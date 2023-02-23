The Shyft Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results
- Reports Q4 sales of $302 million, growth of 9% versus prior year; Achieved record full year sales of $1.0 billion
- Remain on target for Blue Arc Electric Vehicle (EV) production in the second half of 2023
Introduce 2023 outlook with sales of $1.0 to $1.2 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $70 to $100 million, up 20% year-over-year at the midpoint
/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights1
For the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:
- Sales of $302.0 million, an increase of $24.7 million, or 8.9%, from $277.3 million
- Income from continuing operations of $17.8 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.56 per share
- Adjusted EBITDA of $30.7 million, or 10.2% of sales, an increase of $4.1 million, from $26.6 million, or 9.6% of sales; Results include $7.6 million of EV development costs versus $4.0 million in the prior year
- Adjusted net income of $20.5 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $20.2 million, or $0.56 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021
- Consolidated backlog of $832.7 million as of December 31, 2022, down $130.9 million, or 13.6%, compared to $963.6 million as of December 31, 2021
Full-Year 2022 Financial Highlights1
For the full-year 2022 compared to the full-year 2021:
- Sales of $1.0 billion, an increase of $35.4 million, or 3.6%, from $991.8 million
- Income from continuing operations of $36.6 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to $70.0 million, or $1.91 per share; The current year reflects an effective income tax rate of 16.8%
- Adjusted EBITDA of $70.8 million, or 6.9% of sales, a decrease of $37.3 million, from $108.1 million, or 10.9% of sales; Results include $26.9 million of EV development costs versus $6.4 million in the prior year
- Adjusted net income of $44.5 million, or $1.25 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $75.0 million, or $2.08 per share in 2021
- Net leverage ratio of 0.93x times adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2022
“I am proud of the Shyft Group team’s ability to execute and close out the year strong, with solid growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter. We overcame dynamic challenges in our supply chain and inflationary pressures, remaining nimble and responsive to the needs of our customers while taking advantage of opportunities to invest in future growth,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Segment Financial Highlights
Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)
- Sales were $212.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 16.6% or $30.3 million year over year
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 5.6% to $27.7 million, or 13.0% of sales, compared to $26.2 million, or 14.4% of sales, a year ago
- Segment backlog was $736.7 million as of December 31, 2022, down 14.3% compared to $859.4 million as of December 31, 2021
Specialty Vehicles (SV)
- Sales were $93.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 1.5%, from $94.7 million a year ago
- Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.9 million, or 17.1% of sales, an increase of $5.6 million, or 55.2%, from $10.3 million, or 10.8% of sales, a year ago
- Segment backlog was $96.0 million as of December 31, 2022, down 7.8% compared to $104.1 million as of December 31, 2021
2023 Financial Outlook
“We are focused on delivering improved profitability in 2023. Current uncertainty surrounding broader macroeconomic conditions has led us to take a cautious approach to our outlook,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. “Our balance sheet strength and ample liquidity provide financial flexibility to fund operations and growth investments.”
Guidance for full-year 2023, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:
- Sales to be in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion
- Adjusted EBITDA of $70 to $100 million
- Net income of $28 to $50 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 25%
- Earnings per share of $0.77 to $1.38
- Adjusted earnings per share of $0.97 to $1.59
- Capital expenditures of approximately $35 million
- Free cash flow conversion ratio as a percent of net income greater than 100%
Adams concluded, “Our Blue Arc EV timeline remains on track with vehicle production planned for the second half of the year. We are differentiating the Shyft Group by investing in transformative initiatives that will deliver meaningful long-term growth and value for our customers and shareholders.”
About The Shyft Group
The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.
|The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(In thousands)
|(Unaudited)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|11,548
|$
|37,158
|Accounts receivable, less allowance of $246 and $187
|115,742
|87,262
|Contract assets
|86,993
|21,483
|Inventories
|100,161
|67,184
|Other receivables - chassis pool agreements
|19,544
|9,926
|Other current assets
|11,779
|10,813
|Total current assets
|345,767
|233,826
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|70,753
|61,057
|Right of use assets – operating leases
|53,386
|43,316
|Goodwill
|48,880
|48,880
|Intangible assets, net
|49,078
|52,981
|Net deferred tax asset
|10,390
|4,880
|Other assets
|2,227
|2,927
|TOTAL ASSETS
|$
|580,481
|$
|447,867
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|124,309
|$
|82,442
|Accrued warranty
|7,161
|5,975
|Accrued compensation and related taxes
|14,434
|19,064
|Contract liabilities
|5,255
|988
|Operating lease liability
|10,888
|7,934
|Other current liabilities and accrued expenses
|19,452
|9,256
|Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements
|19,544
|9,926
|Current portion of long-term debt
|189
|252
|Total current liabilities
|201,232
|135,837
|Other non-current liabilities
|10,033
|8,108
|Long-term operating lease liability
|44,256
|36,329
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|56,266
|738
|Total liabilities
|311,787
|181,012
|Shareholders' equity:
|Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued)
|-
|-
|Common stock, no par value : 80,000 shares authorized; 35,066 and 35,416 outstanding
|92,982
|95,375
|Retained earnings
|175,611
|171,379
|Total The Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders' equity
|268,593
|266,754
|Non-controlling interest
|101
|101
|Total shareholders' equity
|268,694
|266,855
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|$
|580,481
|$
|447,867
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Sales
|$
|302,011
|$
|277,300
|$
|1,027,164
|$
|991,792
|Cost of products sold
|243,723
|225,985
|846,731
|792,527
|Gross profit
|58,288
|51,315
|180,433
|199,265
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|5,783
|4,237
|25,324
|8,541
|Selling, general and administrative
|29,155
|28,027
|107,600
|106,672
|Total operating expenses
|34,938
|32,264
|132,924
|115,213
|Operating income
|23,350
|19,051
|47,509
|84,052
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(1,079
|)
|(104
|)
|(2,833
|)
|(414)
|Other income (expense)
|(408
|)
|99
|(750
|)
|842
|Total other income (expense)
|(1,487
|)
|(5
|)
|(3,583
|)
|428
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes
|21,863
|19,046
|43,926
|84,480
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|4,022
|(1,446
|)
|7,368
|14,506
|Income from continuing operations
|17,841
|20,492
|36,558
|69,974
|Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|-
|100
|-
|181
|Net income
|17,841
|20,592
|36,558
|70,155
|Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest
|-
|128
|-
|1,230
|Net income attributable to The Shyft Group, Inc.
|$
|17,841
|$
|20,464
|$
|36,558
|$
|68,925
|Basic earnings per share
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.94
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|0.01
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|0.51
|$
|0.58
|$
|1.04
|$
|1.95
|Diluted net earnings per share
|Continuing operations
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.56
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.91
|Discontinued operations
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.56
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.91
|Basic weighted average common shares outstanding
|35,067
|35,341
|35,073
|35,333
|Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
|35,443
|36,185
|35,494
|36,097
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, except par value)
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31,
|2022
|2021
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|36,558
|$
|70,155
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities
|Depreciation and amortization
|14,774
|11,536
|Non-cash stock based compensation expense
|7,619
|8,745
|Deferred income taxes
|(5,510
|)
|880
|Loss (gain) on disposal of assets
|826
|(110
|)
|Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets
|(93,989
|)
|(34,522
|)
|Changes in inventories
|(32,977
|)
|(20,756
|)
|Changes in accounts payable
|41,302
|34,954
|Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes
|(4,630
|)
|1,930
|Changes in accrued warranty
|1,186
|53
|Changes in other assets and liabilities
|15,998
|1,324
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|(18,843
|)
|74,009
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|(20,564
|)
|(23,002
|)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|148
|22
|Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired
|-
|904
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(20,416
|)
|(22,076
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from long-term debt
|145,000
|45,000
|Payments on long-term debt
|(89,000
|)
|(67,400
|)
|Payments of debt issuance costs
|-
|(1,360
|)
|Payments of dividends
|(7,148
|)
|(3,551
|)
|Purchase and retirement of common stock
|(26,789
|)
|(3,348
|)
|Issuance and vesting of stock incentive awards
|(8,414
|)
|(2,949
|)
|Purchase of non-controlling interest
|-
|(2,162
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|13,649
|(35,770
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(25,610
|)
|16,163
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|37,158
|20,995
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
|$
|11,548
|$
|37,158
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars)
|Business Segments
|Fleet Vehicles
|Specialty
|Eliminations &
|& Services
|Vehicles
|Other
|Consolidated
|Fleet vehicle sales
|$
|202,257
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|202,257
|Motorhome chassis sales
|-
|37,030
|-
|37,030
|Other specialty vehicles sales
|-
|51,562
|(4,148
|)
|47,414
|Aftermarket parts and accessories sales
|10,658
|4,652
|-
|15,310
|Total Sales
|$
|212,915
|$
|93,244
|$
|(4,148
|)
|$
|302,011
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|27,704
|$
|15,905
|$
|(12,924
|)
|$
|30,685
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)
|Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands of dollars)
|Business Segments
|Fleet Vehicles
|Specialty
|Eliminations &
|& Services
|Vehicles
|Other
|Consolidated
|Fleet vehicle sales
|$
|172,240
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|172,240
|Motorhome chassis sales
|-
|49,500
|-
|49,500
|Other specialty vehicles sales
|-
|40,562
|-
|40,562
|Aftermarket parts and accessories sales
|10,364
|4,634
|-
|14,998
|Total Sales
|$
|182,604
|$
|94,696
|$
|-
|$
|277,300
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|26,246
|$
|10,251
|$
|(9,912
|)
|$
|26,585
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars)
|Business Segments
|Fleet Vehicles
|Specialty
|Eliminations &
|& Services
|Vehicles
|Other
|Consolidated
|Fleet vehicle sales
|$
|605,253
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|605,253
|Motorhome chassis sales
|-
|175,030
|-
|175,030
|Other specialty vehicles sales
|-
|191,882
|(6,483
|)
|185,399
|Aftermarket parts and accessories sales
|41,750
|19,732
|-
|61,482
|Total Sales
|$
|647,003
|$
|386,644
|$
|(6,483
|)
|$
|1,027,164
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|65,719
|$
|54,413
|$
|(49,339
|)
|$
|70,793
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)
|Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands of dollars)
|Business Segments
|Fleet Vehicles
|Specialty
|Eliminations &
|& Services
|Vehicles
|Other
|Consolidated
|Fleet vehicle sales
|$
|624,874
|$
|-
|$
|-
|$
|624,874
|Motorhome chassis sales
|-
|168,166
|-
|168,166
|Other specialty vehicles sales
|-
|145,134
|-
|145,134
|Aftermarket parts and accessories sales
|34,558
|19,060
|-
|53,618
|Total Sales
|$
|659,432
|$
|332,360
|$
|-
|$
|991,792
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|108,621
|$
|32,668
|$
|(33,223
|)
|$
|108,066
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)
|Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)
|Dec. 31, 2022
|Sept. 30, 2022
|Jun. 30, 2022
|Mar. 31, 2022
|Dec. 31, 2021
|Fleet Vehicles and Services
|$
|736,690
|$
|915,135
|$
|1,000,021
|$
|1,148,700
|$
|859,442
|Motorhome Chassis
|35,471
|49,769
|62,811
|61,297
|54,583
|Other Specialty Vehicles
|60,417
|78,794
|72,058
|62,406
|49,407
|Aftermarket Parts and Accessories
|135
|206
|293
|296
|127
|Total Specialty Vehicles
|96,023
|128,769
|135,162
|123,999
|104,117
|Total Backlog
|$
|832,713
|$
|1,043,904
|$
|1,135,183
|$
|1,272,699
|$
|963,559
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.
We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.
Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended December 31,
|Twelve Months Ended December 31,
|The Shyft Group, Inc.
|2022
|% of sales
|2021
|% of sales
|2022
|% of sales
|2021
|% of sales
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|17,841
|5.9
|%
|$
|20,492
|7.4
|%
|$
|36,558
|3.6
|%
|$
|69,974
|7.0
|%
|Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
-
|
(128
|
)
|
-
|
(1,230
|
)
|Add (subtract):
|Restructuring and other related charges
|243
|-
|757
|505
|Acquisition related expenses and adjustments
|84
|777
|884
|1,585
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|2,697
|2,174
|7,619
|8,745
|Non-recurring professional fees
|-
|1,568
|-
|1,568
|Loss from liquidation of JV
|-
|-
|-
|643
|Non-recurring tax benefits
|-
|(4,392
|)
|-
|(4,392
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments
|(371
|)
|(266
|)
|(1,348
|)
|(2,429
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|20,494
|6.8
|%
|$
|20,225
|7.3
|%
|$
|44,470
|4.3
|%
|$
|74,969
|7.6
|%
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|17,841
|5.9
|%
|$
|20,492
|7.4
|%
|$
|36,558
|3.6
|%
|$
|69,974
|7.1
|%
|Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest
|
-
|
(128
|
)
|
-
|
(1,230
|
)
|Add (subtract):
|Depreciation and amortization
|4,719
|3,044
|14,774
|11,356
|Taxes on income
|4,022
|(1,446
|)
|7,368
|14,506
|Interest expense
|1,079
|104
|2,833
|414
|EBITDA
|$
|27,661
|9.2
|%
|$
|22,066
|8.0
|%
|$
|61,533
|6.0
|%
|$
|95,020
|9.6
|%
|Add (subtract):
|Restructuring and other related charges
|243
|-
|757
|505
|Acquisition related expenses and adjustments
|84
|777
|884
|1,585
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|2,697
|2,174
|7,619
|8,745
|Non-recurring professional fees
|-
|1,568
|-
|1,568
|Loss from liquidation of JV
|-
|-
|-
|643
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|30,685
|10.2
|%
|$
|26,585
|9.6
|%
|$
|70,793
|6.9
|%
|$
|108,066
|10.9
|%
|Diluted net earnings per share
|$
|0.50
|$
|0.56
|$
|1.03
|$
|1.91
|Add (subtract):
|Restructuring and other related charges
|0.01
|-
|0.02
|0.01
|Acquisition related expenses and adjustments
|-
|0.02
|0.02
|0.04
|Non-cash stock-based compensation expense
|0.08
|0.07
|0.21
|0.24
|Non-recurring professional fees
|-
|0.04
|-
|0.04
|Loss from liquidation of JV
|-
|-
|-
|0.02
|Non-recurring tax benefits
|-
|(0.12
|)
|-
|(0.12
|)
|Tax effect of adjustments
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
|(0.03
|)
|(0.06
|)
|Adjusted diluted net earnings per share
|$
|0.58
|$
|0.56
|$
|1.25
|$
|2.08
The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
|Outlook
|Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
|The Shyft Group, Inc.
|Low
|Mid
|High
|Income from continuing operations
|$
|27,562
|$
|38,681
|$
|49,800
|Add:
|Depreciation and amortization
|19,250
|19,925
|20,600
|Interest expense
|4,000
|3,500
|3,000
|Taxes
|9,188
|12,894
|16,600
|EBITDA
|$
|60,000
|$
|75,000
|$
|90,000
|Add:
|Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|70,000
|$
|85,000
|$
|100,000
|Earnings per share
|$
|0.77
|$
|1.07
|$
|1.38
|Add:
|Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|Less tax effect of adjustments
|(0.07
|)
|(0.07
|)
|(0.07
|)
|Adjusted earnings per share
|$
|0.97
|$
|1.28
|$
|1.59
*Total amounts may not add due to rounding.
1 Results reflected are for Continuing Operations; The Company divested its Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) business effective February 1, 2020. Accordingly, the financial results of ERV have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, financial results presented are based on continuing operations.