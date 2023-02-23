Ureteroscopy Market Is Expected to Reach USD 1,379.82 Million by 2031: Says Allied Market Research

Rise in the prevalence of urolithiasis and kidney cancer, rise in minimally invasive procedures, rise in geriatric population as the older population are at a higher risk of developing kidney stones which drive the growth of the global ureteroscopy market. By application, the urolithiasis segment contributed to the major share in 2021. However, Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR across all areas by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ureteroscopy market was estimated at $ 807.34 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $1,379.82 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $807.34 Million Market Size in 2031 $1,379.82 Million CAGR 5.5% No. of Pages in Report 236 Segments Covered Product, Application, End-User, and Region. Drivers Increase in prevalence of urological diseases Increase in number of urological surgeries Increase in demand for ureteroscopes Restraints Side effects of ureteroscopes High cost of digital ureteroscopes Opportunities Rise in technological advancements

Impact of COVID-19 on Ureteroscopy Market-

Decrease in the elective surgeries, including ureteroscopy, were temporarily postponed or cancelled to conserve resources and protect patients and healthcare workers from the virus had a negative impact on the global ureteroscopy market.

However, as the global situation has recovered, the market has now got back on track.

The global ureteroscopy market is analyzed across product, application, end-user, and region. The study utilizes tabular and graphical representation to provide a thorough study of the segments and their sub-segments. The segmentation can assist investors and market key players build strategies based on the top revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments identified in the report.

By product, the flexible ureteroscope segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global ureteroscopy market revenue, and also showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.

By application, the urolithiasis segment contributed to nearly half of the global ureteroscopy market share in 2021, and is projected to register a highest CAGR by 2031.

By end-user, the hospitals segment contributed to more than half of the global ureteroscpy market in share in 2021. The same segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the largest share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global ureteroscopy market revenue. However, Asia-Pacific, register the fastest CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global ureteroscopy market report include Advin Health Care, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cliniva Healthcare, Hoya Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Olympus Corporation, OTU Medical, Richard Wolf GmbH, STERIS plc, and Stryker Corporation.

