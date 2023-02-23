Serco Awarded Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Contract Supporting Health Benefit Exchanges

/EIN News/ -- Herndon, Virginia, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serco Inc., a provider of professional, technology, engineering, and management services, announced today that the Company has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to continue supporting eligibility determinations for consumers purchasing health insurance through the Federal Health Insurance Exchanges. The 4 year and 7-month contract, effective July 1, 2023, has a one-year base period and four option periods, with an estimated total value of approximately $690 million, if all option periods are exercised.

Serco will assist qualified consumers to effectively and efficiently verify their eligibility for benefits. Work for the Company under the contract includes continued development of the Eligibility Support platform involving the processing of a wide variety of consumer transactions. Through an integrated approach that combines business process excellence, and intelligent automation, Serco supports the integrity of the program while assisting qualified consumers in securing and maintaining their eligibility to enroll in a Qualified Health Plan.

“Since 2013, we have been supporting CMS to ensure that millions of consumers receive and maintain low cost, quality health insurance through the Affordable Care Act. We are fully committed to continue delivering our case management expertise in support of our customer and the consumers enrolled in ACA,” said Tom Watson, Chief Executive Officer of Serco Inc. “Serco brings a unified approach to operational services, customer support, data analytics, and program management, all in support of helping continuously optimizing service delivery and program integrity.”

Over the past decade, Serco has assisted millions of consumers in adjudicating their eligibility applications using a combination of skilled staff and process automation to drive down costs and protect program integrity. Under this important follow-on contract, the Serco Eligibility Support team will continue to evolve their automated processing platforms and staff expertise to provide even better and more efficient consumer service.

