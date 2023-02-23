Dril-Quip, Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE: DRQ), (the “Company” or “Dril-Quip”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings results on February 27, 2023, after the close of the U.S. financial markets.



Management will host a conference call and a webcast to discuss the financial results on February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time / 9:00 a.m. Central Standard Time. The presentation is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

To pre-register for the conference call and obtain a dial-in number and passcode, please click on the registration link below.

Conference Call and Webcast Details

Date / Time: Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. EST / 9:00 a.m. CST Dial-in Registration https://register.vevent.com/register/BId225fc2493c24803a6596c6eba9e08da Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/mmhy2ipd



About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip is a developer, manufacturer and provider of highly engineered equipment, service and innovative technologies for use in the energy industry.

Investor Relations Contact

Erin Fazio, Director of Corporate Finance

Erin_Fazio@dril-quip.com