is transparent and allows light into the store, but still has high resolution to display powerful imagery to all passers-by.”
On entering the store, customers are transported into the very latest digital era with a striking double-sided 4m x 4m indoor LED mesh, brought to life by the main attraction on the back wall - a stunning 4m x 1.9m display situated directly behind the Customer Service Counters and a 3-sided 2m x 1m LED display pillar located just in front, creating a visual impact, that customers simply can’t help but stop and stare at.
--- End of Release ---
Images of the installation are attached, and a video of the finished installation is available to download via https://espritdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/1.mov
About Esprit Digital
Esprit Digital design and manufacture custom LCD & LED screen solutions for any application, anywhere in the world. These solutions are then supported for the life of the product, both physically onsite and also remotely. Esprit were one of the first companies to build digital displays for the outdoor advertising market, where their LEDs became a feature on roadside billboards around the UK over 20 years ago.
Since then, Esprit have designed, manufactured, and installed many of the world’s most iconic large-scale digital screen networks for clients like: Westfield | Armani | Zegna | | Adidas | Ray-Ban | Ralph Lauren & Harvey Nichols.
Now in over 30 countries, one of Esprit’s major USP’s is their ability to customise any and every single element of the solutions they provide. This unique capability, along with the unrivalled reliability of the products they supply, has resulted in zero “on-site” support visits for many of the large-scale networks Esprit have installed and maintained.
For more information visit: www.espritdigital.com
About LUMOS
LUMOS is an up-and-coming brand of high-resolution LED, capable of being used for both indoor and outdoor applications. The brand is available exclusively via Esprit Digital https://espritdigital.com/lumos/ . Based in the UK, but operating Globally, Esprit Digital has a rock-solid reputation for delivering stunning and highly complex digital signage projects all over the world, and all backed up by outstanding remote and on-site service. For more information, contact James Wilder james.wilder@espritdigital.com
For Press & PR Enquiries, please contact:
james.wilder@espritdigital.com
Gordon Dutch
PUMA chose the “LUMOS” LED display system, designed and developed by UK-based Esprit Digital. Who, together with Singaporean integration specialist PAVE, installed LUMOS throughout the flagship store. PUMA are the latest in a growing list of globally recognized retail brands to choose the LUMOS system, amongst them Adidas, Armani, Harvey Nichols, Virgin and Westfield for their stores and screen networks.
Colette Hilton, Head of Retail at PUMA UK/IE told us: “The Singapore Flagship project was a really important one for Puma, as it is our largest and highest profile location in SEA (Southeast Asia). As part of the overall project, we decided to make digital signage an integral part of our marketing strategy, not only to communicate with customers and enhance their in-store experience but also to attract passers-by into the store. LUMOS LEDs delivered on every level – they can be updated live, look stunning, and they create a real vibe.”
The judges of the INAVATION Awards, the awards programme of Integrated Systems Europe – the world’s largest gathering of AV and Pro AV industry professionals, clearly felt the same way. Esprit Digital, with PAVE System, walked away winners for the PUMA Singapore installations, beating off stiff competition from four other finalists.
James Wilder, Sales Director at Esprit Digital, added, “The whole PUMA experience starts before the consumer even enters the store, with a massive 19m x 2m 5,500nit ‘See-Thru’ LUMOS LED facing the street. This display blends seamlessly into the architecture of the building and grabs the customer’s attention from across the street, enticing them to cross over and explore the wonderful world of PUMA.
“The LUMOS ‘See-Thru’ LED is a unique product and the perfect solution for when a digital display is needed on a façade. As its name suggests, it is transparent and allows light into the store, but still has high resolution to display powerful imagery to all passers-by.”
On entering the store, customers are transported into the very latest digital era with a striking double-sided 4m x 4m indoor LED mesh, brought to life by the main attraction on the back wall - a stunning 4m x 1.9m display situated directly behind the Customer Service Counters and a 3-sided 2m x 1m LED display pillar located just in front, creating a visual impact, that customers simply can’t help but stop and stare at.
--- End of Release ---
Images of the installation are attached, and a video of the finished installation is available to download via https://espritdigital.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/1.mov
About Esprit Digital
Esprit Digital design and manufacture custom LCD & LED screen solutions for any application, anywhere in the world. These solutions are then supported for the life of the product, both physically onsite and also remotely. Esprit were one of the first companies to build digital displays for the outdoor advertising market, where their LEDs became a feature on roadside billboards around the UK over 20 years ago.
Since then, Esprit have designed, manufactured, and installed many of the world’s most iconic large-scale digital screen networks for clients like: Westfield | Armani | Zegna | | Adidas | Ray-Ban | Ralph Lauren & Harvey Nichols.
Now in over 30 countries, one of Esprit’s major USP’s is their ability to customise any and every single element of the solutions they provide. This unique capability, along with the unrivalled reliability of the products they supply, has resulted in zero “on-site” support visits for many of the large-scale networks Esprit have installed and maintained.
For more information visit: www.espritdigital.com
About LUMOS
LUMOS is an up-and-coming brand of high-resolution LED, capable of being used for both indoor and outdoor applications. The brand is available exclusively via Esprit Digital https://espritdigital.com/lumos/ . Based in the UK, but operating Globally, Esprit Digital has a rock-solid reputation for delivering stunning and highly complex digital signage projects all over the world, and all backed up by outstanding remote and on-site service. For more information, contact James Wilder james.wilder@espritdigital.com
For Press & PR Enquiries, please contact:
james.wilder@espritdigital.com
Gordon Dutch
Re-Sauce Marketing Consultancy Ltd
+44 7771 986000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube