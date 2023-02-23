Holographic AR Display Market is Expected to Generate $2.6 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

The surge in demand for holographic AR displays for medical applications such as endoscopy and X-ray serves as a potential opportunity for the expansion of the global holographic AR display market. Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR , Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global holographic AR display market garnered $170.3 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $2.6 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 31.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $170.3 million Market Size in 2031 $2.6 billion CAGR 31.5% No. of Pages in Report 270 Segments covered Component, Application, and Region. Drivers The surge in demand for holographic AR displays for medical applications such as endoscopy and X-ray Opportunities Increase in the usage of holographic displays for advertising and events Restraints The high cost of manufacturing holographic display devices

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global holographic AR display market, owing to decline in the sales of automotive vehicles where holographic AR displays are widely used.

However, the impact on the technological sector of holographic AR display was positive, owing to the large number of companies emerging in the market and the rapid adoption of augmented reality technology in the healthcare sector.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global holographic AR display market based on Component, Application, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on component, the electronic component segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-third of the global holographic AR display market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. This segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 31.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the automotive segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 32.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global holographic AR display market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 32.9% during the forecast period.

Leading market players of the global holographic AR display market analyzed in the research include WayRay AG, Continental AG, Visteon Corporation, Sygic, DigiLens Inc., Indiegogo, Inc., Futurus Group, Avegant Corp.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global holographic AR display market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

