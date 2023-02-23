Submit Release
Pharmacovigilance Europe Conference 2023: Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health (London, United Kingdom - May 24-25, 2023)

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance Europe 2023" conference has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2023 attracts senior-level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO, and solution provider companies.

After witnessing outstanding success in our previous Pharmacovigilance conferences, Pharmacovigilance Europe 2022 will gather the top-notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations.

Why Attend This Conference?

  • Listen to the top-notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting-edge information.
  • A fantastic opportunity to network with the top-notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.
  • Speak out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.

Current Market Of Global Pharmacovigilance

  • 6 Billion Pharmacovigilance Market to reach $6 Billion in 2022
  • Global Pharmaceutical Market Value $1057 Billion

Come and Update with the expanding Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increase awareness on the significant and essential need of Global Pharmacovigilance.

Why Attend Pharmacovigilance Europe?

  • A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance
  • Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health
  • 20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World
  • 100'S Pharma/Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries
  • Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof
  • Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions

Who Should Attend:

Delegates includes VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists, and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following.

  • Pharmacovigilance Risk Management
  • Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology
  • Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology
  • Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management
  • Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety
  • Data Analysis Information Technology
  • Medical Information Health Outcomes
  • Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's
  • Contract Manufacturing

Speakers

Jefferson Guillon
CSL Behring - UK

Phil Tregunno
MHRA

Dr Mircea Ciuca
CSL Behring Switzerland

Kendal Harrison
MHRA - UK

Andrea Oliva
Viatris - Italy

Rishi Chopra
Biogen - UK

Dr Jackie Roberts
Accord HealthCare

Uwe Gudat
Fresenius Kabi - Switzerland

Michael Bean
Johnson & Johnson - UK

Sibel Guerler
Bristol Myers Squibb - Switzerland

Chetan Shatapathy
AstraZeneca - UK

Jennifer Kane
Flexion Therapeutics - USA

Khaudeja Bano
AMGEN - USA

Martijn van de Leur
BIOMAPAS - Netherlands

Andrew Bond
CSL Behring - Australia

Raj Bhogal
Jazz Pharmaceuticals - UK

