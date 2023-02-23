Jourdan Announces Soil Sampling Results Which Have Yielded High Priority Lithium Targets At Preissac – La Corne

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOURDAN RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: JOR; OTCQB: JORF; FRA: 2JR1) (“Jourdan” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the partial results of last summer’s sampling program on its Preissac - La Corne property, which is approximately 38km north of Val-d’Or in Quebec, Canada.



The soil sampling program has resulted in the detection of several lithium anomalies which represent potential new targets for a follow-up summer 2023 field program (see Figure 1). The results received to date only cover portions of the southern half of the property. Soil results from the northern part of the property are still pending. Those results are expected in the coming weeks.

The sampling program was conducted on a 400m x 200m regional grid and covered most of the property area.

Samples have been collected from the B-horizon at a depth ranging from 10 cm to 90 cm. Sample data collected includes UTM location, depth of sample, color, moisture content, texture (sand, silt, clay), and percentage, angularity and lithology of pebbles and or cobbles. Samples collected amount to approximately 1 kilogram of material and are placed in plastic sample bags. Wet samples are additionally placed into 5 ml plastic Ziploc bags to prevent contamination. At the end of the day, all samples are placed inside the Company’s shop facility on a rack and allowed to dry for at least one week before shipping to Impact Global Solutions (IGS) lab in Delson, Quebec.

The geochemical soil sampling program was designed and is being sampled by GeoTasks Inc. technical team from Sudbury, Ontario. Their technical team is supervised by OGQ compliant senior geologists. IGS lab and GeoTasks Inc. are independent of the Company.





Figure 1: Lithium in soil concentration map displaying the ppm lithium anomalies on Preissac – La Corne (partial survey – results from the northern half of the property pending).

The Company is highly encouraged by the results received to date. An extensive lithium-in-soil anomaly was defined over a known beryl showing in the west-central portion of the property. Another anomaly is located north and adjacent to another beryl showing located near the southern property margin (see Figure 1). Beryl-bearing pegmatites are known to contain spodumene, the key lithium-bearing mineral in pegmatites.

Jourdan is eagerly awaiting results from the northern portion of the survey where soil sampling was completed to define lithium anomalies west of a known extension of a swarm of high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatites located just off the north-eastern property boundary, and the eastern extension of a second high-grade lithium-bearing pegmatite swarm located west of the western property margin. Results adjacent to two known molybdenum showings in the northern part of the property are also keenly awaited.

“We are delighted about these results, indicating the added potential of these claims held by Jourdan Resources”, said Dr. Andy Rompel, Executive Chairman of Jourdan, “and we are keenly anticipating more soil assay results from the northern part of this project, which we will follow-up on with exploration work in the summer.”

The Preissac-La Corne project is located in the Province of Quebec, in the Abitibi, in the municipalities of La Corne, Saint-Marc-de-Figuery, La Motte and Landrienne on NTS maps 32C05 and 32D08. The Preissac-La Corne project is located adjacent to paved Highway 111, 38 kilometers north of the town of Val-d’Or and approximately 30 kilometers south of Amos or 30 kilometers west of the village of Barraute.

The project consists of 161 mining claims, which covers surveyed intra-municipal lots, and is composed of three distinct blocks informally named here: the main Preissac-La Corne block, the Duval Lithium block and the La Motte block. The total surface area of the area is 7,173 hectares.

The claims are on government and private land and are covered by forest, lakes and rivers. The overburden has a thickness varying from 0 to 13 metres according to data of historical drilling on the property.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained herein has been reviewed and approved by Alexandr Beloborodov, P.Geo., an independent consultant that is a “qualified person” as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Jourdan Resources Inc.

Jourdan is a Canadian junior mining exploration company trading under the symbol “JOR” on the TSX Venture Exchange and “2JR1” on the Stuttgart Stock Exchange. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploration, production, and development of mining properties. The Company’s properties are in Quebec, Canada, primarily in the spodumene-bearing pegmatites of the La Corne Batholith, around North American Lithium’s Quebec lithium mine.

For more information:

Rene Bharti, Chief Executive Officer and President

Email: info@jourdaninc.com

Phone: (416) 861-5800

www.jourdaninc.com

Cautionary statements

The content and grades of any mineral deposits at the Company’s properties are conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the property and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in any target being delineated as a mineral resource.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the remaining soil assay results from last summer’s sampling program and the Company’s ability to complete any future follow-up field program and to execute its business plan. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Jourdan to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: receipt of necessary approvals; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; future mineral prices and market demand; accidents, labour disputes and shortages and other risks of the mining industry. Although Jourdan has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Jourdan does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

