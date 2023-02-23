Global Automotive Network Access Device Markets, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecast Report 2022-2028 Featuring HARMAN International, Qualcomm Technologies, Continental, Robert Bosch, & DENSO

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Automotive Network Access Device Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028 Segmented By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial Vehicle), By Demand Category, By Compatibility, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global automotive network access device market is anticipated to witness a growth of formidable CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2028.

The key factors driving the global automotive network access device market growth are strict government regulations about vehicle safety, electrification of vehicles, and high-end investments for technological advancements of vehicles by the market players.

A network access device is an electronic circuit configured to connect to the WLAN automatically. It helps make the driving experience more enjoyable and safer as it aids in providing continuous input to the consumers and makes them aware of the anticipated events.

Network access devices are used in connected cars to help preventive maintenance, accident prevention, and telematics. With the growing advances in technology, the demand for network access devices is expected to proliferate in the forecast period.

High Demand for Connected Cars Drives Market Demand

A car that can connect to the internet via WLAN (wireless local area network) is called a connected car, and these can be used to transfer the data and internet with devices inside and outside of the car. Automotive devices which are used to exchange or communicate information about the vehicle and the related information such as vehicle infrastructure, surrounding information, pedestrians are known as connected car devices.

Automotive network access device facilitates the exchange of information between the automobile and driver. The Global Connected car market is anticipated to reach over USD55 billion in 2026. The shift in consumers' preference to opt for features and technological advancements offering flexibility, comfort, and convenience bolsters the adoption of connected cars among consumers.

The United States is expected to be a promising market for the global automotive network access device market due to significant market players and advanced technology in the manufacturing process. Consumers' high purchasing power enables them to afford quality services, which is expected to boost the market demand in the forecast period.

Increasing awareness among consumers about vehicle, driver, and pedestrian safety and the introduction of latest technologies in cars such as lane departure warning systems, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot detection in mid-segment and premium cars are expected to be driving factors influencing the proliferation of network access device in automobiles.

Rise In Penetration of Telecommunication Sector in Automotive Industry Spurs Market Demand

An increase in the number of road accidents and cases of vehicle thefts are bolstering the need for measures providing enhanced connectivity between the vehicle and passenger to prevent the occurrence of this mis-happening is majorly influencing the market demand.

The growing adoption of navigation services to drive quickly through roads gives the estimated driving time and the shortest route to make the driving experience more comfortable. Connecting a car with a network helps the manufacturers to offer services such as remote diagnostics, navigation, security, safety, driving assistance, information about automobiles efficiently.

The automotive sector is a flourishing industry and seems to be an attractive investing sector for the telecommunication industry. Automobile manufacturers are adopting the services of the telecommunication industry to provide internet facilities and enable services in automobiles, which is boosting the global automotive network access device market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global automotive network access device market.

HARMAN International (Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.)

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc

Continental AG

Robert Bosch GmbH

DENSO Corporation

