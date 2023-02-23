Lambent and University of Tennessee, Knoxville Execs to Co-Present at ACUI Annual Conference

Space Utilization: Leveraging Data Sources for Optimal Usage on College Campuses

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lambent Director of Campus Innovation Sue Bork will be a featured presenter at the 2023 ACUI Annual Conference which takes place February 26 – March 2 in Boston. Bork will be joined by Alison Ward, Associate Director of Facilities & Operations at the University of Tennessee to discuss how software and data can be used to close the space planning gaps for facilities management and space planning professionals on college campuses.



Founded in 1914, ACUI is a nonprofit educational organization that brings together college union and student activities professionals from hundreds of schools in seven countries. The annual conference offers diverse perspectives from the higher education community for networking, education and discussion of critical issues impacting college communities.

Lambent, formerly Armored Things, is a provider of AI software for smart space planning. Higher education institutions leverage the Lambent Spaces platform to provide facilities and space planning personnel with insights into space utilization and visitor traffic across their campuses. The software surfaces data anonymously and uses machine learning and proprietary algorithms to provide actionable intelligence and insights that can be shared across teams. The University of Tennessee, Knoxville is using the Lambent solution to inform its strategic space planning and address the need for more flexible, dynamic space management on campus.

Session Details:

Space Utilization: Leveraging Data Sources for Optimal Usage

Boston Copley Marriott

Tues. February 28, 2023

8:30 – 9:20 am

The difference between how many people are projected to use the Student Union or other campus facilities vs. those that actually do can cause wide margins of error on annual reporting. In this session, the speakers will discuss how software can be used to close the gap between usage estimates and provide actionable, reliable space utilization data for student unions and campus facilities. Attendees will learn how to identify data sources that can be utilized for space optimization, analyze example data and relate it to their campus space usage, and evaluate current data sources and assess alternatives.

Presenters:

Sue Wohlford-Bork

Director of Campus Innovation

Lambent



Alison Ward

Associate Director Facilities & Operations

University of Tennessee





About Lambent (formerly Armored Things)

Lambent is a Boston-based software company for smart space planning. Its SaaS platform leverages AI to deliver occupancy analytics for space optimization at large sports/entertainment venues, corporate campuses and colleges. The Lambent Spaces platform leverages existing data sources such as Wi-Fi and sensors to provide anonymous and predictive analytics. The software delivers actionable intelligence so facilities professionals and space planners can make better use of the spaces they have. For more information, visit https://lambentspaces.com/ .

