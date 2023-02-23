Automotive Acoustic Material Market to register growth worth USD 4.67 by 2029, Development Scenario and Regional Insights

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Automotive and Transportation business-consulting firm, Maximize Market research, has published a market intelligence and competitive landscape report on the " Automotive Acoustic Material Market ", which is a combination of primary and secondary data. The total market opportunity for Automotive Acoustic Material was USD 3.15 Bn in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR 5.05 percent through the forecast period by reaching USD 4.67 Bn by 2029. The bottom-up approach has been used to estimate the Automotive Acoustic Material Market size.



Automotive Acoustic Material Market Report Scope

Market Size in 2021 USD 3.15 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 4.67 Bn. CAGR 5.05 percent (2022-2029) Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Number of Pages 285 No. of Tables 119 No. of Charts and Figures 111 Segment Covered Vehicle Type, Material Type, Application and Components Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

In 2021, the Asia-Pacific region dominated the global Automotive Acoustic Material Market with a share of 45.56 percent

The growth in the APAC region was followed by Europe and North America. The region held the largest Automotive Acoustic Materials Market share majorly due to the presence of major companies in the region. The market in the region has also witnessed growth due to the high vehicle production, which further offers tremendous growth opportunities too.

The Europe region held the second largest position in terms of Automotive Acoustic Material Market growth

The market in the Europe region is growing mainly due to the increasing sales of premium, luxury and high end cars. In the region, customised premium vehicles are offered by many automobile manufacturers with superior interior features mainly focused on infotainment and acoustics which is expected to drive the regional Automotive Acoustic Material Market over the forecast period.

Automotive Acoustic Material Market Segmentation

By Vehicle Type

By Material Type

Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS)

Fiberglass

Polyvinyl chloride (PVC)

Polyurethane (PU) foam

Polypropylene

Textiles

By Application

Underbody & engine bay acoustics

Interior cabin acoustics

Exterior acoustics

Trunk panel acoustics

By Components

Arch Liner

Dash

Fender & Floor Insulator

Door

Head & Bonnet Liner

Engine Cover

Trunk Trim

Parcel Tray

Other



By Vehicle Type, the HCV segment is expected to grow at the rapid CAGR during the forecast period because of its uses in the acoustic material for door trim, cabin rear trim, wheel arch liners, engine encapsulation and headliners.

By the Material Type, Polyurethane and Polyurethane (PU) foam are the largest segments. They are increasingly gaining importance in the Automotive Acoustic Materials Market. Polyurethane is mostly used in the interior of the vehicles and Polyurethane (PU) foam is used in the exterior of the vehicles. In the future, the demand for the Polyurethane and Polyurethane (PU) foam is expected to increase because of many benefits such as versatility, better sound absorption, reduced weight, improved aesthetics, and cost-effective features.

By the Application, Interior Cabin Acoustics segment is expected to hold the largest market share due to the increasing demand for the quiet and noiseless vehicle cabins for comfortable driving.

By Component, the Door segment is expected to grow at the high CAGR during the forecast period because door trim is one of the important interior applications used in all vehicle categories.

Automotive Acoustic Material Market Key Competitors include:

Bayer AG (Germany)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany)

Covestro AG (Germany)

J. H. Ziegler GmbH (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Huntsman International LLC (US)

Auralex Automotive Acoustics, Inc. (US)

Johns Manville (US)

E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US)

FABRI-TECH COMPONENTS, Inc. (US)

Thomas Publishing Company. (US)

Owens Corning (US)

HARMAN International. (US)

UFP Technologies, Inc. (US)

3M Company (US)

Soundproof Cow (US)

Sumitomo Riko Company Limited. (Japan)

NIHON TOKUSHU TORYO CO.,LTD. (Japan)

Toray Industries (Japan)

Tex Tech Industries (India)

H.S. Engineers (India)

Alfa Acoustics (India)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Knauf Insulation (Belgium)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Fletcher Insulation (Australia)

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V. (Netherlands)

Easy Noise Control B.V. (Netherlands)

Acoustic & Insulation Techniques, S.L. (Spain)

Tecman Speciality Materials Ltd. (UK)

Sika AG (Switzerland)



Key questions answered in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market are:

What is Automotive Acoustic Material?

What are the segments in which the Automotive Acoustic Material Market is divided?

What are the global trends in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

What are the factors contributing to the final price of Automotive Acoustic Material?

What are the recent industry trends that can be implemented to generate additional revenue streams for Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

How is the intervention from regulatory authority shaping the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

What are the major challenges that the Automotive Acoustic Material Market could face in the future?

Who held the largest market share in the Automotive Acoustic Material Market?

Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, and Key Trends by region

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Vehicle type, Material Type, Application, Components and Region

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

