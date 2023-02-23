New Cardiometabolic Health Hub Hosted by Healio

Building on a longstanding partnership, Cardiometabolic Health Congress and Healio have collaborated on a new educational hub bringing cardiorenal, metabolic, and cardiovascular health resources to clinicians.

Boca Raton, FL, Feb. 23, 2023 -- The experts at Cardiometabolic Health Congress (CMHC) announced today that their media partner Healio will host the Cardiometabolic Health Hub, a virtual source of education for providers of cardiometabolic, cardiorenal, and cardiovascular health. The hub's site includes recent CME/CE courses, a faculty lineup, professional and clinical resources, and a polling tool designed to incorporate learner feedback in a continuous development process.

Regarding the joint venture, CMHC’s General Manager Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP, says, "We always enjoy collaborating with Healio, and this new educational delivery format builds on our longstanding partnership to bring best-in-field education to as many providers as possible. The increasingly relevant intersection of cardiovascular, metabolic, and renal health is something many providers seek, but CMHC is one of the few institutions that focuses on this cardiometabolic cornerstone of medical education. The new Cardiometabolic Health Hub is another avenue for busy clinicians to access our world-renowned education virtually so they can promptly begin applying new strategies to patient care."

In addition to CME courses, webinars, digital pathways, clinical cases, and other virtual offerings, CMHC is set to host three in-person conferences in 2023. Hundreds of physicians, nurses, pharmacists, allied health professionals, and other providers will join members of the industry and academia for:

Because cardiometabolic medicine is one of the fastest-changing fields - with new therapies being studied, novel pathways being investigated and better strategies emerging constantly - CMHC and Healio are committed to continually updating the Cardiometabolic Health Hub as the evidence necessitates. They've implemented a polling tool within the hub, whereby users can answer questions based on the education provided to gauge the effectiveness of the material. The dynamic nature of the site will allow for improvements based on new evidence and provider feedback, ensuring the resources and education stay perennially relevant.

Visit https://cme.healio.com/cardiology/cmhc-curriculum to explore the Cardiometabolic Health Hub, courtesy of CMHC and Healio.

The experts at CMHC are committed to creating education for practicing clinicians, students, and patients interested in the quickly evolving field of cardiometabolic health. The resources from CMHC include up-to-date research, breaking news, industry publications, and cutting-edge training through in-person conferences, on-demand digital courses, and live webinars. The aim of CMHC is to translate cutting-edge medical research into practical clinical strategies to help providers diagnose, treat, prevent, delay, and manage the entire spectrum of cardiometabolic disorders. Visit cardiometabolichealth.org to learn more.

Amanda Jamrogiewicz, CHCP Cardiometabolic Health Congress 5619970112 ext. 7912 a.jamro@cardiometabolichealth.org