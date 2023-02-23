One Million Electric Miles: Thomas Built Buses and Proterra Reach Major Milestone for Electric School Buses

/EIN News/ -- HIGH POINT, N.C. and BURLINGAME, Calif., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thomas Built Buses (TBB) and Proterra Inc (NASDAQ: PTRA) announced today that TBB’s Proterra Powered Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school buses have driven more than one million miles for school districts across North America. With more than 300 electric school buses on the road, today’s announcement represents a major operational milestone just as historic federal funding, like the EPA’s Clean School Bus program, becomes available to drive adoption of zero-emission school buses in the United States.



“Reaching one million miles with our C2 Jouley is a testament to our commitment to sustainable transportation and the continued success of our best-in-class electric product and partnership with Proterra,” said Nick Rini, director of the Freightliner Specialty Vehicles eMobility Group. “Together, we are paving the way for a cleaner and more efficient future for our kids, communities and the transportation industry.”

TBB and Proterra offer school bus operators a comprehensive, turn-key electric vehicle program that includes EV planning and funding consultation, electric school buses, charging systems, and charging infrastructure design and installation. The Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley couples 226 kWh of onboard energy from Proterra Powered’s industry-leading battery technology to offer up to 135 miles of drive range to meet the needs of school bus fleets.

“Surpassing one million miles driven by Proterra Powered electric school buses is a major achievement on the road to an all-electric, emissions-free future. With zero tailpipe emissions, Proterra Powered school buses are contributing to cleaner air and healthier communities. Along with our partners at Thomas Built Buses, we’re proud to support the schools and communities across America who are at the forefront of the transition to zero-emission transportation,” said Chris Bailey, President of Proterra Powered & Energy.

For more information on converting to electric school buses, visit Thomas Built’s Electric Bus Authority.

Proterra is a leader in the design and manufacture of zero-emission electric transit vehicles and EV technology solutions for commercial applications. With industry-leading durability and energy efficiency based on rigorous U.S. independent testing, Proterra products are proudly designed, engineered, and manufactured in America, with offices in Silicon Valley, South Carolina, and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit www.proterra.com

Founded in 1916, Thomas Built Buses is a leading manufacturer of school buses in North America. Since the first Thomas Built bus rolled off the assembly line, the company has been committed to delivering the smartest and most innovative buses in North America. Learn more at https://thomasbuiltbuses.com or at https://www.facebook.com/thomasbuiltbuses.

Thomas Built Buses, Inc., headquartered in High Point, N.C., is a subsidiary of Daimler Trucks North America LLC, the largest heavy-duty truck manufacturer in North America and a leading manufacturer of class 4-8 vehicles. Daimler Trucks North America produces and markets commercial vehicles under the Freightliner, Western Star and Thomas Built Buses nameplates. Daimler Trucks North America is a Daimler company.

