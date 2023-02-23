TVM Capital Life Science Announces Promotions to Recognize Significant Contributions of Up-and-Coming Leaders

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Canada and MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TVM Capital Life Science (“TVM”), a leading international venture capital firm focused on investments in life sciences innovation, today announced the promotion of Dr. Valentina Agostoni and Catello Somma to Senior Associate and Philipp Lechner to Senior Associate Corporate Finance.

“I congratulate our three talented Senior Associates. We are delighted to recognize the contributions Valentina, Catello and Philipp have made to the Company as well as their achievements with these well-deserved promotions. It is gratifying to see each of them expand their roles in our team and take on increased responsibilities,” said Dr. Luc Marengère, Managing Partner at TVM Capital Life Science.

Dr. Hubert Birner, Managing Partner at TVM Capital Life Science, added: “These promotions underscore TVM’s commitment to professional development and talent recognition. Growing the next generation of leaders is an integral part of our strategy to position TVM for continued success. Each of these individuals brings different backgrounds, views and strengths to the team, which is essential to creating value for both our portfolio companies and investors.”

Valentina Agostoni, PhD joined TVM in December 2019, supporting the team in all stages of the investment process, particularly in deal flow screening and due diligence. Before joining TVM, she worked in preclinical development at Versantis AG and Mperia Therapeutics Inc, where she was involved in the clinical translation, from lead optimization to IND-enabling studies, of novel therapeutics across different disease areas. Valentina holds a Master’s degree in medical biotechnology from the University of Milano Bicocca and a PhD in biopharmacy and pharmaceutical technologies from the University of Paris-Saclay. She was the recipient of a Marie Curie ITN scholarship and conducted postdoctoral research in drug delivery and formulation at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich (ETH-Zurich). She has co-authored several scientific articles and is co-inventor of 2 patents.

Catello Somma joined TVM in January 2020 and has played an integral role in deal flow generation and investment due diligence, as well as deal and exit transactions. Catello is a biotech start-up founder with more than ten years of clinical development and corporate development experience. Prior to this role, Catello worked for a mid-cap biotech where he supported the development of immuno-oncology assets, both internal and in partnership with big pharma, including the preparatory work for a successful licensing opportunity. Catello holds an MSc in molecular biology from the Università degli Studi di Napoli Federico II and an MBA with a major in finance, from MIP Politecnico di Milano.

Philipp Lechner joined TVM in July 2020. He is active in investment due diligence, deal and exit transactions as well as corporate finance and fund administration aspects of the fund. Prior to joining TVM, Philipp worked for the Global Healthcare Team at Société Générale Corporate & Investment Banking. In this role, he was involved in several cross-border M&A transactions in different healthcare industries. He holds a Master’s degree in international finance and economics from the Nuremberg Institute of Technology, with a focus on financial markets and corporate finance, and did additional business and finance studies in London, UK and Nuertingen, Germany.

About TVM Capital Life Science

TVM Capital Life Science (“TVM”) is a leading international venture capital firm focused on investing in life science innovations. The company has a highly experienced transatlantic investment team and approximately $900 million under management. TVM’s portfolio focuses on therapeutics and medical technologies from North America and the EU that represent differentiated first-in-class or best-in-class assets with the potential to transform standard of care. TVM pursues a unique two-pronged strategy, financing innovative early-stage therapeutics through a single asset company approach (Project-Focused Company, PFC) that leverages the firm’s strategic relationship with global pharmaceutical firm, Eli Lilly and Company. TVM also invests in differentiated commercial-stage medical technologies and late clinical-stage therapeutics.

The TVM investment team has worked together for over a decade to effectively utilize this innovative approach to maximize returns for investors and finance new therapies and technologies to meaningfully improve patient lives.

