Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,042 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 367,258 in the last 365 days.

Mavenir Partners with Jabil to Manufacture OpenBeam™ Radios

Adds Massive MIMO Radio production in Pune, India

Mavenir, the Network Software Provider building the future of networks with cloud-native solutions that run on any cloud, announced today with Jabil that it has expanded its existing partnership and commenced manufacturing massive MIMO (mMIMO) Radios at Jabil's facility in Pune, India. This is in addition to the Single Band Radios that were already being manufactured by Jabil in Pune, India.

Mavenir is committed to continuing to push the boundaries of technology to deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of its customers and support a sustainable future. Mavenir and Jabil's partnership has resulted in the successful manufacture and production of Mavenir OpenBeam Radios in Jabil's state of the art and expansive manufacturing facilities.

"This announcement is another milestone in Mavenir's commitment to making Open vRAN Radios with a proven and trusted manufacturer, available to customers globally," said Ramnik Kamo, EVP, CIO and CPO, Mavenir. "We are excited about expanding the operations in Pune with Jabil to now include mMIMO radios as well. We are shipping Radios to Tier 1 customers from this site. Overall, our partnership with Jabil enables us to rapidly bring innovation and new technology and solutions to our customers globally."

To know more about this partnership, visit Mavenir (Hall 2 stand 2H60) at Mobile World Congress 2023 in Barcelona (February 27th – March 2nd).

About Mavenir:

Mavenir is building the future of networks and pioneering advanced technology, focusing on the vision of a single, software-based automated network that runs on any cloud. As the industry's only end-to-end, cloud-native network software provider, Mavenir is focused on transforming the way the world connects, accelerating software network transformation for 250+ Communications Service Providers and Enterprises in over 120 countries, which serve more than 50% of the world's subscribers. www.mavenir.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230223005489/en/

You just read:

Mavenir Partners with Jabil to Manufacture OpenBeam™ Radios

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.