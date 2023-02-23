CTG IT Solutions and Services Segments Deliver Gross Margin of 31.8% for Fourth Quarter 2022

Within IT Solutions and Services segments, an area of focus is Software Engineering, where revenue totaled more than $100 million for 2022, and fourth quarter gross margins exceeded 34%



Consolidated operating margin was 3.1% in the fourth quarter; non-GAAP operating margin expanded 30 basis points to 5.1%

Achieved fourth quarter net income of $1.2 million with a net margin of 1.6%; Adjusted EBITDA was $4.8 million with a margin of 6.2%, up 40 basis points

Remain on track to achieve goal of approximately 7% Adjusted EBITDA margin by year end 2023

Full year 2022 revenue was $325.1 million with gross margin of 24.6%, net margin of 2.0%, Adjusted EBITDA margin of 5.3%, up 70 basis points, and diluted earnings per share of $0.44; non-GAAP EPS was $0.56

$11.9 million of cash provided from operations in 2022

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) ("Company"), a leader in North America and Western Europe helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive their productivity and profitability, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022. Results include the first full quarter of Eleviant Technologies (Eleviant), which was acquired by CTG on September 29, 2022.

Filip Gydé, CTG President and CEO commented, “We are very excited about the momentum we have underway, with strong fourth quarter results that reflect an improved mix of digital IT solutions in both North America and Europe. Our fourth quarter gross margin from our IT Solutions and Services segments expanded 590 basis points to 31.8%, our highest level in recent years. Our fourth quarter North America IT Solutions and Services segment achieved gross margins of 43.9%, up from 29.4% a year ago, resulting from the increasing mix of our business toward digital solutions and driving the expansion in our adjusted EBITDA margins.”

Mr. Gydé added, “The acquisition of Eleviant is exceeding our expectations and accelerating our strategy. We look forward to further leveraging our new digital IT capabilities and increased global delivery capacity, flexibility and agility to deliver improving results as we work to achieve our 2023 goals. We began our journey to transform away from providing IT staffing services and into an IT solutions provider in 2018, and later added a digital focus in 2021. We are excited as we journey toward the completion of the first phase of our transformation and the upside on profitability which that represents. To date, we have made significant progress in all segments of our business and are finalizing our goals and objectives for the future. In the near term, we look forward to sharing our expectations for further improving operating results during the second phase of our transformation.”

Consolidated Fourth Quarter 2022 Review (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted) (unaudited)

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 77,902 $ 112,389 $ 101,348 $ (34,487 ) -30.7 % $ 11,041 10.9 % GAAP Operating Income $ 2,451 $ 5,141 $ 3,325 $ (2,690 ) -52.3 % $ 1,816 54.6 % GAAP Operating Margin 3.1 % 4.6 % 3.3 % Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 3,985 $ 5,352 $ 3,581 $ (1,367 ) -25.5 % $ 1,771 49.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 5.1 % 4.8 % 3.5 % GAAP Net Income $ 1,227 $ 8,717 $ 1,905 $ (7,490 ) -85.9 % $ 6,812 357.6 % GAAP Net Margin 1.6 % 7.8 % 1.9 % Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 2,186 $ 3,774 $ 2,044 $ (1,588 ) -42.1 % $ 1,730 84.6 % Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 2.8 % 3.4 % 2.0 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 4,807 $ 6,513 $ 4,935 $ (1,706 ) -26.2 % $ 1,578 32.0 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 6.2 % 5.8 % 4.9 %

* A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below

The change in revenue reflects last year’s fourth quarter benefiting more than $25 million from a major health system engagement in North America, and $9.3 million related to the intentional disengagement from lower-margin non-strategic technology services business.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses declined 4.1% to $19.1 million reflecting cost discipline while continuing to invest in business development and related resources. As a percentage of revenue, SG&A increased 680 basis points due to reduced operating leverage given the significant prior-year project.

Included in GAAP net income was $0.5 million of severance and $0.4 million of acquisition-related expenses while the prior-year period included a $5.1 million reversal of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets in the United States and $0.2 million of acquisition expenses. Earnings per diluted share were $0.08 for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with $0.58 for the fourth quarter of 2021. Excluding the atypical expenses from both periods, non-GAAP earnings per diluted share for the fourth quarter were $0.14 in 2022 compared with $0.25 in 2021.





Fourth Quarter Segment Performance

(unaudited)

IT Solutions and Services

North America

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 22,924 $ 45,075 $ 22,440 $ (22,151 ) -49.1 % $ 22,635 100.9 % Percent of total 29.4 % 40.1 % 22.2 % Gross profit $ 10,059 $ 13,262 $ 8,058 $ (3,203 ) -24.2 % $ 5,204 64.6 % Gross margin 43.9 % 29.4 % 35.9 % Contribution profit $ 6,112 $ 9,166 $ 5,160 $ (3,054 ) -33.3 % $ 4,006 77.6 % Contribution margin 26.7 % 20.3 % 23.0 %

The 2021 fourth quarter revenue included more than $25 million for a large training, implementation, and support engagement for a health system in North America that did not repeat in 2022. The 2022 fourth quarter results for our North America segment include Eleviant, the company we acquired at the end of the 2022 third quarter.

Segment margins saw substantial expansion, despite lower revenue, given the improved mix of digital solutions and contribution from Eleviant.

Europe

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 37,035 $ 40,081 $ 43,857 $ (3,046 ) -7.6 % $ (3,776 ) -8.6 % Percent of total 47.6 % 35.7 % 43.3 % Gross profit $ 9,009 $ 8,805 $ 9,699 $ 204 2.3 % $ (894 ) -9.2 % Gross margin 24.3 % 22.0 % 22.1 % Contribution profit $ 4,545 $ 3,262 $ 4,470 $ 1,283 39.3 % $ (1,208 ) -27.0 % Contribution margin 12.3 % 8.1 % 10.2 %

Segment margins benefited from improved utilization, strategic pricing and greater mix of digital solutions.





Non-Strategic Technology Services

($ in thousands) For the Quarter Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 17,943 $ 27,233 $ 35,051 $ (9,290 ) -34.1 % $ (7,818 ) -22.3 % Percent of total 23.0 % 24.2 % 34.6 % Gross profit $ 2,435 $ 2,947 $ 3,870 $ (512 ) -17.4 % $ (923 ) -23.9 % Gross margin 13.6 % 10.8 % 11.0 % Contribution profit $ 1,889 $ 1,845 $ 2,276 $ 44 2.4 % $ (431 ) -18.9 % Contribution margin 10.5 % 6.8 % 6.5 %

Non-Strategic Technology Services segment margins improved as the Company selectively disengages from its lowest margin business.





Consolidated Full Year 2022 Results (Narrative compares with prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

($ in thousands) For the Year Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 325,080 $ 392,285 $ 366,091 $ (67,205 ) -17.1 % $ 26,194 7.2 % GAAP Operating Income $ 11,076 $ 12,742 $ 9,130 $ (1,666 ) -13.1 % $ 3,612 39.6 % GAAP Operating Margin 3.4 % 3.2 % 2.5 % Non-GAAP Operating Income* $ 13,906 $ 14,042 $ 11,329 $ (136 ) -1.0 % $ 2,713 23.9 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin* 4.3 % 3.6 % 3.1 % GAAP Net Income $ 6,609 $ 13,730 $ 7,639 $ (7,121 ) -51.9 % $ 6,091 79.7 % GAAP Net Margin 2.0 % 3.5 % 2.1 % Non-GAAP Net Income* $ 8,489 $ 9,620 $ 6,317 $ (1,131 ) -11.8 % $ 3,303 52.3 % Non-GAAP Net Income Margin* 2.6 % 2.5 % 1.7 % Adjusted EBITDA* $ 17,186 $ 18,081 $ 15,692 $ (895 ) -4.9 % $ 2,389 15.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Margin* 5.3 % 4.6 % 4.3 %

* A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below

The full year results reflect similar impacts in the fourth quarter as the Company continued to shift its revenue mix to more solutions and services-based business. In 2022, the Company intentionally disengaged from $30.3 million from its lower-margin non-strategic technology services business, while the Company intentionally disengaged from $21.9 million in 2021.

SG&A expense as a percentage of revenue was 21.2% in 2022 compared with 18.8% in 2021. Included was $2.0 million of acquisition-related expenses and $0.8 million in severance, compared with $1.1 million of acquisition-related expenses and $0.2 million of rebranding expenses in 2021.





Full Year Segment Performance (unaudited)

North America IT Solutions and Services

($ in thousands) For the Year Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 84,038 $ 101,506 $ 67,948 $ (17,468 ) -17.2 % $ 33,558 49.4 % Percent of total 25.9 % 25.9 % 18.6 % Gross profit $ 31,723 $ 32,621 $ 23,995 $ (898 ) -2.8 % $ 8,626 35.9 % Gross margin 37.7 % 32.1 % 35.3 % Contribution profit $ 17,520 $ 18,738 $ 14,627 $ (1,218 ) -6.5 % $ 4,111 28.1 % Contribution margin 20.8 % 18.5 % 21.5 %

Europe IT Solutions and Services

($ in thousands) For the Year Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 149,931 $ 169,341 $ 154,847 $ (19,410 ) -11.5 % $ 14,494 9.4 % Percent of total 46.1 % 43.2 % 42.3 % Gross profit $ 36,941 $ 40,311 $ 37,818 $ (3,370 ) -8.4 % $ 2,493 6.6 % Gross margin 24.6 % 23.8 % 24.4 % Contribution profit $ 17,987 $ 18,966 $ 17,452 $ (979 ) -5.2 % $ 1,514 8.7 % Contribution margin 12.0 % 11.2 % 11.3 %

Non-Strategic Technology Services

($ in thousands) For the Year Ended Change 2021-2022 Change 2020-2021 Dec. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 $ % $ % Revenue $ 91,111 $ 121,438 $ 143,296 $ (30,327 ) -25.0 % $ (21,858 ) -15.3 % Percent of total 28.0 % 30.9 % 39.1 % Gross profit $ 11,413 $ 13,518 $ 15,145 $ (2,105 ) -15.6 % $ (1,627 ) -10.7 % Gross margin 12.5 % 11.1 % 10.6 % Contribution profit $ 8,781 $ 8,614 $ 8,153 $ 167 1.9 % $ 461 5.7 % Contribution margin 9.6 % 7.1 % 5.7 %

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Cash and cash equivalents were $25.1 million compared with $35.6 million at year-end 2021. The Company used $17.4 million of cash for the acquisition of Eleviant at the end of the third quarter. Net cash provided by operations was $11.9 million for 2022.

At year-end, the Company had no outstanding balance on its revolving line of credit facility or any other long-term debt. Days sales outstanding were 84 in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with 67 in the prior-year period, which benefited from the large North America project.

Successfully Executing on Strategy

CTG is a catalyst for digital transformation, helping IT and business leaders accelerate their effort to integrate digital technology into all areas of their operations to improve productivity, strengthen business processes, elevate internal controls, and deliver a higher value proposition to their customers. CTG’s strategy for growth is to transform into a higher performing, digital solutions based business. The three key elements of its strategy are to:

Become a global provider of digital IT solutions by capitalizing on the compelling trend of digital transformation, leverage the CTG brand built on reliability and results, and deliver solutions primarily to the energy, healthcare, finance, and manufacturing sectors.

Expand the team organically by adding highly qualified and experienced associates and employing innovative tools and methodologies, and by making selective acquisitions.

Strengthen its margin profile both by the mix of business and by reducing delivery costs including the disengagement from low margin IT staffing service support in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment.





Fiscal 2023 Outlook

John M. Laubacker, Chief Financial Officer, said, “As demonstrated this past year, we are making strong progress executing our strategy and we expect it to continue in 2023. Our revenue outlook for 2023 includes a reduction of $35 million to $40 million from the prior year as a result of the intentional disengagement from the lowest margin business in our Non-Strategic Technology Services segment, slightly offset by a full year of revenue from Eleviant, which only contributed one quarter of revenue in 2022 as the acquisition was completed at the end of September. Ultimately, notwithstanding macroeconomic challenges and top-line pressure, we continue to expect to expand our margins and reach our adjusted EBITDA margin* goal of approximately 7% by the end of 2023. Looking ahead, we expect our prudent investment in business development resources will yield additional revenue and operating profits in the future.”

Mr. Laubacker added, “We are kicking off an Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system implementation which we expect to enhance our core operating systems in order to create additional efficiencies, capabilities and flexibility. The total project cost is estimated at $8 million to $10 million and will be largely spread out over a two-year period, with a completion date targeted around the end of 2024. A significant portion of these costs will be expensed throughout the project. Our GAAP EPS estimates for 2023 take this project into consideration, though we plan to back those costs out as part of our non-GAAP EPS disclosures. The difference in our GAAP and non-GAAP EPS will also be larger in 2023 as compared with prior years as we account for the amortization of the intangible assets created by the acquisition of Eleviant. Finally, the ranges below are larger than we normally provide given the uncertainty of the macroeconomic environment and the rate at which we may disengage from non-strategic business during 2023.”

Our guidance for 2023 is as follows:

Revenue $300 million to $350 million Revenue - IT Solutions and Services $245 million to $295 million GAAP diluted EPS $0.34 to $0.46 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $0.56 to $0.68

*The corresponding GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA is net income. The Company is not providing forward looking net income guidance given the significant effort and assumptions involved in measuring net income. The GAAP to non-GAAP tables below include net income to adjusted EBITDA displayed on historical results for the past five quarters and the trailing twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster and more reliable, results-driven partner focused on the integration of digital technology into all areas of its clients to improve their operations and increase their value proposition. CTG’s engagement in the digital transformation process drives improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG has operations in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com .

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Information

The Company has referenced non-GAAP information in this news release. The Company believes that the use of non-GAAP financial information provides useful information to investors and management to gain an overall understanding of its current financial performance and prospects. In addition, management uses non-GAAP financial measures for forecasting, facilitating ongoing operating decisions, and measuring the Company’s overall performance. The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures align closely with its internal measurement processes and are reflective of the Company’s core operating results.

A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP information is included in the financial tables below. The non-GAAP financial information is presented using a consistent methodology from quarter-to-quarter and year-to-year. These measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP. Also, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. The Company believes that non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures. As such, the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for or superior to financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures included in this earnings release should be carefully evaluated.

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's current expectations as to future growth, financial outlook, business strategy and performance expectations for 2023 and beyond and statements related to cost control, new business opportunities, financial performance, market demand, and other attributes of the Company, which are protected as forward-looking statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, the words “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “plans,” “may,” “will,” “might,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “project,” “predict,” “potential,” “currently,” “continue,” “intends,” “outlook,” “forecasts,” “target,” and other similar words identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and assumptions, a review of industry reports, current business conditions in the areas where the Company does business, feedback from existing and potential new clients, a review of current and proposed legislation and governmental regulations that may affect the Company and/or its clients, and other future events or circumstances. Actual results could differ materially from the outlook guidance, expectations, and other forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors and risks, including among others, any new or continuing regulatory, social and business responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, or the potential impacts of any similar items on the Company’s business, operations, employees, contractors and clients, and the potential impacts of any similar future public health crisis, pandemic, or epidemic, the availability to the Company of qualified professional staff, currency exchange risks, domestic and foreign industry competition for clients and talent, increased bargaining power of large clients, the Company's ability to protect confidential client data, the partial or complete loss of the revenue the Company generates from International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), the ability to integrate businesses when acquired and retain their clients while achieving cost reduction targets, the uncertainty of clients' implementations of cost reduction projects, the effect of healthcare reform and initiatives, the mix of work between solutions and services and non-strategic technology services, risks associated with operating in foreign jurisdictions, renegotiations, nullification, or breaches of contracts with clients, vendors, subcontractors or other parties, current macroeconomic conditions such as inflation, the change in valuation of capitalized software balances, the impact of current and future laws and government regulation, as well as repeal or modification of such, affecting the information technology (IT) solutions and services and staffing industry, taxes and the Company's operations in particular, industry, economic and political conditions, including fluctuations in demand for IT services, consolidation among the Company's competitors or clients, the need to supplement or change our IT services in response to new offerings in the industry or changes in client requirements for IT products and solutions, actions of activist shareholders, and other risks with domestic and foreign operations including uncertainty and business interruptions resulting from political changes and actions in the U.S. and abroad, such as the conflict between Russia and the Ukraine and developments in China, and volatility in the global credit and financial markets and economy, and other factors that involve risk and uncertainty including those listed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements should be read in conjunction with the Company's disclosures set forth in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including the uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" sections and other reports, including but not limited to subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, that may be filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and may be obtained through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Electronic Data Gathering and Analysis Retrieval System ("EDGAR") at www.sec.gov.The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this release.









COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 77,902 $ 112,389 $ 101,348 Cost of services 56,399 87,375 79,721 Gross profit 21,503 25,014 21,627 Selling, general and admin. expenses 19,052 19,873 18,302 Operating income 2,451 5,141 3,325 Non-taxable life insurance gain - - 24 Other income (expense), net (488 ) (57 ) 156 Income before income taxes 1,963 5,084 3,505 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 736 (3,633 ) 1,600 Net income $ 1,227 $ 8,717 $ 1,905 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.08 $ 0.62 $ 0.14 Diluted $ 0.08 $ 0.58 $ 0.13 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,658 14,153 13,670 Diluted 15,365 15,101 14,702





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands except per share data)

For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Revenue $ 325,080 $ 392,285 $ 366,091 Cost of services 245,003 305,835 289,133 Gross profit 80,077 86,450 76,958 Selling, general and admin. expenses 69,001 73,708 67,828 Operating income 11,076 12,742 9,130 Non-taxable life insurance gain - - 987 Gain on sale of building - - 824 Other expense, net (1,522 ) (1,005 ) (280 ) Income before income taxes 9,554 11,737 10,661 Provision for income taxes 2,945 (1,993 ) 3,022 Net income $ 6,609 $ 13,730 $ 7,639 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.46 $ 0.99 $ 0.56 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.92 $ 0.53 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,440 13,926 13,621 Diluted 15,156 14,971 14,427





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 25,140 $ 35,584 Accounts receivable, net 70,979 84,252 Other current assets 3,769 2,929 Total current assets 99,888 122,765 Property and equipment, net 5,061 5,242 Operating lease right-of-use assets 18,506 22,132 Cash surrender value 4,120 4,018 Acquired intangibles, net 12,943 7,280 Goodwill 35,998 19,676 Other assets 5,103 7,221 Total Assets $ 181,619 $ 188,334 Current Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 14,254 $ 21,150 Accrued compensation 19,016 22,534 Operating lease liabilities 5,905 6,444 Other current liabilities 12,758 14,855 Total current liabilities 51,933 64,983 Operating lease liabilities 12,466 15,612 Other liabilities 11,241 13,302 Shareholders' equity 105,979 94,437 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 181,619 $ 188,334





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, December 31, 2022 2021 2020 Net income $ 6,609 $ 13,730 $ 7,639 Depreciation and amortization expense 2,999 3,172 3,309 Equity-based compensation expense 2,563 2,640 2,483 Other operating items (285 ) (12,131 ) 17,307 Net cash provided by operating activities 11,886 7,411 30,738 Net cash used in investing activities (20,266 ) (2,471 ) (4,983 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,021 ) (1,074 ) (5,685 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (1,043 ) (1,147 ) 2,014 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (10,444 ) 2,719 22,084 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 35,584 32,865 10,781 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 25,140 $ 35,584 $ 32,865





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For reporting purposes, the Company discloses three segments, including IT Solutions and Services in each of North America and Europe, and Non-Strategic Technology Services, primarily in North America. The Company continues to invest in business development, including solutions, sales, delivery, and recruiting to drive its digital transformation strategy in both the North America and Europe IT Solutions and Services segments. The Company is not making any investment in its Non-Strategic Technology Services segment that includes lower margin staffing services. Contribution profit represents operational profit after consideration of expenses such as sales, solutions, delivery, recruiting and administrative expenses.

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 North America Europe Non-Strategic Non- IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non- GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals GAAP* Totals Revenue $ 22,924 $ 37,035 $ 17,943 $ 77,902 $ 77,902 Cost of services 12,865 28,026 15,508 56,399 56,399 Gross profit 10,059 9,009 2,435 21,503 21,503 Gross margin 43.9 % 24.3 % 13.6 % 27.6 % 27.6 % Operating expenses 3,947 4,464 546 8,957 8,957 Contribution profit $ 6,112 $ 4,545 $ 1,889 12,546 12,546 Contribution margin 26.7 % 12.3 % 10.5 % 16.1 % 16.1 % General and admin. expense 10,095 (1,534 ) 8,561 Operating income $ 2,451 $ 1,534 $ 3,985 Operating margin 3.1 % 5.1 %

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses and costs associated with severance





For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2021 North America Europe Non-Strategic Non- IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non- GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals GAAP* Totals Revenue $ 45,075 $ 40,081 $ 27,233 $ 112,389 $ 112,389 Cost of services 31,813 31,276 24,286 87,375 87,375 Gross profit 13,262 8,805 2,947 25,014 25,014 Gross margin 29.4 % 22.0 % 10.8 % 22.3 % 22.3 % Operating expenses 4,096 5,543 1,102 10,741 10,741 Contribution profit $ 9,166 $ 3,262 $ 1,845 14,273 14,273 Contribution margin 20.3 % 8.1 % 6.8 % 12.7 % 12.7 % General and admin. expense 9,132 (211 ) 8,921 Operating income $ 5,141 $ 211 $ 5,352 Operating margin 4.6 % 4.8 %

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information (continued)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 North America Europe Non-Strategic Non- IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non- GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals GAAP* Totals Revenue $ 22,440 $ 43,857 $ 35,051 $ 101,348 $ 101,348 Cost of services 14,382 34,158 31,181 79,721 79,721 Gross profit 8,058 9,699 3,870 21,627 21,627 Gross margin 35.9 % 22.1 % 11.0 % 21.3 % 21.3 % Operating expenses 2,898 5,229 1,594 9,721 9,721 Contribution profit $ 5,160 $ 4,470 $ 2,276 11,906 11,906 Contribution margin 23.0 % 10.2 % 6.5 % 11.7 % 11.7 % General and admin. expense 8,581 (256 ) 8,325 Operating income $ 3,325 $ 256 $ 3,581 Operating margin 3.3 % 3.5 %

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses





For the Year Ended December 31, 2022 North America Europe Non-Strategic Non- IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non- GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals GAAP* Totals Revenue $ 84,038 $ 149,931 $ 91,111 $ 325,080 $ 325,080 Cost of services 52,315 112,990 79,698 245,003 245,003 Gross profit 31,723 36,941 11,413 80,077 80,077 Gross margin 37.7 % 24.6 % 12.5 % 24.6 % 24.6 % Operating expenses 14,203 18,954 2,632 35,789 35,789 Contribution profit $ 17,520 $ 17,987 $ 8,781 44,288 44,288 Contribution margin 20.8 % 12.0 % 9.6 % 13.6 % 13.6 % General and admin. expense 33,212 (2,830 ) 30,382 Operating income $ 11,076 $ 2,830 $ 13,906 Operating margin 3.4 % 4.3 %

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses and costs associated with severance





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment Information (continued)

(Unaudited)

(amounts in thousands)

For the Year Ended December 31, 2021 North America Europe Non-Strategic Non- IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non- GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals GAAP* Totals Revenue $ 101,506 $ 169,341 $ 121,438 $ 392,285 $ 392,285 Cost of services 68,885 129,030 107,920 305,835 305,835 Gross profit 32,621 40,311 13,518 86,450 86,450 Gross margin 32.1 % 23.8 % 11.1 % 22.0 % 22.0 % Operating expenses 13,883 21,345 4,904 40,132 40,132 Contribution profit $ 18,738 $ 18,966 $ 8,614 46,318 46,318 Contribution margin 18.5 % 11.2 % 7.1 % 11.8 % 11.8 % General and admin. expense 33,576 (1,300 ) 32,276 Operating income $ 12,742 $ 1,300 $ 14,042 Operating margin 3.2 % 3.6 %

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses and rebranding costs





For the Year Ended December 31, 2020 North America Europe Non-Strategic Non- IT Solutions IT Solutions Technology GAAP Non- GAAP and Services and Services Services Totals GAAP* Totals Revenue $ 67,948 $ 154,847 $ 143,296 $ 366,091 $ 366,091 Cost of services 43,953 117,029 128,151 289,133 289,133 Gross profit 23,995 37,818 15,145 76,958 76,958 Gross margin 35.3 % 24.4 % 10.6 % 21.0 % 21.0 % Operating expenses 9,368 20,366 6,992 36,726 36,726 Contribution profit $ 14,627 $ 17,452 $ 8,153 40,232 40,232 Contribution margin 21.5 % 11.3 % 5.7 % 11.0 % 11.0 % General and admin. expense 31,102 (2,199 ) 28,903 Operating income $ 9,130 $ 2,199 $ 11,329 Operating margin 2.5 % 3.1 %

* Non-GAAP costs represent certain acquisition-related expenses and costs associated with severance





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

Segment and Vertical Market Trends (Unaudited)

Supplemental Financial Information

Year Year For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 Revenue (in millions) North America IT Solutions and Services $ 45.075 $ 20.435 $ 20.339 $ 20.340 $ 22.924 $ 84.038 $ 101.506 Europe IT Solutions and Services 40.081 42.478 37.160 33.258 37.035 149.931 169.341 Non-Strategic Technology Services 27.233 26.504 25.260 21.404 17.943 91.111 121.438 Total Revenue $ 112.389 $ 89.417 $ 82.759 $ 75.002 $ 77.902 $ 325.080 $ 392.285 Revenue in North America Constant Currency (in millions)** North America $ 71.064 $ 46.262 $ 45.042 $ 41.501 $ 40.604 $ 173.409 $ 218.360 Foreign Currency Impact (0.035 ) (0.042 ) (0.033 ) (0.021 ) - - (0.117 ) Total Revenue in Constant Currency $ 71.029 $ 46.220 $ 45.009 $ 41.480 $ 40.604 $ 173.409 $ 218.243 Revenue in Europe Constant Currency (in millions)** Europe $ 41.325 $ 43.155 $ 37.717 $ 33.501 $ 37.298 $ 151.671 $ 173.925 Foreign Currency Impact (4.535 ) (4.010 ) (1.640 ) 0.403 - - (18.872 ) Total Revenue in Constant Currency $ 36.790 $ 39.145 $ 36.077 $ 33.904 $ 37.298 $ 151.671 $ 155.053 Revenue By Geography North America 63.2 % 51.7 % 54.4 % 55.3 % 52.1 % 53.3 % 55.7 % Europe 36.8 % 48.3 % 45.6 % 44.7 % 47.9 % 46.7 % 44.3 % Total 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Revenue by Vertical Market Technology Service Providers 20 % 24 % 24 % 22 % 19 % 23 % 27 % Healthcare 36 % 17 % 18 % 19 % 18 % 18 % 21 % Financial Services 13 % 17 % 15 % 15 % 17 % 16 % 16 % Manufacturing 10 % 14 % 15 % 17 % 16 % 15 % 12 % Energy 4 % 5 % 7 % 6 % 6 % 6 % 5 % General Markets 17 % 23 % 21 % 21 % 24 % 22 % 19 % Total 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % 100 % Operating Margins GAAP Operating Margin 4.6 % 3.6 % 3.8 % 3.0 % 3.1 % 3.4 % 3.2 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 4.8 % 3.9 % 4.2 % 4.0 % 5.1 % 4.3 % 3.6 %

Other Information (in millions except Billable Days and EPS)

Billable Days 63 65 64 63 63 255 255 Net Income $ 8.717 $ 2.240 $ 2.040 $ 1.102 $ 1.227 $ 6.609 $ 13.730 GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 0.58 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.44 $ 0.92 Non-GAAP Diluted EPS* $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.64 Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) $ 6.5 $ 4.3 $ 4.2 $ 3.8 $ 4.8 $ 17.2 $ 18.1

Balance Sheet Information (in millions except DSO)

Cash less Debt, Net $ 35.6 $ 38.7 $ 35.5 $ 26.8 $ 25.1 Working Capital $ 57.8 $ 60.3 $ 61.8 $ 44.5 $ 48.7 DSO 67 76 84 83 84

* GAAP Diluted EPS for the 2021 fourth quarter includes a $0.34 benefit from the reversal of a valuation allowance against deferred tax assets, while the corresponding amounts in the non-GAAP Diluted EPS balance for the 2021 fourth quarter excludes that benefit.

** Constant Currency is measured by applying the current fiscal period's average exchange rate to each of the prior periods





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

The non-GAAP information below excludes gains from non-taxable life insurance and from the sale of a building, and expenses associated with rebranding, severance, certain acquisition-related expenses, and the reversal of a tax valuation allowance. The acquisition-related expenses consist of due diligence costs, amortization of intangible assets, and changes in the value of earn-out payments upon the achievement of certain financial targets from the Company’s recent acquisitions.





Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Income

Year Year For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. (in millions) 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 GAAP Operating Income $ 5.141 $ 3.199 $ 3.173 $ 2.253 $ 2.451 $ 11.076 $ 12.742 Acquisition-related expenses 0.211 0.262 0.290 0.744 0.696 1.992 1.051 Rebranding expenses - - - - - - 0.249 Severance - - - - 0.838 0.838 - Non-GAAP Operating Income $ 5.352 $ 3.461 $ 3.463 $ 2.997 $ 3.985 $ 13.906 $ 14.042





Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Operating Margin

Year Year For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 GAAP Operating Margin 4.6 % 3.6 % 3.8 % 3.0 % 3.1 % 3.4 % 3.2 % Acquisition-related expenses 0.2 % 0.3 % 0.4 % 1.0 % 0.9 % 0.6 % 0.3 % Rebranding expenses - - - - - - 0.1 % Severance - - - - 1.1 % 0.3 % - Non-GAAP Operating Margin 4.8 % 3.9 % 4.2 % 4.0 % 5.1 % 4.3 % 3.6 %





Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Net Income

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec. Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. (in millions) 2020 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2020 GAAP Net Income $ 1.905 $ 8.717 $ 2.240 $ 2.040 $ 1.102 $ 1.227 $ 6.609 $ 13.730 $ 7.639 Acquisition-related expenses 0.139 0.151 0.199 0.212 0.510 0.435 1.356 0.792 0.945 Reversal of tax valuation allowance - (5.094 ) - - - - - (5.094 ) - Rebranding expenses - - - - - - - 0.192 - Non-taxable life insurance gain - - - - - - - - (0.987 ) Gain on sale of building - - - - - - - - (0.464 ) Change in tax legislation - - - - - - - - (1.141 ) Severance - - - - - 0.524 0.524 - 0.325 Non-GAAP Net Income $ 2.044 $ 3.774 $ 2.439 $ 2.252 $ 1.612 $ 2.186 $ 8.489 $ 9.620 $ 6.317





COMPUTER TASK GROUP, INCORPORATED (CTG)

(Unaudited)

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS)

Year Year For the Quarter Ended Ended Ended Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.58 $ 0.15 $ 0.13 $ 0.07 $ 0.08 $ 0.44 $ 0.92 Acquisition-related expenses 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.03 0.09 0.05 Reversal of tax valuation allowance (0.34 ) - - - - - (0.34 ) Rebranding expenses - - - - - - 0.01 Severance - - - - 0.03 0.03 - Non-GAAP Diluted EPS $ 0.25 $ 0.16 $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.14 $ 0.56 $ 0.64

Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP), which includes earnings before interest (including amortization of deferred debt financing costs), taxes, depreciation and amortization, equity-based compensation, non-taxable life insurance gain, severance, and acquisition-related expenses.

For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended Dec. Mar. Jun. Sept. Dec. Dec. Dec. Dec. (in millions) 2021 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2021 2020 Net Income $ 8.717 $ 2.240 $ 2.040 $ 1.102 $ 1.227 $ 6.609 $ 13.730 $ 7.639 Taxes (3.633 ) 0.702 0.748 0.759 0.736 2.945 (1.993 ) 3.022 Interest 0.100 0.100 0.100 0.103 0.100 0.403 0.409 0.274 Depreciation and amortization 0.721 0.716 0.684 0.651 0.948 2.999 3.172 3.309 Equity-based compensation expense 0.666 0.573 0.603 0.693 0.694 2.563 2.640 2.483 Non-taxable life insurance gain - - - - - - - (0.987 ) Other (0.058 ) - 0.049 0.516 1.102 1.667 0.123 (0.048 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 6.513 $ 4.331 $ 4.224 $ 3.824 $ 4.807 $ 17.186 $ 18.081 $ 15.692 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 5.8 % 4.8 % 5.1 % 5.1 % 6.2 % 5.3 % 4.6 % 4.3 %





