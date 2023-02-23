Contact Center Analytics Market

Artificial intelligence enabled contact center solutions is creating more opportunities for the growth of this market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, February 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Contact Center Analytics Market Expected to Reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2031 |Top Players such as -Five9, Nice, 8*8 & Avaya." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

The global contact center analytics market was valued at USD 1.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 8.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 259 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17016

Rise in demand for advanced customer experience management drives the growth of the contact center analytics market. On the other hand, factors such as implementation time and high cost of the system impede the growth to some extent. However, growing application of predictive analytics and real-time monitoring and increase in requirements for better customer experience management solutions are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities in the industry.

The contact center analytics market is segmented into Component, Deployment Model and Industry Vertical. On the basis of component, the market is segmented into solution and services. On the basis of deployment, the Contact Center Analytics Market Analsysis is segmented into cloud and on-premise. Depending on industry vertical, it is segregated into BFSI, healthcare, IT & telecom, retail and ecommerce, travel & hospitality, government & education, and others. Region- wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17016

On the basis of deployment, the on-premise segment dominated growth of the contact center analytics market in 2021. On-premise-based solutions are known for better maintenance of servers and continuous system facilitates implementation of contact center analytics solutions. However, the cloud segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based contact center analytics software has low capital expenditure as well as low maintenance requirements and is, therefore, highly preferred by mid-sized financial institutions.

On the basis of industry vertical, BFSI segment dominated the Contact Center Analytics Market Share in 2021. Increase in efforts of BFSI companies to improve their operational performance and meet customer requirements is also one of the most important factors driving the market growth. In addition, the growing adoption of digital banking solutions and the cascade of complexity in handling transactional interactions are expected to increase the demand for contact center analytics.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17016

Based on region, the market across North America held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly two-fifths of the global contact center analytics market. The Asia-Pacific region would manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.3% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces studied in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global contact center analytics industry report include Cisco, Oracle, Genpact, SAP SE, Five 9, Talkdesk, Inc., Nice Ltd., 8*8 Inc., and Avaya Inc. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Procure Complete Report (259 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures)

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Surge in demand for contact centers from people seeking help to protect their assets by deferring their loan payments and preferring lower interest rates heightened the volume of calls registered by call centers, which impacted the global contact center analytics market positively.

• Rise in call volume accentuated the need for contact center analytics solutions to analyze customer data effectively. This trend is most likely to continue post pandemic as well.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Other Trending Report:

1. Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts, and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.