Agro Textile Market to reach USD 13.49 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over forecast period-Says MMR

Market Size in 2021 USD 8.99 Bn Market Size in 2029 USD 13.49 Bn CAGR 5.2 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021

Durability and Sustainability of Agricultural products to lead the Agro-Textile Market growth

Agro materials used in agriculture, horticulture, and animal husbandry are known as Agro textiles. Increase in the output of the agriculture industry and income growth in developed countries accelerated a dietary transition to large consumption of fruits and vegetables led to the sustainability of the Agro- textile market. Changing lifestyles and urbanization cause demand for organic products. Sustainable fabrics that work for a long period and have large functionality support the Agro textile market. Innovations in greenhouses and crop cover industries used for irrigating gardens and landscapes boost the Agro textiles market growth. New technologies adopted by farmers to improve crop yield helps in the Agro textiles market growth.

Agro Textile infrastructure is an expensive process and fluctuation in the cost of raw material restrain the Agro textiles market growth. Volatility in the prices of agro materials such as polymers led to high manufacturing costs. Government regulations on the use of polymers in agro textile limits the market growth.

Asia Pacific region to dominate the Agro Textile Market over the forecast period

Asia Pacific region held the largest Agro Textile market share in 2021. Increasing demand for organic agricultural products in the region is expected to drive the regional Agro Textile market growth. Research and Development activities in the agricultural practices in economies like China and India led to substantial growth of the Agro Textile market.

The European region is expected to dominate the Agro Textile market during the forecast period, due to growing government initiatives to raise agricultural production.

Agro-Textile Market Segmentation

Based on application, Aquaculture industry to boost the Agro-Textile Market growth

Aquaculture industry dominated the Agro-Textile Market in 2021 and is expected to continue the dominance during the forecast period, due to growth in the fishing industry. Aquatic plants like seaweeds, providing essential nutrients & vitamins contributes to the Agro-Textile Market growth. Textiles employed to stop soil erosion and to increase crop productivity led to Agro Textile Market growth.

By Product:

Shade nets

Mulch mats

Fishing net

Anti-hail nets

Bird protection

Others

By Application:

Agriculture

Aquaculture

Floriculture

Horticulture

Others



Leading Players in the Agro Textile Market include:

SRF Limited (India)

CTM Technical Textiles Limited (India)

Fortune Agro Net (India)

Parry Enterprises India Limited (India)

Rishi TechTex Ltd. (India)

B&V Agro Irrigation Co (India)

Neo Corp International Limited (India)

FIBRETEX INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED (India)

Centennial Fabric Ltd (India)

Zhongshan Hongjun Nonwoven Co., Ltd. (China)

Meyabond Industry & Trading Co., Ltd. (China)

Siang May Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

TenCate Industrial Fabrics (US)

Belton Industries, Inc. (US)

Diatex Co Ltd. (France)

Hy-Tex Limited (UK)

Capatex Ltd (UK)

Freudenberg Performance Materials (Germany)

Beaulieu Technical Textiles S.A (Belgium)

Phormium (Belgium)

KARATZIS S.A. (Greece)

ACE Geosynthetics (Taiwan)

Aduno SRL (Italy)

HELIOS GROUP S.r.l. (Italy)

Agro-Jumal Sp (Poland)

Tama Plastics Indust (Israel)

SRF Limited (India)

SRF Limited provides a sustainable Technical Textiles Business to strive to be a good corporate citizen, trusted by all stakeholders with a revenue of a whopping USD 1.6 Bn in 2021. Use of Renewable Energy to expand the use of renewable energy at SRF's Technical Textiles Business (TTB) facilities, taking into consideration the perspectives of environmental, regional, and economic factors. SRF has a dedicated R&D team at its Technical Textiles Business manufacturing site in India.

CTM Technical Textiles Limited (India)

CTM Technical Textiles Limited invent specialty fibres and their incorporation in almost all areas that the importance of technical textiles is only going to increase. India's strengths have already been defined in traditional textiles and natural fibers globally. The end-use application of technical textiles provided by CTM Technical Textiles Limited is widespread and seen in the agricultural industry.

