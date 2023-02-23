Submit Release
urban-gro, Inc. Announces Industry Conference Participation for the Remainder of First Quarter 2023

/EIN News/ -- LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- urban-gro, Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) (“urban-gro” or the “Company”), an integrated professional services and design-build firm offering solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”) and commercial sectors, today announced its participation in the following February and March industry and investor conferences:

  • Indoor AgCon, Las Vegas, NV, Feb. 27-28: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 207.
  • Georgia City-County Management Association (GCCMA) Spring Conference, Athens, GA, March 7-10: GCCMA is the premier association of professional local government leaders. Members of the urban-gro architecture team will be in attendance and participating in meetings.
  • New England Cannabis Convention (NECANN) Boston, Boston, MA, March 10-12: urban-gro will be exhibiting at Booth 806 and hosting a networking event in collaboration with Pipp Horticulture.
  • 35th Annual Roth Conference, Dana Point, CA, Mar. 12-14: Brad Nattrass, Chief Executive Officer, and Dan Droller, Executive Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations, will be participating in investor meetings.
  • CannaReg Summit, Burlington, VT, March 22-23: Sam Andras, Executive Vice President, Business Development, will be speaking in a session titled “Designing a Facility with Longevity in Mind” on Wednesday, March 22 at 5:45 PM ET as well as participating in meetings.

To schedule an initial consultation regarding retail or indoor cultivation facility design, engineering, construction and cultivation optimization at the upcoming conferences, please contact marketing@urban-gro.com. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with management at the 35th Annual Roth Conference, attendees should contact investors@urban-gro.com or their conference host representative.

About urban-gro, Inc.
urban-gro, Inc.® (Nasdaq: UGRO) is an integrated professional services and design-build firm. We offer value-added architectural, engineering, and construction management solutions to the Controlled Environment Agriculture (“CEA”), industrial, healthcare, and other commercial sectors. Innovation, collaboration, and creativity drive our team to provide exceptional customer experiences. With offices across North America and in Europe, we deliver Your Vision – Built. Learn more by visiting urban-gro.com.

Investor Contacts:
Dan Droller – urban-gro, Inc.
EVP Corporate Development & Investor Relations
-or-
Jeff Sonnek – ICR, Inc.
720.730.8160
investors@urban-gro.com

Media Contact:
Mark Sinclair – MATTIO Communications
(650) 269-9530
urbangro@mattio.com


