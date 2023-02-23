Federated Wireless To Work with JBG SMITH and AWS On Private Wireless For National Landing

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federated Wireless, a private wireless and shared spectrum leader, and JBG SMITH, a leading owner and developer of high-quality, mixed-use properties in the Washington, DC area, are furthering their strategic partnership to innovate and deploy 5G Private Wireless at National Landing. The collaboration will leverage Federated Wireless’ expertise in building, deploying and managing private wireless networks to provide tenants with on-demand access to end-to-end dedicated private network solutions. Notably, the edge-based architecture will be hosted on AWS Snow and extend to AWS applications and storage.



As part of JBG SMITH’s $25.3 million investment in CBRS spectrum, it is working with Federated Wireless alongside several industry partners to develop a converged digital infrastructure platform to deliver advanced network connectivity in indoor and outdoor areas across its National Landing portfolio. Federated Wireless will join the platform and the National Landing innovation ecosystem as a foundational service provider to deliver private wireless solutions at scale to a broad set of industry clusters, including government, high tech, professional services, aerospace, aviation, retail, academia, national defense, and cyber security.

In addition, Federated Wireless and JBG SMITH will create an interoperable 5G private wireless network showcase in National Landing. The high-speed, low-latency 5G private network will run on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and be leveraged to power innovation in next generation technologies including Internet of Things (IoT), artificial intelligence (AI,) advanced robotics, augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR), and edge and cloud computing.

“We will be developing a showcase to demonstrate the power and cutting-edge capability that private wireless can bring defense contractors, government, retail clients, residential tenants, smart cities, and other customers and citizens in the area,” said Kurt Schaubach, chief technology officer for Federated Wireless.

As part of this initiative, Federated Wireless will relocate its corporate headquarters to National Landing, occupying approximately 36,000 square feet of office space in JBG SMITH’s 2121 Crystal Drive in Northern Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C.

“JBG SMITH has spent the last several years cultivating unique public and private partnerships to transform National Landing into a beacon to attract visionaries that will lead the future of their industries. With its diverse base of existing real estate, future development, and current and potential new tenants, the submarket acts as a microcosm for nearly any urban environment,” said Adam Rashid, SVP, Investments and Head of Digital Infrastructure at JBG SMITH. “We look forward to working with Federated Wireless and AWS to leverage the power of converged digital infrastructure and deliver a unique platform for some of the nation’s most vital institutions. This partnership advances our goals to deliver purpose-built digital infrastructure, allowing innovators to create practical and applied solutions to a wide range of industries.”

“Cloud, Edge, and IoT combined with 5G private wireless represents an incredible opportunity to transform buildings, cities, and citizens’ experience. The game-changer here is that the 5G private wireless network we’re building with JBG SMITH and AWS is the catalyst that will bring that reality to life in National Landing,” Iyad Tarazi, CEO of Federated Wireless. “Our relationship with JBG SMITH and AWS is all about creating shared spectrum cloud solutions to power the next generation of connected businesses, cities, and people.”

Federated Wireless built its turnkey private networks entirely on AWS, and deployments leverage AWS Snow for edge compute. Federated Wireless delivers these networks to enterprise customers as a fully managed service to enable agile transformation and digital innovation, and also works with AWS on the new Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program.

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless is the leading innovator of private wireless and shared spectrum services. The company’s partner ecosystem includes more than 100 solution and edge partners, all dedicated to collaboration in advance development and deployment of shared spectrum services and private wireless. Federated Wireless’ customer base comes from vertical markets spanning telecommunications, government, municipalities, logistics, manufacturing, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, and residential. Transformative use cases range from Industry 4.0, smart agriculture, campus automation, smart cities, autonomous robotics and telehealth to bridging the digital divide, network densification, and mobile offload. For more information, visit: federatedwireless.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, or our blog.

About JBG SMITH

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Approximately two-thirds of JBG SMITH's holdings are in the National Landing submarket in Northern Virginia, which is anchored by four key demand drivers: Amazon's new headquarters, which is being developed by JBG SMITH; Virginia Tech's under-construction $1 billion Innovation Campus; the submarket’s proximity to the Pentagon; and JBG SMITH’s deployment of next-generation public and private 5G digital infrastructure. JBG SMITH's dynamic portfolio currently comprises 15.3 million square feet of high-growth office, multifamily, and retail assets at share, 98% of which are metro-served. It also maintains a development pipeline encompassing 9.7 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities. JBG SMITH’s capital allocation strategy is to shift the majority of its portfolio to multifamily and concentrate its office assets in National Landing. JBG SMITH is committed to the operation and development of green, smart, and healthy buildings and plans to maintain carbon neutral operations annually. For more information on JBG SMITH please visit www.jbgsmith.com.

