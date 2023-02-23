Pharmacovigilance Europe Conference 2023: Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health (London, United Kingdom - May 24-25, 2023)

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pharmacovigilance Europe 2023" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Pharmacovigilance Europe Congress 2023 attracts senior-level attendees from leading pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, diagnostics, CRO, and solution provider companies.

After witnessing outstanding success in our previous Pharmacovigilance conferences, Pharmacovigilance Europe 2022 will gather the top-notch Industry experts from Pharma/Biotech and Clinical Research Organisations.

Why Attend This Conference?

Listen to the top-notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers who will deliver the latest cutting-edge information.

A fantastic opportunity to network with the top-notch Pharma/Biotech Industry pioneers during the networking sessions.

Speak out sessions and Panel discussions will provide a great opportunity to ask questions from the expert and find out feasible solutions.

Current Market Of Global Pharmacovigilance

6 Billion Pharmacovigilance Market to reach $6 Billion in 2022

in 2022 Global Pharmaceutical Market Value $1057 Billion

Come and Update with the expanding Global Pharmaceutical Industry and increase awareness on the significant and essential need of Global Pharmacovigilance.

Why Attend Pharmacovigilance Europe?

A Global Event In Pharmacovigilance

Ensuring Pharmacovigilance For Global Public Health

20+ Expert Speakers From Around The World

100'S Pharma/Biotech Professionals From Over 50 Countries

Bringing Together The Key Decision Makers Under One Roof

Over 10 Hours Of Dedicated Networking And Interactive Sessions

Who Should Attend:

Delegates includes VPs, Directors, Heads, Managers, Scientific Advisors, Consultants, Senior scientists, and professionals with intermediate to advance knowledge and experience in the following.

Pharmacovigilance Risk Management

Drug Safety Pharmacoepidemiology

Drug Research & Development Clinical Pharmacology

Clinical Safety Information And Clinical Data Management

Medical Product Safety Assessment Clinical Research & Safety

Data Analysis Information Technology

Medical Information Health Outcomes

Sales And Marketing Clinical Trials & CRO's

Contract Manufacturing

Speakers

Jefferson Guillon

CSL Behring - UK

Phil Tregunno

MHRA

Dr Mircea Ciuca

CSL Behring Switzerland

Kendal Harrison

MHRA - UK

Andrea Oliva

Viatris - Italy

Rishi Chopra

Biogen - UK

Dr Jackie Roberts

Accord HealthCare

Uwe Gudat

Fresenius Kabi - Switzerland

Michael Bean

Johnson & Johnson - UK

Sibel Guerler

Bristol Myers Squibb - Switzerland

Chetan Shatapathy

AstraZeneca - UK

Jennifer Kane

Flexion Therapeutics - USA

Khaudeja Bano

AMGEN - USA

Martijn van de Leur

BIOMAPAS - Netherlands

Andrew Bond

CSL Behring - Australia

Raj Bhogal

Jazz Pharmaceuticals - UK

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c7o5jv

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets