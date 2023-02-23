Medsien, Intellihinc, Zimmer Biomet, Owlytics Healthcare, Limber Health, Medistics, RxCap, Propeller Health, HealthArc, CENSON Health, and B Castle Smith & Co. among others are some of the key players in the remote therapeutic monitoring market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.4% from 2023 to 2028.



Developing countries have witnessed a major paradigm shift from diagnosis & treatment’s offline protocol to online or bed side diagnosis & treatment methods in order to bridge the gap between optimum healthcare infrastructure and increasing patient population. Hence, this trend is expected to support the growth of the market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Remote Therapeutic Monitoring Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

As per the application outlook, the therapeutic data segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global remote therapeutic monitoring market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market

North America will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

The European region is analyzed to be the 2 nd largest in terms of market share during the forecast period

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Therapeutic Data Therapy/Medication Adherence Therapy/Medication Response

Non-Physiological Data

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

