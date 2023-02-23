Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market to Reach $3,554.5 Million by 2030: Cognitive Market Research

CHICAGO, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market size was around USD 550.1 Million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 3,554.5 Million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 18.4% from 2023 to 2030, as per a recent market analysis conducted by Cognitive Market Research. "Dentaverse" aims to reduce the gap between physical and virtual dental care for dental professionals and dental students. For instance, virtual and augmented reality technologies have become an important teaching tool for University of Queensland dentistry students.

Major findings during the study of Augmented and Virtual Reality in the Dentistry Market:

Augmented reality technology is widely preferred in dental surgeries, especially dental implants, craniofacial surgery, and orthognathic surgery. During these surgeries AR focuses on providing more visibility of the surgical field. Hence, it is primarily used to display dynamic navigation systems in dental implantology

In terms of components, hardware accounts for a major market share, which can be attributed to the launch of various devices, such as glasses and headsets used in AR and VR by major players. These devices simulates patient's reactions which boost the demand for hardware component in dentistry

Dental Education/Training held significant market share in Augmented and Virtual Reality in the Dentistry market. The demand for AR and VR in training and education has further mounted amid the COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions to prevent the pandemic spread have provided limited learning opportunities to students

North America and Asia Pacific account for significant market share owing to the extended use of VR and AR technology in countries like the U.S., Japan , China , and Australia . For instance, Wikitude and Cybernet have announced their partnership to boost AR technology in the Japanese market, enhancing the market growth in the APAC region

Europe is estimated to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the boom of the dental industry

is estimated to show the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the boom of the dental industry Computer-assisted procedures are becoming increasingly popular among different fields of dentistry. Hence, the surging role of AR and VR technologies in dental practices is driving the market growth. For instance, Magic Leap has targeted the enterprise market for AR, rather than the consumer market. Moreover, company has also configured with a vertical orientation that makes it easier to navigate the AR environment

Read Full Market Analysis Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry: by Technology (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality); by Component (Hardware, Software, Services); by Application (Dental Education/Training, Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Pediatric Dentistry, Dental Implantology, Restorative Dentistry and Endodontics); by End-use (Dental Schools, Hospitals & Clinics); by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East, and Africa) Global Industry Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, and Industry Forecast, 2018-2030

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Industry Statistics:

Global Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market 2022 Global Revenue (USD Million) 550.1 CAGR (2023 to 2030) 18.4 % Key Technology Share Augmented Reality: 61.1% Key Component Share Hardware: 54.2% Key Application Share Dental Education/Training:31.5% Key End-use Share Hospitals & Clinics: 58.9% Key Regional Share North America: 36.6%

What are the current trends in Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market?

Dental industry is continuously evolving due to the constant innovation of technologies. The number of dental surgeries performed yearly is increasing exponentially as the cases of dental problems are rising. Dental issues in the geriatric population are prevalent. Further, the high prevalence of dental problems among children is also surging due to unhealthy eating habits. Awareness regarding oral care has also risen in the past decade. All these reasons have boosted the growth of the dental industry worldwide.

Computer-aided technology turn has significantly impacted dental industry, wide usage of technological tools like AR and VR proves very beneficial for its growth. Simulation technology is widely accepted for dental education and training, allowing trainers to demonstrate various dental techniques to enhance the manual dexterity of the students. The technology provides high precision during the learning period owing to the direct involvement of every student.

Furthermore, anxiety and fear of pain are very common in patients before dental surgery. In such scenarios, VR helps doctors to transport patients to an artificial environment of pleasant views to divert their minds. Furthermore, if any equipment fails, it is not advisable to wait for a professional to repair it because this might be dangerous for patients. AR technology allows technicians to remotely guide dentists through their headsets so that they can easily fix the dentistry equipment.

It is not inappropriate to say that the future is here as AR and VR are definitely changing the way of life for dentists and patients.

However, now researchers have also developed artificial skin that allows patients to feel environments created by VR and AR technologies. A skin-like material when worn, stimulates a far more realistic sense of touch than that of current haptic feedback technologies. The next step in this will be to develop a fully wearable prototype for its use in VR and AR.

Read the Full Report with the Table of Contents and Consult with Author:

https://www.cognitivemarketresearch.com/augmented-and-virtual-reality-in-dentistry-market-report

What is the COVID-19 Impact on Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market?

The advent of the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lockdowns, social distancing, and quarantine. However, during these tough times, AR and VR technologies proved beneficial for the healthcare sector, including dentistry. This was due to the major components of these technologies, such as sensors, displays, and embedded electronic devices, which have facilitated a virtual and realistic environment for the users. This enabled convenient communication between patients and dentists.

Further, the COVID-19 pandemic has also changed educational approaches in dental institutions. During the pandemic, access to cadavers had become challenging, encouraging the providers to innovate their teaching methods. This has reshaped the virtual and augmented reality market in dental training and education.

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market Report Scope

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market - Technology Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Augmented Reality

Virtual Reality

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Dental Education/Training

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Pediatric Dentistry

Dental Implantology

Restorative Dentistry and Endodontics

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market – End Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

Dental Schools

Hospitals & Clinics

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market – Regions Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018–2030)

North America (U.S., Canada , Mexico )

(U.S., , ) Europe ( Germany , France , UK, Italy , Spain , Russia , Rest of Europe )

( , , UK, , , , Rest of ) Asia Pacific ( China , Japan , India , South Korea , Australia , Southeast Asia , Rest of APAC)

( , , , , , , Rest of APAC) Latin America ( Brazil , Argentina , Columbia , Rest of Latin America )

( , , , Rest of ) Middle East & Africa (GCC, Saudi Arabia , Turkey , Egypt , Rest of MEA)

List of Key Players in the Augmented and Virtual Reality in Dentistry Market

ALLERIN TECH PVT LTD

Dentsply Sirona

SmartTek LLC.

Magic Leap Inc

Ostershout Design Group

VirtaMed

Wikitude GmbH

Augmedics

Surgical Theater, Inc.

MindMaze

Medical Augmented Intelligence

HRV Simulation

Others

The global virtual reality market is expected to hit $53.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.83%. Virtual reality is a simulated 3D environment that enables users to explore and interact with virtual surroundings by giving an immersive feel of a virtual world. VR technology is one of the most significant moves in the entertainment industry as it brings an impossible possibility to life. Incorporating this technology in entertainment platforms is helping businesses connect and reach users worldwide. Thus, it is clear that the market for virtual reality technology is vast.

The global telemedicine market is projected to reach $415.28 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.02%. For almost four decades, telemedicine has made healthcare accessible to patients in remote locations. It thus allows doctors and healthcare facilities to reach institutions beyond their own network. Over the last few years, there has been a rapid increase in smart device adoption and internet penetration. Smart devices offer flexibility to patients on a smartphone or tablet. With a mobile device, users can easily connect with their doctors and therapists. This rapid expansion has stimulated the growth of the telemedicine market.

