Pasithea Therapeutics Chairman, Prof. Lawrence Steinman to Deliver Dr. Kenneth P. Johnson Lecture at Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS)

Event theme, “MS: Going Viral” touches on the role of viruses in MS, particularly Epstein-Barr, a topic related to Company’s PAS-002 drug discovery program

/EIN News/ -- PALO ALTO, Calif. and MIAMI, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ: KTTA) (“Pasithea” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative treatments for Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, today announced that Lawrence Steinman, Pasithea’s Chairman and National Academy of Sciences Professor, will deliver the Dr. Kenneth P. Johnson lecture at the Americas Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ACTRIMS) on February 23 in San Diego, California.



The ACTRIMS Forum is a translational science meeting focusing on scientific discoveries made in multiple sclerosis (MS) to advance the understanding of research and clinical care of patients with MS. The lecture allows attendees an opportunity to hear from a prestigious researcher selected for their contributions to multiple sclerosis. Prof. Steinman’s research on the link between Epstein-Barr virus and multiple sclerosis was a runner-up for Science Magazine’s 2022 Breakthrough of the Year.

About PAS-002

The Company’s PAS-002 discovery program aims to develop a proprietary engineered DNA plasmid vaccine to tolerize the immune system to GlialCAM for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. GlialCAM, a CNS protein, found in the brain’s white matter is attacked in MS. GlialCAM shares a component of its structure that mimics an identical component of Epstein-Barr virus nuclear antigen 1 (EBNA-1), which plays a critical role in triggering MS.

About Multiple Sclerosis

Multiple sclerosis (“MS”) is a chronic and potentially disabling autoimmune disease, and the most common neurodegenerative disease of the central nervous system in young adults. The pathological hallmark of MS is the formation of demyelinating lesions in the brain and spinal cord, with the immune system attacking the myelin sheath that normally protects nerve fibers in the brain, spinal cord, and optic nerve. There are now 2.8 million people worldwide who have MS, and every five minutes, someone, somewhere in the world is diagnosed with this disorder. While there is no way to predict with any certainty how an individual’s disease will progress, four basic MS disease courses (also called types or phenotypes) have been defined: clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing remitting, secondary progressive and primary progressive. The most common affecting around 85 per cent of everyone diagnosed with MS is relapsing remitting MS (RRMS). It means that symptoms appear (a relapse), and then fade away, either partially or completely (remitting).

About Pasithea Therapeutics Corp.

Pasithea Therapeutics is a biotechnology company primarily focused on the discovery, research, and development of innovative treatments for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. We leverage our expertise in the fields of neuroscience, medicinal chemistry, and translational medicine to develop new molecular entities that target the pathophysiology underlying such diseases with the goal of bringing life-changing therapies to patients.

