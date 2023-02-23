Submit Release
Ardelyx to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on March 2, 2023

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

/EIN News/ -- WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ardelyx, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDX), a biopharmaceutical company founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs, today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results and provide a business update.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 270-2148 (domestic) or (412) 902-6510 (international) and ask to be joined into the Ardelyx call. Live audio of the conference call will be simultaneously webcast and will be available under the Investors section of the company's website at www.ardelyx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days following the call.

About Ardelyx, Inc.
Ardelyx was founded with a mission to discover, develop and commercialize innovative, first-in-class medicines that meet significant unmet medical needs. Ardelyx’s first approved product, IBSRELA® (tenapanor) is available in the United States and Canada. Ardelyx is developing XPHOZAH® (tenapanor), a novel product candidate for the control of serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis, which has completed three successful Phase 3 trials. Ardelyx has a Phase 2 potassium lowering compound, RDX013, for the potential treatment of elevated serum potassium, or hyperkalemia, a problem among certain patients with kidney and/or heart disease and an early-stage program in metabolic acidosis, a serious electrolyte disorder in patients with CKD. Ardelyx has established agreements with Kyowa Kirin in Japan, Fosun Pharma in China and Knight Therapeutics in Canada for the development and commercialization of tenapanor in their respective territories. For more information, please visit https://ardelyx.com/ and connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Investor and Media Contacts:
Caitlin Lowie
clowie@ardelyx.com

Kimia Keshtbod
kkeshtbod@ardelyx.com


