The Shyft Group Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

  • Reports Q4 sales of $302 million, growth of 9% versus prior year; Achieved record full year sales of $1.0 billion
  • Remain on target for Blue Arc Electric Vehicle (EV) production in the second half of 2023
  • Introduce 2023 outlook with sales of $1.0 to $1.2 billion; Adjusted EBITDA of $70 to $100 million, up 20% year-over-year at the midpoint

/EIN News/ -- NOVI, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) (“Shyft” or the “Company”), the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly and upfit for the commercial, retail and service specialty vehicle markets, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter and full-year ending December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights1        
For the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the fourth quarter of 2021:

  • Sales of $302.0 million, an increase of $24.7 million, or 8.9%, from $277.3 million
  • Income from continuing operations of $17.8 million, or $0.50 per share, compared to $20.5 million, or $0.56 per share
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $30.7 million, or 10.2% of sales, an increase of $4.1 million, from $26.6 million, or 9.6% of sales; Results include $7.6 million of EV development costs versus $4.0 million in the prior year
  • Adjusted net income of $20.5 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $20.2 million, or $0.56 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021
  • Consolidated backlog of $832.7 million as of December 31, 2022, down $130.9 million, or 13.6%, compared to $963.6 million as of December 31, 2021

Full-Year 2022 Financial Highlights1
For the full-year 2022 compared to the full-year 2021:

  • Sales of $1.0 billion, an increase of $35.4 million, or 3.6%, from $991.8 million
  • Income from continuing operations of $36.6 million, or $1.03 per share, compared to $70.0 million, or $1.91 per share; The current year reflects an effective income tax rate of 16.8%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $70.8 million, or 6.9% of sales, a decrease of $37.3 million, from $108.1 million, or 10.9% of sales; Results include $26.9 million of EV development costs versus $6.4 million in the prior year
  • Adjusted net income of $44.5 million, or $1.25 per share, compared to adjusted net income of $75.0 million, or $2.08 per share in 2021  
  • Net leverage ratio of 0.93x times adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2022

“I am proud of the Shyft Group team’s ability to execute and close out the year strong, with solid growth in sales and adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter. We overcame dynamic challenges in our supply chain and inflationary pressures, remaining nimble and responsive to the needs of our customers while taking advantage of opportunities to invest in future growth,” said Daryl Adams, President and CEO.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Business Segment Financial Highlights

Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS)

  • Sales were $212.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 16.6% or $30.3 million year over year
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 increased 5.6% to $27.7 million, or 13.0% of sales, compared to $26.2 million, or 14.4% of sales, a year ago
  • Segment backlog was $736.7 million as of December 31, 2022, down 14.3% compared to $859.4 million as of December 31, 2021

Specialty Vehicles (SV)

  • Sales were $93.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease of $1.5 million, or 1.5%, from $94.7 million a year ago
  • Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $15.9 million, or 17.1% of sales, an increase of $5.6 million, or 55.2%, from $10.3 million, or 10.8% of sales, a year ago
  • Segment backlog was $96.0 million as of December 31, 2022, down 7.8% compared to $104.1 million as of December 31, 2021

2023 Financial Outlook
“We are focused on delivering improved profitability in 2023. Current uncertainty surrounding broader macroeconomic conditions has led us to take a cautious approach to our outlook,” said Jon Douyard, Chief Financial Officer. “Our balance sheet strength and ample liquidity provide financial flexibility to fund operations and growth investments.”

Guidance for full-year 2023, notwithstanding further changes in the operating environment, is as follows:

  • Sales to be in the range of $1.0 billion to $1.2 billion
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $70 to $100 million
  • Net income of $28 to $50 million, with an income tax rate of approximately 25%
  • Earnings per share of $0.77 to $1.38
  • Adjusted earnings per share of $0.97 to $1.59
  • Capital expenditures of approximately $35 million
  • Free cash flow conversion ratio as a percent of net income greater than 100%

Adams concluded, “Our Blue Arc EV timeline remains on track with vehicle production planned for the second half of the year. We are differentiating the Shyft Group by investing in transformative initiatives that will deliver meaningful long-term growth and value for our customers and shareholders.”

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Shyft Group will host a conference call at 10 a.m. ET today to discuss these results and current business trends. The conference call and webcast will be available via:

Webcast: www.the shyftgroup.com/webcasts
Conference Call: 1-844-868-8845 (domestic) or 412-317-6591 (international); passcode: 10174805

For more information about Shyft, please visit www.theshyftgroup.com.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group is the North American leader in specialty vehicle manufacturing, assembly, and upfit for the commercial, retail, and service specialty vehicle markets. Our customers include first-to-last mile delivery companies across vocations, federal, state, and local government entities; the trades; and utility and infrastructure segments. The Shyft Group is organized into two core business units: Shyft Fleet Vehicles & Services™ and Shyft Specialty Vehicles™. Today, its family of brands include Blue Arc™ EV Solutions, Utilimaster®, Royal Truck Body™, DuraMag® and Magnum®, Strobes-R-Us™, Spartan RV Chassis™, Red Diamond™ Aftermarket Solutions, and Builtmore Contract Manufacturing™. The Shyft Group and its go-to-market brands are well known in their respective industries for quality, durability, and first-to-market innovation. The Company employs approximately 4,200 employees and contractors across campuses, and operates facilities in Michigan, Indiana, Maine, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Florida, Missouri, California, Arizona, Texas, and Saltillo, Mexico. The Company reported sales of $1.0 billion in 2022. Learn more about The Shyft Group at TheShyftGroup.com.

This release contains information, including our sales and earnings guidance, all other information provided with respect to our outlook for 2023 and future periods, and other statements concerning our business, strategic position, financial projections, financial strength, future plans, objectives, and the performance of our products and operations that may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We intend the forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements in those sections. Generally, we have identified such forward-looking statements by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “potential,” “future,” “may,” “will,” “should,” and similar expressions or by using future dates in connection with any discussion of, among other things, the construction or operation of new or existing facilities, operating performance, trends, events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future, statements relating to volume changes, share of sales and earnings per share changes, anticipated cost savings, potential capital and operational cash improvements, anticipated disruptions to our operations and industry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, changes in supply and demand conditions and prices for our products, trade duties and other aspects of trade policy, statements regarding our future strategies, products and innovations, and statements expressing general views about future operating results. However, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future events, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that the Company’s actual results and financial condition may differ, possibly materially, from the anticipated results and financial condition indicated in these forward-looking statements. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the time made. However, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date when made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. In addition, forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and our present expectations or projections. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to the risks and uncertainties described in “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and those described from time to time in our future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at www.sec.gov or our website. All forward-looking statements in this release are qualified by this paragraph. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
  December 31,   December 31,
    2022     2021
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,548   $ 37,158
Accounts receivable, less allowance of $246 and $187   115,742     87,262
Contract assets   86,993     21,483
Inventories   100,161     67,184
Other receivables - chassis pool agreements   19,544     9,926
Other current assets   11,779     10,813
Total current assets   345,767     233,826
       
Property, plant and equipment, net   70,753     61,057
Right of use assets – operating leases   53,386     43,316
Goodwill   48,880     48,880
Intangible assets, net   49,078     52,981
Net deferred tax asset   10,390     4,880
Other assets   2,227     2,927
TOTAL ASSETS $ 580,481   $ 447,867
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 124,309   $ 82,442
Accrued warranty   7,161     5,975
Accrued compensation and related taxes   14,434     19,064
Contract liabilities   5,255     988
Operating lease liability   10,888     7,934
Other current liabilities and accrued expenses   19,452     9,256
Short-term debt - chassis pool agreements   19,544     9,926
Current portion of long-term debt   189     252
Total current liabilities   201,232     135,837
       
Other non-current liabilities   10,033     8,108
Long-term operating lease liability   44,256     36,329
Long-term debt, less current portion   56,266     738
Total liabilities   311,787     181,012
Shareholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, no par value: 2,000 shares authorized (none issued)   -     -
Common stock, no par value : 80,000 shares authorized; 35,066 and 35,416 outstanding   92,982     95,375
Retained earnings   175,611     171,379
Total The Shyft Group, Inc. shareholders' equity   268,593     266,754
Non-controlling interest   101     101
Total shareholders' equity   268,694     266,855
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 580,481   $ 447,867



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

      Three Months Ended   Twelve Months Ended
      December 31,      December 31,   
      2022     2021     2022     2021  
  Sales $ 302,011   $ 277,300   $ 1,027,164   $ 991,792
  Cost of products sold   243,723     225,985     846,731     792,527
  Gross profit   58,288     51,315     180,433     199,265
                           
Operating expenses:                        
    Research and development   5,783     4,237     25,324     8,541
    Selling, general and administrative   29,155     28,027     107,600     106,672
    Total operating expenses   34,938     32,264     132,924     115,213
                           
  Operating income   23,350     19,051     47,509     84,052
                           
Other income (expense):                        
    Interest expense   (1,079 )   (104 )   (2,833 )   (414)
    Other income (expense)   (408 )   99     (750 )   842
    Total other income (expense)   (1,487 )   (5 )   (3,583 )   428
  Income from continuing operations before income taxes   21,863     19,046     43,926     84,480
                           
Income tax expense (benefit)   4,022     (1,446 )   7,368     14,506
                           
Income from continuing operations   17,841     20,492     36,558     69,974
                           
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes   -     100     -     181
                           
Net income   17,841     20,592     36,558     70,155
                           
Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest   -     128     -     1,230
                           
Net income attributable to The Shyft Group, Inc. $ 17,841   $ 20,464   $ 36,558   $ 68,925
                           
Basic earnings per share                        
    Continuing operations $ 0.51   $ 0.58   $                 1.04   $ 1.94
    Discontinued operations   -     -     -     0.01
    Basic earnings per share $ 0.51   $ 0.58   $ 1.04   $ 1.95
                           
Diluted net earnings per share                        
    Continuing operations $ 0.50   $ 0.56   $                 1.03   $ 1.91
    Discontinued operations   -     -     -     -
    Diluted earnings per share $ 0.50   $ 0.56   $ 1.03   $ 1.91
                           
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding   35,067     35,341     35,073     35,333
                           
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding   35,443     36,185                 35,494     36,097



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(In thousands, except par value)

(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31,
    2022     2021  
Cash flows from operating activities:            
Net income $ 36,558   $ 70,155  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash used in operating activities            
Depreciation and amortization   14,774     11,536  
Non-cash stock based compensation expense   7,619     8,745  
Deferred income taxes   (5,510 )   880  
Loss (gain) on disposal of assets   826     (110 )
Changes in accounts receivable and contract assets   (93,989 )   (34,522 )
Changes in inventories   (32,977 )   (20,756 )
Changes in accounts payable   41,302     34,954  
Changes in accrued compensation and related taxes   (4,630 )   1,930  
Changes in accrued warranty   1,186     53  
Changes in other assets and liabilities   15,998     1,324  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities   (18,843 )   74,009  
             
Cash flows from investing activities:            
Purchases of property, plant and equipment   (20,564 )   (23,002 )
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment   148     22  
Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired   -     904  
Net cash used in investing activities   (20,416 )   (22,076 )
             
Cash flows from financing activities:            
Proceeds from long-term debt   145,000     45,000  
Payments on long-term debt   (89,000 )   (67,400 )
Payments of debt issuance costs   -     (1,360 )
Payments of dividends   (7,148 )   (3,551 )
Purchase and retirement of common stock   (26,789 )   (3,348 )
Issuance and vesting of stock incentive awards   (8,414 )   (2,949 )
Purchase of non-controlling interest   -     (2,162 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities   13,649     (35,770 )
             
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents   (25,610 )   16,163  
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year   37,158     20,995  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 11,548   $ 37,158  



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)


  Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars)                
                                 
                Business Segments                
        Fleet Vehicles       Specialty       Eliminations &          
        & Services       Vehicles       Other     Consolidated    
  Fleet vehicle sales $ 202,257   $ -   $ -   $ 202,257  
  Motorhome chassis sales     -       37,030     -     37,030  
  Other specialty vehicles sales     -       51,562     (4,148 )   47,414  
  Aftermarket parts and accessories sales     10,658       4,652     -     15,310  
  Total Sales $ 212,915   $ 93,244 $ (4,148 ) $ 302,011  
                         
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 27,704   $ 15,905 $ (12,924 ) $ 30,685  


The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)


  Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands of dollars)                
                                 
                Business Segments                
        Fleet Vehicles     Specialty     Eliminations &          
        & Services       Vehicles      Other     Consolidated    
  Fleet vehicle sales $ 172,240 $ $ -   $ 172,240  
  Motorhome chassis sales         49,500     -     49,500  
  Other specialty vehicles sales         40,562     -     40,562  
  Aftermarket parts and accessories sales     10,364     4,634     -     14,998  
        Total Sales   $ 182,604   $ 94,696   $ -   $ 277,300  
                       
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 26,246 $ 10,251 $ (9,912 ) $ 26,585  



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)


  Year Ended December 31, 2022 (in thousands of dollars)                
                                 
                Business Segments                
        Fleet Vehicles     Specialty     Eliminations &          
        & Services       Vehicles      Other     Consolidated    
  Fleet vehicle sales $ 605,253 $ $ -   $ 605,253  
  Motorhome chassis sales     -     175,030     -     175,030  
  Other specialty vehicles sales     -     191,882     (6,483 )   185,399  
  Aftermarket parts and accessories sales     41,750     19,732     -     61,482  
      Total Sales    $ 647,003    $ 386,644   $  (6,483 $ 1,027,164  
                                   
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 65,719 $ 54,413 $ (49,339 ) $ 70,793  



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)


  Year Ended December 31, 2021 (in thousands of dollars)                
                                 
                Business Segments                
        Fleet Vehicles     Specialty     Eliminations &          
        & Services       Vehicles      Other     Consolidated    
  Fleet vehicle sales $ 624,874 $ $ -   $ 624,874  
  Motorhome chassis sales         168,166     -     168,166  
  Other specialty vehicles sales         145,134     -     145,134  
  Aftermarket parts and accessories sales     34,558     19,060     -     53,618  
    Total Sales $ 659,432 $ 332,360 $ -   $ 991,792  
                       
  Adjusted EBITDA $ 108,621 $ 32,668 $ (33,223 ) $ 108,066  



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Sales and Other Financial Information by Business Segment
(Unaudited)


Period End Backlog (amounts in thousands of dollars)                   
      Dec. 31, 2022     Sept. 30, 2022     Jun. 30, 2022     Mar. 31, 2022     Dec. 31, 2021
 Fleet Vehicles and Services   $ 736,690   $ 915,135   $ 1,000,021   $ 1,148,700   $ 859,442
  Motorhome Chassis     35,471     49,769      62,811     61,297      54,583
  Other Specialty Vehicles     60,417     78,794      72,058     62,406      49,407
  Aftermarket Parts and Accessories     135     206      293     296      127
   Total Specialty Vehicles     96,023     128,769      135,162     123,999      104,117
                               
    Total Backlog   $ 832,713   $ 1,043,904   $  1,135,183   $           1,272,699   $
 963,559


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release presents Adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), adjusted net income, and adjusted earnings per share, each of which is a non-GAAP financial measure. These non-GAAP measures are calculated by excluding items that we believe to be infrequent or not indicative of our underlying operating performance, as well as certain non-cash expenses. We define Adjusted EBITDA as income from continuing operations before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, as adjusted to eliminate the impact of restructuring charges, acquisition related expenses and adjustments, non-cash stock-based compensation expenses, and other gains and losses not reflective of our ongoing operations.

We present the non-GAAP measure Adjusted EBITDA because we consider it to be an important supplemental measure of our performance. The presentation of Adjusted EBITDA enables investors to better understand our operations by removing items that we believe are not representative of our continuing operations and may distort our longer-term operating trends. We believe this measure to be useful to improve the comparability of our results from period to period and with our competitors, as well as to show ongoing results from operations distinct from items that are infrequent or not indicative of our continuing operating performance. We believe that presenting this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors because it permits investors to view performance using the same tools that management uses to budget, make operating and strategic decisions, and evaluate our historical performance. We believe that the presentation of this non-GAAP measure, when considered together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures and the reconciliations to that measure, provides investors with additional understanding of the factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained in the absence of this disclosure.

Our management uses Adjusted EBITDA to evaluate the performance of and allocate resources to our segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also used, along with other financial and non-financial measures, for purposes of determining annual incentive compensation for our management team and long-term incentive compensation for certain members of our management team.



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended December 31,   Twelve Months Ended December 31,
The Shyft Group, Inc.   2022   % of sales     2021   % of sales     2022   % of sales     2021   % of sales
Income from continuing operations $ 17,841   5.9 %   $ 20,492   7.4 %   $ 36,558   3.6 %   $ 69,974   7.0 %
Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest  

-		        

(128

)		      

-		        

(1,230

)		  
Add (subtract):                      
Restructuring and other related charges               243         -         757         505    
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments   84         777         884         1,585    
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense   2,697         2,174         7,619         8,745    
Non-recurring professional fees   -         1,568         -         1,568    
Loss from liquidation of JV   -         -         -         643    
Non-recurring tax benefits   -         (4,392 )       -         (4,392 )  
Tax effect of adjustments   (371 )       (266 )       (1,348 )       (2,429 )  
Adjusted net income $ 20,494   6.8 %   $ 20,225   7.3 %   $ 44,470   4.3 %   $ 74,969   7.6 %
                       
Income from continuing operations $ 17,841   5.9 %   $ 20,492   7.4 %   $ 36,558   3.6 %   $ 69,974   7.1 %
Net (income) attributable to non-controlling interest  

-		        

(128

)		      

-		        

(1,230

)		  
Add (subtract):                      
Depreciation and amortization   4,719         3,044         14,774         11,356    
Taxes on income   4,022         (1,446 )       7,368         14,506    
Interest expense   1,079         104         2,833         414    
EBITDA $ 27,661      9.2 %   $ 22,066   8.0 %   $ 61,533   6.0 %   $ 95,020   9.6 %
                       
Add (subtract):                      
Restructuring and other related charges   243         -         757         505            
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments   84         777         884         1,585    
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense   2,697         2,174         7,619         8,745    
Non-recurring professional fees   -         1,568         -         1,568    
Loss from liquidation of JV   -         -         -         643    
Adjusted EBITDA $ 30,685   10.2 %   $ 26,585   9.6 %   $ 70,793   6.9 %   $ 108,066   10.9 %
                       
Diluted net earnings per share $ 0.50       $    0.56       $         1.03       $ 1.91    
Add (subtract):                      
Restructuring and other related charges   0.01         -         0.02         0.01    
Acquisition related expenses and adjustments   -         0.02         0.02         0.04    
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense   0.08         0.07         0.21         0.24    
Non-recurring professional fees   -         0.04         -         0.04    
Loss from liquidation of JV   -         -         -         0.02    
Non-recurring tax benefits   -         (0.12 )       -         (0.12 )  
Tax effect of adjustments   (0.01 )       (0.01 )       (0.03 )       (0.06 )  
Adjusted diluted net earnings per share $ 0.58       $ 0.56       $ 1.25       $ 2.08    



The Shyft Group, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Financial Summary (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

      Outlook
      Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023
The Shyft Group, Inc.     Low   Mid   High
Income from continuing operations     $ 27,562     $ 38,681     $ 49,800  
Add:              
Depreciation and amortization                      19,250                      19,925                      20,600  
Interest expense                        4,000                        3,500                        3,000  
Taxes                        9,188                      12,894                      16,600  
EBITDA     $ 60,000     $ 75,000     $ 90,000  
Add:              
Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges                    10,000                      10,000                      10,000  
Adjusted EBITDA     $ 70,000     $ 85,000     $ 100,000  
               
Earnings per share     $ 0.77     $ 1.07     $ 1.38  
Add:              
Non-cash stock-based compensation and other charges     0.28       0.28       0.28  
Less tax effect of adjustments       (0.07 )     (0.07 )     (0.07 )
Adjusted earnings per share     $ 0.97     $ 1.28     $ 1.59  

*Total amounts may not add due to rounding.

1 Results reflected are for Continuing Operations; The Company divested its Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) business effective February 1, 2020. Accordingly, the financial results of ERV have been classified as discontinued operations for all periods presented. Unless otherwise noted, financial results presented are based on continuing operations.


Primary Logo

