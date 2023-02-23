Automotive Infotainment Market Projected to Reach USD 48.2 billion, at a 8.51% CAGR by 2030 – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Automotive Infotainment Market Growth Boost by Rising Applications and Technological Advancements

Automotive Infotainment Market Research Insights

Car producers are responding to the rising demand for safe, opulent, and intelligent vehicles by creating autos equipped with contemporary entertainment system technology. For a better in-car experience, the infotainment system enables the supply of both entertainment and information. Technology-advanced infotainment companies are implementing parking guidance, predictive navigation, pre-trip preparation, cloud-enabled synchronization, and other essential features. With Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or hotspot connectivity, smart phones may also be connected to automobile infotainment systems.

Manufacturing locally to cut operational costs is one of the main business methods used by manufacturers in the automobile infotainment industry to serve customers and grow the market sector. The car infotainment market has recently introduced extremely advanced infotainment systems with some of the biggest developments. Major competitors in the automotive infotainment market are aiming to increase market demand by investing in R&D efforts, including:

Continental AG (Germany)

Alpine Electronics Inc. (Japan)

Harman International (US)

Pioneer Electronics (US)

Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

Among others.





The user has access to phone features when a smart phone is connected to an infotainment system. Clients may manage outgoing, incoming, and conference calls via infotainment. For instance, Maruti Suzuki joined the market for developing in-car entertainment systems with the launch of the brand-new Baleno in March 2022.

Some new-vehicle buyers find modern infotainment systems to be challenging to operate, despite the fact that certain enthusiasts are anxious to test them. If customers ignore the owner's manual instructions, they can find these devices less helpful and more challenging to operate. Furthermore featured are climate controls, a dated "entertainment" system, an AM/FM radio, as well as music, a phone, navigation, and Internet access.

They contain so many capabilities that the user might have to tap the screen repeatedly to switch between them, provided the device responds quickly.

Major players in the vehicle infotainment sector could see new development possibilities as a result of collaboration and partnerships between e-commerce behemoths and manufacturers.

Automotive Infotainment Market Report Scope:

Industry Trends

Japanese multinational company Alpine Electric Co., Ltd. is situated in Tokyo and produces electrical devices such as switches, potentiometers, sensors, encoders, and touchpads. The Alpine Electric Group includes operations in the Americas, Europe, Southeast Asia, Korea, and Greater China in addition to Japan. Since its founding, Alpine Electric has provided more than 2,000 global manufacturers of household appliances, mobile devices, automobiles, and industrial equipment with more than 40,000 distinct Operating Systems of electronic components. In September 2022, Alps Alpine, Inc. will offer a free software upgrade that includes TIDAL. Compatible head units include the Alpine Hal9 iLX-F509, Alpine Halo11 iLX-F511, and the Jeep-specific i509-WRANGLER-JK, i509-WRA-JL, and iLX-507. The first third-party audio system to be integrated into an Alpine car audio system is TIDAL.

Customers with Alpine head units enjoy high-resolution streaming access to TIDAL's library of more than 90 million songs. Higher sound quality and lossless audio will be available with TIDAL HiFi and HiFi Plus subscriptions.

Munich, Bavaria-based Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (abbreviated as BMW) is a multinational German vehicle and motorcycle manufacturer. When the business was founded in 1916, it was intended to manufacture aircraft engines, which it did from 1917 to 1918 and once again from 1933 until 1945. The BMW, Mini, and Rolls-Royce brands are used to advertise cars, while the BMW Motorrad brand is used to advertise motorcycles. With 2,279,503 vehicles produced, BMW ranked as the fourteenth-largest carmaker in the world in 2017.

In motorsport, the company has a lengthy history, notably in touring cars, sports cars, and the Isle of Man TT. For instance, BMW started delivering cars to customers in several nations, including the US, UK, Spain, Italy, and France, in May 2022, without CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities in their infotainment systems and built-in Wi-Fi. Since 2022, the company's newest semiconductors have been temporarily removed from their automobiles since they are neither CarPlay or Android Auto qualified. BMW is delivering these vehicles to customers without the missing functionality in order to reduce additional delays.



Automotive Infotainment Market Segmentation

QNX, Linux, Microsoft, and Others are included in the operating system-based segmentation of the car infotainment industry. The automotive infotainment market revenue was dominated by the QNX sector in 2021, accounting for 65–67% of total market revenue. Due to its adaptability and assistance in creating a range of reliable infotainment systems that keep up with recent advancements in mobile device markets, QNX is in great demand. It is anticipated that the QNX segment would grow considerably throughout the projected period.

Automotive Infotainment Market Regional Analysis

Due to the rising demand for high-end or luxury automobiles, which has greatly benefited the growth of the automotive infotainment industry in Europe, Europe has the second-largest market share for this sector. Major automakers including BMW, VW, Ford, and Renault conduct research and development initiatives that support the European vehicle infotainment market. Throughout the course of the research period, automakers are expected to install infotainment systems in entry-level vehicles in an effort to capture a bigger portion of the market. The automotive infotainment market in Germany had the biggest market share, and the market in the UK had the quickest rate of expansion on the continent of Europe.

From 2022 to 2030, the Automotive Infotainment Market in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to see the highest CAGR growth. Without a doubt, the area is among the most promising for the automotive industry. Both the automobile and infotainment sectors have benefited greatly from factors like the expanding GDP and per capita income of emerging nations. The expansion of the vehicle infotainment industry is also impacted by technology advancements and the relocation of numerous international automotive infotainment companies' manufacturing facilities. Also, the Indian automobile infotainment industry had the Asia-Pacific region's quickest rate of growth and China's automotive infotainment market had the greatest market share.



Competitive Analysis

Leading industry companies are investing a lot of money in R&D to expand their product portfolios, which will spur further growth in the vehicle infotainment market. With significant industry changes including new product releases, contractual agreements, mergers and acquisitions, increased investments, and collaboration with other organizations, market participants are also undertaking a variety of strategic activities to expand their global presence. In order to grow and thrive in a market that is becoming more competitive and growing, competitors in the car infotainment sector must provide products that are affordable.

