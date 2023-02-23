Molekule to Preview Pre-Clinical Allergen Trial Results at Upcoming AAAAI Annual Meeting

/EIN News/ -- To be published in The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology, Molekule’s research will highlight compelling methods for pet dander destruction

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molekule Group, Inc (Nasdaq: MKUL), a leader in reinventing air purification, will showcase new research findings at the 2023 American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology (AAAAI) Annual Meeting. Gathering researchers and experts in allergies, asthma, and immunology, the AAAAI Annual Meeting will take place February 24-27 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center in San Antonio, Texas. Molekule’s Vice President of Research and Development, Jaspreet Dhau, will share the findings of a recently completed pre-clinical trial study at the event and highlight the benefits of Molekule’s technology for patients with allergies and asthma.

“Indoor air quality is of the utmost importance to patients worldwide,” stated Gregory Bensch, M.D., President of Allergy, Asthma, and Immunology Medical Group. “Molekule’s recent study demonstrates that even undetectable amounts of allergens can precipitate type 2 inflammation that drives rhinitis and asthma in many patients. In this study model, PECO technology demonstrated the ability to reduce allergens to levels that are not only undetectable, but can prevent this inflammatory response.”

Established in 1943, the AAAAI is the leading membership organization of more than 7,100 allergists, asthma specialists, clinical immunologists, allied health professionals and others with a special interest in the research and treatment of allergic and immunologic diseases. At the AAAAI Annual Meeting, Molekule will be presenting the following research:

Photoelectrochemical Oxidation Assisted Indoor Air Purification Mitigates Aerosolized Cat Dander Induced Allergic Asthma in a Murine Model

Who: Jaspreet Dhau, Vice President of Research and Development, Molekule

When: Sunday, February 26, 4:45 PM - 6:15 PM

Where: Convention Center, Lobby Level, Hall 2

About this session: Air purification products help improve indoor air quality by neutralizing aeroallergens such as animal dander proteases. However, there are limited in-vivo models to assess the efficacy of these devices. We have developed and investigated a novel animal model of experimental asthma using aerosolized cat dander extract (CDE) exposure.

Founded to bring decades of air quality research and development to businesses and consumers, Molekule and its patented air purifying technology ( PECO Technology ) have delivered on a mission to strengthen people’s understanding of truly clean air. Recently merged with air hygiene technology company AeroClean, Molekule offers the largest range of proprietary, FDA-cleared air purification devices to address the estimated $15 billion, rapidly growing global air purification market.

To learn more about Molekule’s previous third-party research, visit molekule.com/papers . Research presented at the AAAAI Annual Meeting is published as an abstract in an online supplement to The Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Molekule will be also exhibiting at booth 1964 during the conference. To schedule a meeting with a Molekule representative while at the conference, please reach out to the team at allergy@molekule.com.

About Molekule

Molekule is on a mission to provide clean indoor air to everyone, everywhere. With the largest range of proprietary, FDA-cleared air purification devices on the market, Molekule is providing consumers, business owners, and medical professionals with hardware and software solutions to better understand and improve indoor air quality. Its Air Pro, Air Mini+, and Pūrgo™ purification devices can be applied to virtually any indoor space, including homes, classrooms, offices, hospitals, and more. For more information and customer reviews, visit https://molekule.com.

