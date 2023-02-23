Video Streaming Market

Rising number of creators and artists who wish to showcase their talent is expected to prompt the expansion of video streaming market

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Global Video Streaming Market Expected to Reach USD 149.34 Billion by 2026| Top Players such as -AWS, Netflix and Hulu." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global video streaming market size was valued at USD 38.56 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach USD 149.34 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.3% from 2019 to 2026.

Rise in the adoption of cloud-based video streaming solutions, surge in live-streamed content, and extensive use of videos in corporate training are the major reasons for the growth of the global video streaming market. On the other hand, extensive growth of online video in developing economies and an increase in popularity of video game streaming services fuel the growth of the market.

The global video streaming market is divided on the basis of component, solution type, streaming type, deployment mode, revenue model, end user, and region. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. The services segment is anticipated to manifest the fastest CAGR of 21.8% during the study period. However, the solutions segment held the largest share in 2018, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market.

On the basis of solution type, the market is divided into IPTV, over-the-top, and Pay-TV. The Pay-TV segment dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the over-the-top segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 25.2% during the study period.

Based on the streaming type, the market is categorized into live/linear video streaming, and non-linear video streaming. The live/linear video streaming segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 20.3% from 2018 to 2026. However, the non-linear video streaming segment held the lion’s share in 2018, accounting for more than half of the market.

North America dominated the overall video streaming market share in 2018, as the region has witnessed substantial adoption of video streaming in recent years. Moreover, the growth of the market is driven by the presence of key players such as Amazon Web Services, Netflix Inc., Hulu, Microsoft Corporation, and others in the U.S. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR owing to increase in the adoption of streaming services in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Key Finding of The Video Streaming Market:

⁕ By component, the solution segment dominated the market. However, the services segment is expected to exhibit significant growth in the global video streaming industry during the forecast period.

⁕ By solution type, the Pay-TV segment accounted for the highest revenue of video streaming industry in 2018.

⁕ By streaming type, the non-linear video streaming segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

⁕ By deployment model, the on-premise segment generated the highest revenue of video streaming market in 2018. However, hybrid segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecast period.

⁕ By revenue model, the subscription segment generated the highest revenue in 2018. However, advertisement segment is expected to witness highest growth rate in the forecast period.

⁕ By end user, the consumer segment generated the highest revenue in 2018.

⁕ By region, North America dominated the video streaming industry in 2018. However, the Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit substantial growth during the forecast period.

