NowVertical Group Announces Gold Ranking as One of the UK’s Leading Management Consultants by the Financial Times and Statista

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NowVertical Group Inc. (TSX-V: NOW) (OTCQB: NOWVF) (“NOW” or the “Company”), the vertical intelligence (“VI”) software and solutions company is pleased to announce Acrotrend, one of the newest additions to NOW’s Vertical Intelligence offering has been awarded a gold rating in the sixth annual listing of UK management firms most recommended by their clients and peers in the Internet, Media, and Entertainment Category. The Financial Times and Statista Inc., one of the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking providers, compiled and presented this prestigious ranking. The rankings were announced on February 21, 2023, and can be viewed on the Financial Times website.



“Congratulations to our team at Acrotrend, whose collective hard work, dedication, and expertise are responsible for this recognition,” NowVertical’s Chief Executive Officer, Daren Trousdell, stated, “We recognized very early when we began speaking with Acrotrend last year that they had an expertise that was unmatched in their area. Their approach to client work exemplifies our vision of enabling enterprises to adopt solutions that transform their businesses, utilize their data to promote the effective adoption of AI, and become vertically intelligent enterprises.”

The sixth annual listing of the UK management consulting firms most recommended by their clients and peers. Compiled by the Financial Times and Statista, it rates consultants in 15 sectors for 14 types of specialized work. Results are based on three surveys of consultants’ clients and peers.

About NowVertical Group Inc.

NowVertical Group is the vertical intelligence (VI) software and solutions company that helps organizations confidently make bold decisions. NOW's proprietary VI solutions, organized by industry vertical, are built upon a foundational set of data technologies that fuse, secure, and mobilize data in a transformative and compliant way. The NOW product suite enables the creation of high-value VI capabilities that are predictive and drive automation specific to each industry vertical. The company was founded in 2018 and is rapidly growing organically and through targeted acquisitions. For more information about NOW, visit www.nowvertical.com.

