Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market Size & Analysis

Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Honeywell International (US), National Instruments (US), Rockwell Automation (US), and SKF (Sweden) among others, are some of the key players in the machine condition monitoring market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market is projected to grow from USD 3.2 billion in 2023 to USD 5.6 billion by 2028 at a CAGR value of 9.9% from 2023 to 2028.



Machine condition monitoring is the practice of keeping an eye on a machine's performance to anticipate mechanical wear and failure. The rapid adoption of automated condition monitoring technologies in smart factories and expanding manufacturer awareness of the benefits of implementing condition monitoring systems internationally are two significant factors driving the growth of the machine condition monitoring market.

147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages

Key Market Insights

As per the monitoring technique outlook, the vibration monitoring segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028

As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud segment holds the largest share in the market

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Monitoring Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Vibration Monitoring

Thermography

Oil Analysis

Corrosion Monitoring

Ultrasound Emission Monitoring

Motor Current Analysis

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

On-premise

Cloud

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Oil & Gas

Power Generator

Metal & Mining

Automotive

Food & Beverages





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





