Global Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market-Forecast to 2028
Medsien, Intellihinc, Zimmer Biomet, Owlytics Healthcare, Limber Health, Medistics, RxCap, Propeller Health, HealthArc, CENSON Health, and B Castle Smith & Co. among others are some of the key players in the remote therapeutic monitoring market.
/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2028.
Developing countries have witnessed a major paradigm shift from diagnosis & treatment’s offline protocol to online or bed side diagnosis & treatment methods in order to bridge the gap between optimum healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient population. Hence, this trend is expected to support the growth of the market.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the application outlook, the therapeutic data segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global remote therapeutic monitoring market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
- North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- The European region is analyzed to be the 2nd largest in terms of market share during the forecast period
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Therapeutic Data
- Therapy/Medication Adherence
- Therapy/Medication Response
- Non-Physiological Data
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
