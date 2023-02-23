Submit Release
Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

/EIN News/ -- LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, March 9, 2023. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.

Conference Call Details:
What: Alta Equipment Group Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast
Date: Thursday, March 9, 2023
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time
Live call: (844) 200-6205
International: (929) 526-1599
Live call access code: 348379
Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403
Replay access code: 484388
Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/976631672

The audio replay will be archived through March 23, 2023.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.
Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in the U.S. Through its branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving and environmental processing equipment and other material handling and construction equipment. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 38 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 70 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, New England, New York, Virginia, Florida, Ohio, Nevada, Ontario, and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altaequipment.com.

Contacts

Investors:
Kevin Inda
SCR Partners, LLC
kevin@scr-ir.com
(225) 772-0254

Media:
Glenn Moore
Alta Equipment
glenn.moore@altg.com
(248) 305-2134


