Global Aerosols Market Size, Share & Analysis

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Aerosols Market is projected to grow from USD 95.9 Billion in 2023 to USD 135.6 Billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The market is mainly driven by the growing investment in the development of novel pharmaceutical drugs. The growing number of clinical trials across the globe, stringent regulatory restrictions, and guidelines for drug approval that varies region by region, growing incidence of infections, and rising investment in cancer research are some of the other factors which are expected to propel the aerosols market.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the propellant type outlook, the liquefied gas segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the packaging material outlook, the aluminum segment holds the largest share in the market
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Linde Plc, The Chemours Company, Royal Dutch Shell p.l.c., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Honeywell International Inc., Diversified CPC International, and Grillo among others, are some of the key players in the aerosol market

Propellant Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Liquefied Gas
  • Compressed Gas

Packaging Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Aluminum
  • Steel
  • Plastic

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG)
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Automotive
  • Industrial
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com 


Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.